(ABC News)   Florida experiences nearly 90% increase in hospital admissions as Covid-19 continues to not give a fark about what people's political and religious views are   (abcnews.go.com)
64
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...then they shoot them?
 
Braggi
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe if they kill off enough people they will stop farking up elections.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Florida: the "fark around and find out" state.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The good news is, after Covid takes away your sense of smell, the moldy stench of the State is almost bearable.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So what happens once hospitals are at capacity and people start dying because they can't get treatment, including people who don't have COVID-19? More importantly, how can I blame the Democrats for this?
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's ok, Ron DeSantis is doing what any good Governor would do during this and demonize Fauci, because he's clearly the reason for the COVID spike. Make sure to visit the merchandise table on your way out is the hospital or funeral home to get the "Don't Fauci My Florida" shirt.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think people who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine ought to be forbidden from having health insurance at any price for life.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: The good news is, after Covid takes away your sense of smell, the moldy stench of the State is almost bearable.


BUT HOW WILL I TASTE MY METH?!?!?!
 
lefty248
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: It's ok, Ron DeSantis is doing what any good Governor would do during this and demonize Fauci, because he's clearly the reason for the COVID spike. Make sure to visit the merchandise table on your way out is the hospital or funeral home to get the "Don't Fauci My Florida" shirt.


And he is considered a gop front runner in 2024.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"It's the worst I've ever seen" is saying a lot, given that 2020 happened.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: ...then they shoot them?


Fark user image
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Executive Order coming, banning admission of COVID cases to medical treatment centers, the diagnosis of COVID cases, and criminalizing death by COVID-related complications.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Covid very much cares about your religious affiliations.

God only kills those that are not True Believers of Saint Moderna, Saint J&J, and Saint Pfizer.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Although Rasmussen believes that it is unlikely that we will see the emergence of a variant that will fully evade vaccines, it is possible a new variant could reduce effectiveness enough to be problematic. In such a case, she said, boosters would become necessary.

so, you get another shot of something that did not work in the first place ??
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So they don't get vaccinated, but they act like it's over? That is ridiculous.  It is still out there. People are so stupid.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Florida: the "fark around and find out" state.


images.foxtv.com
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Covid very much cares about your religious affiliations.

God only kills those that are not True Believers of Saint Moderna, Saint J&J, and Saint Pfizer.


Science is not your personal ersatz-religion.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My best friend oversees the Coivd and general ICU nursing unit for a major metro hospital in FL.

All her Covid patients in the past couple months are unvaccinated by choice.

Every. Single. Patient.

She's at the point of exhaustion before, now it is just disgusting her. She says that she won't penalize her staff if they speak plainly to patients about their choice to be in the ICU because of refusing a vaccine. She's is now concerned that some on her staff will refuse to treat or undertreat the Covid patients either consciously or not. That's the burden keeps her up at night. Ethics are a large role in medical care. Sane people don't want to play God.
 
Alebak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is only cathartic on the surface, it's not the screaming lunatics or the state officials who couldn't begin to care about the well-being of others getting a karmic kick in the ass, it's the people trapped there who get it the worst.

It's not red cap Jethro with his tactical bible pouch you should be thinking about, it's the people who can't afford to get time off to get a vaccination, or the very young who don't really know what's going on who suffer the most.

There really needs to be some sort of federal response to this willful negligence that's killing people, I don't know what form that would take but hoping for DeSantis to suddenly go "OH shiat WHAT THE HELL AM I DOING??" and reverse his stance isn't cutting it.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fark em. That's what I say.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OmnomnomCookies: It's ok, Ron DeSantis is doing what any good Governor would do during this and demonize Fauci, because he's clearly the reason for the COVID spike. Make sure to visit the merchandise table on your way out is the hospital or funeral home to get the "Don't Fauci My Florida" shirt.


You're spot on. One of my hobbies is shooting, and it's gotten me on some weird email lists. They all go straight to the junk/Spam folder, but here's a partial screenshot one
Desantis sent out yesterday:
Fark user image



It goes on, but ends with a plee for money. He's raising money by demonizing the man trying to save his constituents.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But according to some Fark pandemic experts, Floriduh did great before this and these latest cases are probably nothing to worry about either.

Floriduh voted for this. Every Republican that dies of the 'rona makes our country a little better.

Yes, I know other people are at risk, too, so spare us your concern trolling.

I'm fully vaccinated, so I'm not a threat to anyone, and observing that it'd be great if the people at fault for this clusterfark die alongside the innocent bystanders isn't expressing approval for the delta variant. It's expressing contempt for Governor farkwad and his admirers.

I'm sure encouraging people to flock to Floriduh and take a cruise while hamstringing the cruise companies from enforcing vaccination for passengers had nothing to do with this. At all. (shrug)
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hissatsu: So what happens once hospitals are at capacity and people start dying because they can't get treatment, including people who don't have COVID-19? More importantly, how can I blame the Democrats for this?


Oh easy, a dem was probably governor when some of the people dying were born, therefore he/she/they should bear ALL the responsibility and never be elected again and probably outlawed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Covid very much cares about your religious affiliations.

God only kills those that are not True Believers of Saint Moderna, Saint J&J, and Saint Pfizer.


Is this another zombie account? This comment is nonsensical.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Florida: the "fark around and find out" state.


i.kym-cdn.com
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is there any way we can put this threat into terms Floridians would understand?

Something about meth, gator, or firecracker injuries?

What can we do to get through to those people?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gov. Desanitize
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So when do insurers stop covering the unvccinated?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Maybe we should build facilities for them that are like mental hospitals? Same difference. Create construction and medical staffing jobs. And a conveyor belt to the funeral home next door to exit, even if Covid didn't kill you. The exit through the gift shop has vaccines and plushy Covid toys.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [media.tenor.com image 220x220]


Yes. But how will it end?

Fark user image
p
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Is there any way we can put this threat into terms Floridians would understand?

Something about meth, gator, or firecracker injuries?

What can we do to get through to those people?


How about "When those non-white people you're so afraid of come to shoot you, you won't be able to get care at the emergency room before you bleed out"?
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Thinning the gene pool?
I'm ok with this.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: Maybe we should build facilities for them that are like mental hospitals? Same difference. Create construction and medical staffing jobs. And a conveyor belt to the funeral home next door to exit, even if Covid didn't kill you. The exit through the gift shop has vaccines and plushy Covid toys.


Seems like it's easier to just avoid Floriduh.

I was doing that already.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Although Rasmussen believes that it is unlikely that we will see the emergence of a variant that will fully evade vaccines, it is possible a new variant could reduce effectiveness enough to be problematic. In such a case, she said, boosters would become necessary.

so, you get another shot of something that did not work in the first place ??


a) vaccines are not 100% effective at eliminating becoming infected with specific strains of the virus - just very effective (although they are extremely effective at mostly eliminating poor health outcomes if you do get it, that only matters to you and people you prefer that you remain alive and/or not hospitalized)
b) if enough people are "very" protected from getting it, most people don't transmit it
c) if enough people don't transmit it, it dies out
d) but if it keeps transmitting, it can create new variants
e) current vaccines may be less effective at preventing infection and/or poor health outcomes from new variants, requiring booster shots which would be engineered to be more effective at reducing infection and poor health outcomes from these new variants

this isn't complicated, unless you consider that complicated. which, in hindsight, it seems a lot of people do.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Florida checking in.  I haven't met or even knew of a single person that had Covid here in 2020 or the early part of this year until the vaccinations rolled out.  Some relatives in DC did, but not here.

Then stuff opened back up and masks are gone.  Now I personally know of four people with Covid.  One almost died, one had slight symptoms, the other two just had what they described as bad flu-like conditions for about a week.  All unvaccinated.

I know the headline jabs at Florida because that's just what Fark does, but this will be a nationwide thing.  I don't think masks and lockdowns are thing anywhere anymore.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I got to Florida to visit my grandma and I'm done with that idiot trap. We scheduled to minimize the risk of hurricanes, but happily we preceded this surge too.

/ Met a guy on the flight down who told me the US government started the 1918 pandemic with a flu vaccine. After a brief, painfully stupid exchange, I told him he had to stop talking as we weren't getting anywhere, and the level of butthurt that I told him to buzz off was very satisfying
// the conversation wasn't my fault, my mom is too Midwestern and can't resist gabbing with other gabby old people
/// then the guy loudly complained about me to the guy next to him-who bragged about his career arguing with people in Washington square park.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People are stupid.  Everyone relaxed too soon.  Even in the better vaccinated states.
 
illegal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh no! Those poor innocent people! Why didn't anyone tell them!
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Florida checking in.  I haven't met or even knew of a single person that had Covid here in 2020 or the early part of this year until the vaccinations rolled out.  Some relatives in DC did, but not here.

Then stuff opened back up and masks are gone.  Now I personally know of four people with Covid.  One almost died, one had slight symptoms, the other two just had what they described as bad flu-like conditions for about a week.  All unvaccinated.

I know the headline jabs at Florida because that's just what Fark does, but this will be a nationwide thing.  I don't think masks and lockdowns are thing anywhere anymore.


I should have probably added, that the guy who almost died was a Trumper, but the other two who had moderate symptoms were absolutely not.  They're pretty far left actually, but just decided the vax wasn't for them for whatever reason.  So yeah, while it's "mostly" the right who are aren't getting vaxxed, there are still plenty of dummies here on the left too.  Mostly among the granola, vegan, "holistic" idiots.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: I know the headline jabs at Florida because that's just what Fark does, but this will be a nationwide thing.  I don't think masks and lockdowns are thing anywhere anymore.


Yeah, they're not. We know. We just like making fun of Floriduh because your governor is a piece of shiat.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I'm starting to think people who refuse the Covid-19 vaccine ought to be forbidden from having health insurance at any price for life.

shot in the face.

FTFY.
 
Number 216
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Florida checking in.  I haven't met or even knew of a single person that had Covid here in 2020 or the early part of this year until the vaccinations rolled out.  Some relatives in DC did, but not here.

Then stuff opened back up and masks are gone.  Now I personally know of four people with Covid.  One almost died, one had slight symptoms, the other two just had what they described as bad flu-like conditions for about a week.  All unvaccinated.

I know the headline jabs at Florida because that's just what Fark does, but this will be a nationwide thing.  I don't think masks and lockdowns are thing anywhere anymore.


Many other states don't have governors actively discouraging people from getting vaccinated.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A coworker's covid-denying, unvaccinated FIL died a couple of weeks ago. MIL told them he had 'the flu'. And then 'the flu' moved into his lungs. And then he died. Due to 'the flu'.

/'The flu'
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: OmnomnomCookies: It's ok, Ron DeSantis is doing what any good Governor would do during this and demonize Fauci, because he's clearly the reason for the COVID spike. Make sure to visit the merchandise table on your way out is the hospital or funeral home to get the "Don't Fauci My Florida" shirt.

You're spot on. One of my hobbies is shooting, and it's gotten me on some weird email lists. They all go straight to the junk/Spam folder, but here's a partial screenshot one
Desantis sent out yesterday:
[Fark user image image 425x721]


It goes on, but ends with a plee for money. He's raising money by demonizing the man trying to save his constituents.


If you could turn cliche talking points into a bingo card, this email would be a cheat sheet.
 
