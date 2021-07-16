 Skip to content
So firearm. Such shoot. Oh wow   (twitter.com)
    More: Interesting, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best use of a bible I've seen in a while.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Best use of a bible I've seen in a while.


To far less deadly effect.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the black powder at best would only start the bible on fire and more likely blow up in the person's hands that tried to fire it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ERMAGERD, BERK CANNUNS!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So the black powder at best would only start the bible on fire and more likely blow up in the person's hands that tried to fire it.


Doesn't matter.  Shot load.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: So the black powder at best would only start the bible on fire and more likely blow up in the person's hands that tried to fire it.


The bible, assassin, surrounding area and target are all eliminated. Mission Accomplished. This reminds me the Judean's People's Front Crack Suicide Squad.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: eurotrader: So the black powder at best would only start the bible on fire and more likely blow up in the person's hands that tried to fire it.

The bible, assassin, surrounding area and target are all eliminated. Mission Accomplished. This reminds me the Judean's People's Front Crack Suicide Squad.


I thought the hardcore one was the People's front of Judea.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


Better than determining its genesis.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


Probably not too bad if the gun is used properly. This is like a derringer, meant for up close and personal. SO it probably worked well from 5 feet away, but you aren't going to snipe the Taliban from a mile away with this.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Weirdly I'd just pulled up this movie poster for another thread, but I'll just leave it here.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


Back then, pistols were pretty much point blank weapons.  Anything beyond 10 feet was luck.  Looks like a you would load this one with 3-4 balls of shot, clear a path in front of you 3-4 feet wide.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gun Jesus would love this.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MAGA-Jesus approves...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see that someone else stayed up until midnight watching Gunpowder Milkshake.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The holey bible.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Let us turn to the Book of Fu*k You. Chapter 3, Verse 57..."
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could probably get pretty close. Who would have worried about a bible?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...

Better than determining its genesis.


It would certainly be a revelation if it turned out to be accurate.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wouldn't work these days. A gun nut with a book would be a dead giveaway.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Insert "Shawshank Redemption rock hammer bible.jpeg" here!

YouTube watch?v=LlyyUKcxxCM. About 1:56 in.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


I expect a shot-loaded hand cannon like that went right through Mark, Matthew, Luke, and John.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toraque: a flying monkey made me do it: FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...

Better than determining its genesis.

It would certainly be a revelation if it turned out to be accurate.


And it fits in the psalm of your hand.
 
smeag0l
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


If you miss, you still have a Bible, useful for beating people over the head.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
abuwjaawap.cloudimg.ioView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's so Raven.

Sorry. I thought this was some kind of Fark game.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy with a bible is a good guy with a bible? So saith the Lord.
 
eKonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Skleenar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I gotta admit, It took me a little while to figure out the doge reference.  Kudos, subby.
 
Headso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Get a brain Morozini
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So if you're going to put a gun into a bible, which book do you place it in?

I'm going to guess Song of Solomon - that's where I always shot my load...
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Great. Now the police will feel justified in shooting anyone carrying a book.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd like to think that he quoted Ezekiel 25:17 before pulling the trigger.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: Weirdly I'd just pulled up this movie poster for another thread, but I'll just leave it here.
[Fark user image 630x1200]


I was like "look at this abomination" and I had to check IMDB.

Then I was like "good lord it's a Cohen brothers movie!"

Then I looked further and realized "oh Cohen brothers - not Coen brothers".
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Best use of a bible I've seen in a while.


Rolling papers.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i've seen this gun in person.  so cool

plus, it's not like they ruined a good book
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
nerdly.co.ukView Full Size

Who needs a Bible gun if you can turn into a velociraptor?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


Directly proportional to distance.

Since it looks like a bible it was probably easy to get close
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


If it didn't hit its Mark, it would at least hit its Matthew, Luke, or John.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [nerdly.co.uk image 560x798]
Who needs a Bible gun if you can turn into a velociraptor?


Chuck Tingle needs to call his lawyers
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
" The Power of Christ will Shoot you! "
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Consult the book of Armaments, chapter two, verses nine through twenty-one."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: eurotrader: So the black powder at best would only start the bible on fire and more likely blow up in the person's hands that tried to fire it.

Doesn't matter.  Shot load.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder what the genesis of that was
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder what the odds of that hitting its mark was...


You could probably hit them in the (puts on glasses) appendix
 
