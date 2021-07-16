 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Two wild pigs quill 11 porcupines   (wgme.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Maine police officers, Police, porcupines, death, duty  
11 Comments     (+0 »)
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There you go. I you were prior military and you are seeking help for PTSD, you should not be serving as a police officer.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Misdemeanor?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh look, worse pricks than 11 porcupines combined.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they beat animals to death, I'm sure there's no chance they've abused to their power and mistreated the general public, right? Because people who torture and kill animals always restrict their actions to animals.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Murdering humans who aren't sufficiently deferential to your authority still OK though.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good one Subby. Hook, line, and sinker.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Knew a cop who proudly took out his Golden Retriever when it stepped out of line.
He also proudly expressed a desire to shoot First Nations protestors.

That's pigs for you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Isn't torturing animals one of the warning signs of a serial killer?
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ohhh fark them and their I was in Afghanistan BS, all I do is work with Veterans trying to resolve various mental health issues and no where in the DSM does beating animals to death fall under the description of PTSD or anything else associated with mental health and serving in the military.

They are just a pair of a**holes plain and simple.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they have PTSD that bad from their time in Afghanistan they should be in Battle Creek going to the VA hospital here getting treatment for their mental health issues (the VA hospital here is the primary care facility in the VA system for mental health issues, and that part of the VA hospital here gets very high marks from veterans, as it seems the psychiatrists and psychologists at this VA hospital actually give more than a rat's ass about their patients. The less said about the general medicine part of the VA hospital here, the better. It isn't as bad as the Detroit VA hospital, but most every VA patient here with a physical problem tends to go to the VA hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment by choice).
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ship em back to Afghanistan
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

