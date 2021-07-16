 Skip to content
(CBC)   Hello, I am Gordie Canucklehead, a real Canadian...I plan on voting for Adolf McRightwingster because he speaks for me and real Canadians. Don't vote for those hippie Liebruls...Leafs suck   (cbc.ca) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect all the dirty tricks given how poorly the cons are performing in the polls.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use of the Fail tag suggest that subby doesn't understand just how stupid and gullible a significant percentage of Conservative voters are.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And yes of course I'm aware that such attacks will likely echo the attacks on America, attacking both sides to sow division....but we've spent the last five years watching exactly what sorts of people are more likely to fall for it and betray their own country.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, why bother?

Archer - Canada has a Spy Agency?
Youtube VfUWoAtdPkU
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Now buddy, I know the conservatives are simpletons, but I don't think anyone is gonna convince them or us that the leafs don't suck
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hoping the next election cycle will be VERY short, to keep the level of farkery low.  The last one was like 4 months, 6 weeks would be fine by me.

/laughs at Americans and their unending election cycle.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do I suspect something like this is going to be revealed about this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Most of us already know which turd we're voting for.

/Prime Minister Sexy Hair because the NDP can't even place 3rd in a 3 way race.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gordie lives down the street from me.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one cannot wait for the new Canadian right wing government to start passively aggressively apologizing to everyone.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty much in the same boat, except I'll probably go NDP just because they have a much higher chance of ousting our loser con representative.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

An election cycle in Canada can't be longer than 50 days.

https://www.elections.ca/content.aspx​?​section=vot&dir=bkg&document=ec90795&l​ang=e
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the cons are going to love this.

They'll go on about it like it's the end of the world and everyone else will laugh and laugh.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm pretty much in the same boat, except I'll probably go NDP just because they have a much higher chance of ousting our loser con representative.


Good call.

I'm in Alberta sooooooo I'll just throw my vote away, ha ha ha
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canucklehead is a poser.  Let me know who Orest Kindrachuk is voting for.  There is no more Canadian name than that.
 
reveal101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is this from my rural bc towns facebook group? I'm not even kidding.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

What about Wayne LaPetomaine?
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I'm in Alberta sooooooo I'll just throw my vote away, ha ha ha


Also in AB.  Here in Banff and Canmore nearly everyone is super liberal.  Unfortunately we're gerrymandered with Cochrane and Airdrie, which are hyper conservative holdouts that outnumber us by a lot.

So we vote orange anyway and hope for the best covid to kill all the con voters.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What is a Gordie?  I first heard the word in a Mark Knopfler song, Sailing To Philadelphia with James Taylor...

Sailing to Philadelphia (2000) : Mark Knopfler & James Taylor
Youtube _PTxt7Qa06g
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're all gonna be doomed to die in a fireball if we don't vote for Nazi McBillions

/according to a news clip from a source with no name
//and looks like it was assembled in mspaint
///and it's circulating all over wattsapp and failbook
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I'm pretty much in the same boat, except I'll probably go NDP just because they have a much higher chance of ousting our loser con representative.


The great Canadian pastime of ABC! (Anything But Conservative)

/we collectively learned our lesson after too many years of McSweatervest
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hello, I am Gordie Canucklehead, a real Canadian...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkmayo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Also in AB.  Here in Banff and Canmore nearly everyone is super liberal.  Unfortunately we're gerrymandered with Cochrane and Airdrie, which are hyper conservative holdouts that outnumber us by a lot.

So we vote orange anyway and hope for the best covid to kill all the con voters.


Yea Calgary here.. depending how the polls look ill either go NDP or Lib.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought it was Bob and Doug McMisinformation.
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Didn't he play for Chicago in the 70's?
 
illegal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yawn.... Not everyone should be allowed to vote.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Little do these troll-factory algorithms know that Canuckleheads get their news from Gwen down at the post office - or Doris at Timmy's - but not from Scott (cuz he's a dick).
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Log off, eh?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When noting the obvious culprits, such as China, Russia and the rest, don't forget American family values, industries, conservatives, racists, anti-French Canadian Papists, and so on and so forth.

Tyranny is an import-export industry. I do not except Canadian global corporations from the mob of banana Republicans. Especially if they are involved in strip mining or deforestation and agro-industry.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On one hand, I'm not a fan of subversion of my democracy. On the other hand, the Leafs do suck...
 
SirMadness
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too easy: ask for their platform in French.

any foreign influencer's head should explode right then and there.

/hey, it works on telemarketing scammers.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I don't actively hate Trudeau, but I can't in good conscience vote for such a blatantly corporatist party. I'd vote Green, but they have their shiat completely farked right now. I guess NDP it will probably be, though I'm crossing my fingers that the Rhino Party ends up with a candidate in my riding.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Winston Rothschild is such a cutey. Even if he is short, bald and smells vaguely of his work. Also, he is named after two world class BS mongers, at least. Does he have a middle-name? Perhaps Trump?
 
ryork01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I bet Scott is behind this. Heard he is a dick
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I could forgive him almost anything, including being gay, or straight, or bi. or other perfextly cromulent options.

I am not married to him, after all. None of my beeswax really.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

And yes of course I'm aware that such attacks will likely echo the attacks on America, attacking both sides to sow division....but we've spent the last five years watching exactly what sorts of people are more likely to fall for it and betray their own country.


What ever in the world are you talking about??  I've been reassured time after time, expeciall on this website that there is absolutely zero election fraud in the U.S whatsoever, and we needn't bother looking for it.  None.  Zip.  Zilch.  Nada.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So they're trying to put Ted Cruz in charge of his native country?
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Southern Quebec here.  Our MP (I had to check) is a Block Head.  Previous MP was NDP (who was OK). Our riding, mostly rural, is not what you would call loyal.  Maybe the foreign cyber interference would make it a little more interesting.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's easy to spot this crap on Facebook. They all have names like [Canada or province-name]-Proud, or -Strong, or -Brave, or -Patriot. Pretty much any prominent word taken from any national anthem.

The last one is a pretty obvious clue that these are just cookie-cutter operations of various US astroturfing schemes. Canadians don't go around shouting that they are "patriots" like it's the be all and end all of things. Yes, we're patriotic but we don't use that label.

Why does the mere word "patriot" give so many Americans a hard-on?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Kurohone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My vote is pretty much predetermined for the NDP since the Liberals are barely even a 3rd party in my part of the country.  But since we're in one of the safest blue ridings in the nation, well....
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I kinda liked this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
