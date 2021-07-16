 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Florida accounts for one in five new COVID cases, six out of seven weird news stories   (mynews13.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, urgent public health threats, new coronavirus cases, dangers of health misinformation, Thursday's White House press briefing, surgeon general  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Time for this......again.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can alligators get it?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Florida accounts for one in five new FREEDOM cases

FTFY subby.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You libs don't just don't understand freedom. Freedom means you shouldn't criticize Republicans for doing an objectively bad job.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is all because Desantis keeps looking forward not backward, upward not forward, and always twirling towards freedom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This went to my spam folder yesterday (partial screenshot):
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's a fund raising email, and his pitch is he "stood up to Fauci and reopened everything!".

How's that working Ronny?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The  state gov, by which i mean De suckass, has decided that the deaths and internal maimings  are totally worth waving that ideology high and proud. Want my sympathy? Throw those bastards into the ocean.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So when does the conservative narrative switch from "the virus is a hoax" to "why hasn't Fauci figured out a cure yet"?
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: This is all because Desantis keeps looking forward not backward, upward not forward, and always twirling towards freedom.

[Fark user image image 850x1443]


There's a lot of stupid in there, but ... why should a medical doctor be elected? How does an election gain a medical professional legitimacy? That doesn't make any sense at all.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

odinsposse: You libs don't just don't understand freedom. Freedom means you shouldn't criticize Republicans for doing an objectively bad job.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
DeSantis is the most powerful argument for late term abortion at 502 weeks I have ever encountered.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

austerity101: Mrtraveler01: This is all because Desantis keeps looking forward not backward, upward not forward, and always twirling towards freedom.

[Fark user image image 850x1443]

There's a lot of stupid in there, but ... why should a medical doctor be elected? How does an election gain a medical professional legitimacy? That doesn't make any sense at all.


I like the notion that elected bureaucrats know best.

I'd say the exact opposite is true. I don't trust any elected bureaucrats, especially ones with a R after their name.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, it's not like they are New York.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: austerity101: Mrtraveler01: This is all because Desantis keeps looking forward not backward, upward not forward, and always twirling towards freedom.

[Fark user image image 850x1443]

There's a lot of stupid in there, but ... why should a medical doctor be elected? How does an election gain a medical professional legitimacy? That doesn't make any sense at all.

I like the notion that elected bureaucrats know best.

I'd say the exact opposite is true. I don't trust any elected bureaucrats, especially ones with a R after their name.


I mean come on- the clown's first name is Actually Ronald!! That's prime Republican leadership right there.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.