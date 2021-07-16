 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Police say the driver and passenger tried to take off on foot but returned to the vehicle when officers ordered them to stop." Canada: Home of the Polite Criminal   (barrie.ctvnews.ca) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Canadian Robbery
Youtube sFqslXhUnSY
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That kept them from getting any resisting or fleeing charges so it's not the dumbest thing ever. Be polite, shut down and let the lawyer say it's someone else's meth.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That kept them from getting any resisting or fleeing charges so it's not the dumbest thing ever. Be polite, shut down and let the lawyer say it's someone else's meth.


Or be like my first roommate and offer the officer a blunt. Courteous people share. :)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realizing when you can't get away and avoiding tazing or worse is probably the smart move.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"C'mon now...Judge'll probly go easier on ya if you don't make us run..."
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian protest...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they apologized and offered to buy the cops a beer for inconveniencing them..


/sarcasm
// sorry..
/// more sarcasm..
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Most Canadian Police Chase Of All Time
Youtube -i30GxT0_Qg
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROBIN WILLIAMS~GUN CRAZY CULTURE
Youtube PGeWT5vuYZ0
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't look like meth.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Don't they have guns in Canada?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You have to obey the laws, but you can choose the few you do dis-obey.

It's the other way round in the US:  there are laws other people have to obey, but you can choose to disregard most of the rest.That's why there's never a cop around when you need one, but always when you are committing a  trivial crime you do not acknowledge to be applicable to any but other people.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

illegal: What? Don't they have guns in Canada?


Lots and lots of firearms. The thing we don't have is Ameriduh Sovereign Citizens with firearms. We screen most of those out of the border and just keep their fire arms. That's why 70-75% of the crimes committed in large Canadian cities are committed with illegal Amurican guns.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I may not take gun control too seriously since I don't intend to visit the United States any time soon.
 
zulius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: ROBIN WILLIAMS~GUN CRAZY CULTURE]

*tiny fist*
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

illegal: What? Don't they have guns in Canada?


Not really. The hardened criminals might have some replicas which they use to cosplay as criminals from the USA.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well it helps when you know that they probably won't shoot you
 
