Hey kids, want to see a police car that looks like an ice cream truck?
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice cream does connect people, so makes sense.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pffft. All they have is vanilla.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


An real ice cream truck. WTF kind of ice cream truck looks like the one in the article?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Gives a new meaning to the word, "freeze!"
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a van
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fat kids → fat adults = easier to catch
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
indoctrination
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Hopefully, when the music comes on, we're going to get kids running out of their doors and wanting ice cream," Sims said.

Eddie Murphy Chased Down An Ice Cream Truck | Netflix Is A Joke
Youtube Ft4kEk5CHrE


/Not Safe For Work Language
//Obviously
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: Pffft. All they have is vanilla.


Vanilla is probably the safest choice. Any other flavor, etc. could have ingredients that some are sensitive or allergic to, making the police subject to lawsuits if anything goes awry.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why ice cream? I think a rolling taco truck would engage the adults more. With peanut allergies, lactose intolerance, and diabetes, ice cream is the last thing to have during a chit chat with the police.

Originally, I thought puled pork sliders would also be good. That's not a play on words cause it's a police vehicle. I really do love pulled pork and who doesn't love a good sandwich?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only other people that use an ice cream truck to trick kids into interacting with them are pedophiles. Way to make yourselves look like the good guys!

Seriously though, maybe just stop gunning down and beating people? People don't distrust or hate the police because they've never gotten free ice cream from a cop, and free ice cream and other sneaky bullshiat like this isn't going to even begin to fix the root causes of distrust of the police.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The year, 1981, I was in the 10th grade and went to another neighborhood to hang out with some friends during summer break.

Their local Ice cream truck driver was 19 or so...and he would sell beers and pot when the adults weren't around. He was so "cool" that he once gave me a ride back to my neighborhood because my bike had a flat.

We get to my block and I asked him to play the music or ring the bell but he said...


"no can do kid...this ain't my hood and I'm not supposed to be selling ice cream here, it's like the mob...I can can only sell in my own territory"
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't take ice cream from armed strangers, kids.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meet the guy who's going to shoot your Pomeranian?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


but can we keep the prisons open?  or should we just let all the rapists and murderers out so they can have free reign?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kid, that cop giving you the free ice cream is not your friend
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


I remember my first beer.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Since they are driving around any way, the cops might as well earn some money. It's not as sick as expecting bus drivers and fire fighters to do their jobs.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
THERE IS NO GOD BUT MAMMON AND ADAM SMITH IS HIS PROFIT.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Since they are driving around any way, the cops might as well earn some money. It's not as sick as expecting bus drivers and fire fighters to do their jobs.


Can they give out vaccines, too?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Hopefully, when the music comes on, we're going to get kids running out of their doors and wanting ice cream," Sims said.
And Sims said he's hoping the adults will follow.
The idea is for everyone to grab some free ice cream and maybe also grab a little conversation"


We were just talking and he just said some things that sounded suspicious to me.  So that's when I got out my taser...
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Fat kids → fat adults = easier to catch
[Fark user image 850x605]


Have you seen a cop lately?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steklo: The year, 1981, I was in the 10th grade and went to another neighborhood to hang out with some friends during summer break.

Their local Ice cream truck driver was 19 or so...and he would sell beers and pot when the adults weren't around. He was so "cool" that he once gave me a ride back to my neighborhood because my bike had a flat.

We get to my block and I asked him to play the music or ring the bell but he said...


"no can do kid...this ain't my hood and I'm not supposed to be selling ice cream here, it's like the mob...I can can only sell in my own territory"


Came here to say: the biggest business BY FAR that is done by ice cream trucks is selling marijuana.  When I read the article, my first thought was: this is just a way to have the pot-smokers bring themselves to the police.
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's called a copsicle truck.

Really great community officer in The Pitts, MA has one (I helped fund it, and help stock it cuz it sucks that my hometown is so farked up)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Great, one more thing to make kids scared of cops.

"See Billy?!?  ANYONE could be a cop! ANYONE!"

How about instead of trying to buy approval with sweets they just stop treating us like inferior humans and disposable nuisances.
 
focusthis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
... purchased with $1m grant money to pursue these guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

optikeye: Pffft. All they have is vanilla.


They have lots of chocolate, but they keep it locked up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: When I read the article, my first thought was: this is just a way to have the pot-smokers bring themselves to the police.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
