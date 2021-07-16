 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Montana Standard)   Massive solar project slated to be put in Butte won't see light of day after vanishing into black hole of resistance from residents who don't want it stuck in their back yards   (mtstandard.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, Zoning, Fossil fuel, Watt, Renewable energy, Board members, first option, big deal, Power  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 4:27 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap for subby
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should offer the nearby residents free electricity for five years, see if their tune changes then.

"I'm relieved," she said, "and hopeful that they will try to put the power somewhere else. Something smaller on some of this unused land in a more appropriate place."

Build a framework over the top of the toxic Berkeley Pit and put the panels there.  Perhaps it would keep all the birds from landing and dying in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yet they don't even notice the massive mines.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

little big man: They should offer the nearby residents free electricity for five years, see if their tune changes then.

"I'm relieved," she said, "and hopeful that they will try to put the power somewhere else. Something smaller on some of this unused land in a more appropriate place."

Build a framework over the top of the toxic Berkeley Pit and put the panels there.  Perhaps it would keep all the birds from landing and dying in it.

[Fark user image 700x467]


That's a big dirty brown Butte hole.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder how it would fare during an annular eclipse?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wiredroach: I wonder how it would fare during an annular eclipse?


I imagine it would be unremarkable.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Have biden issue an EO evicting all people from Butte.  Just eminent domain all the land, and have the valuation at $1 for the whole town.

Problem solved.
 
powtard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was going to say it's Butte...  can't get much uglier there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nothing says "ads are minimally invasive" like one that blocks the whole screen and has a fake Close button that redirects to the ad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
probably afraid of klingons overwhelming their windy valleys
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NIMBYs and BANANAs will be the death of us all
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They had big plans, but the zoning board wrecked 'em.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Have biden issue an EO evicting all people from Butte.  Just eminent domain all the land, and have the valuation at $1 for the whole town.

Problem solved.


Isn't already the biggest Superfund site in the country?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Solar panels? In MY Butte? I hear there is one black family in Montana; can't we kick them out and use their land for the solar panels?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My in-laws leased out part of their rural farm to a solar company.  Of course one of the family/neighbors complained and tried to get it stopped- he was afraid the road would intrude on his land (it wouldn't) or that it would be unsightly (like most things in that poverty-stricken rural area)

Solar company eventually tossed him some dollars and promised to plant trees along the property line and things worked out.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Where should the solar project go?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My word people are stupid. I guess everyone here already knew that though.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


No problem.
 
Juc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Strange. I always thought that Butte was where the sun don't shine.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
d3vbd4zrteu05a.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meat0918: NIMBYs and BANANAs will be the death of us all


What about Hollaback Girls?

/ A few times I've been around that track
So it's not just gonna happen like that
'Cause I ain't no Hollaback Girl

// It's bananas, B-a-n-a-n-a-s
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

little big man: They should offer the nearby residents free electricity for five years, see if their tune changes then.

"I'm relieved," she said, "and hopeful that they will try to put the power somewhere else. Something smaller on some of this unused land in a more appropriate place."

Build a framework over the top of the toxic Berkeley Pit and put the panels there.  Perhaps it would keep all the birds from landing and dying in it.

[Fark user image 700x467]


You wouldn't need a framework - just some barges.
 
BenjaminGrimm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a former Montanan I was annoyed.  Then IRTFA and realized probably most of the power was going to go to a crypto miner. Now I'm less annoyed it was rejected. Perhaps they actually did pull their heads out of their Butte
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: little big man: They should offer the nearby residents free electricity for five years, see if their tune changes then.

"I'm relieved," she said, "and hopeful that they will try to put the power somewhere else. Something smaller on some of this unused land in a more appropriate place."

Build a framework over the top of the toxic Berkeley Pit and put the panels there.  Perhaps it would keep all the birds from landing and dying in it.

[Fark user image 700x467]

That's a big dirty brown Butte hole.


There is an excellent, excellent documentary out about that hole.   One of the things I learned was that at the height of the Butte mining economy, Butte had more Irish in it than any other city in the country, including Boston and Chicago.

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/d​o​cumentaries/butte-america/
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rent Party: Gordon Bennett: little big man: They should offer the nearby residents free electricity for five years, see if their tune changes then.

"I'm relieved," she said, "and hopeful that they will try to put the power somewhere else. Something smaller on some of this unused land in a more appropriate place."

Build a framework over the top of the toxic Berkeley Pit and put the panels there.  Perhaps it would keep all the birds from landing and dying in it.

[Fark user image 700x467]

That's a big dirty brown Butte hole.

There is an excellent, excellent documentary out about that hole.   One of the things I learned was that at the height of the Butte mining economy, Butte had more Irish in it than any other city in the country, including Boston and Chicago.

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/do​cumentaries/butte-america/


And here I would have thought it'd be Greek.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.