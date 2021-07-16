 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   El Camino Man strikes police cars in El Monte, as some say El Oh El   (abc7.com)
19
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I sometimes think they should bring them back for a year or two.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Del Monte
Youtube KBOgwbeolyg


R.I.P.  DEL MONTE
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow, that's right in my area.

No, officer, I've been shiatposting on Fark all day why do you ask?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspects:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/KBOgwbeo​lyg]

R.I.P.  DEL MONTE


Enjoy them old man. They shall be your last.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention! Attention! Cops and Criminals, there are cameras everywhere.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought El Camino Man was extinct. Must be confusing with Encino Man.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I recently discovered they made a few thousand of these beauties. They decided to one-up the Pontiac Firebird decal with, not one, but two fire-breathing dragons fighting over the remains of a limbless armored knight.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did he have someone help him steal hubcaps wasted all the time?

/Fuzzy Dice
//Bongos
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Four wheels good! No wheels better!
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
biatchin' Camino!
biatchin' Camino!
I cut all the cop tires.
biatchin' Camino!
biatchin' Camino
I'm now on the wanted wires
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image 260x194]

I sometimes think they should bring them back for a year or two.


I think the El Camino body style would make a great all electric little city truck. A big flat battery pack under the cargo bed would provide some range, and by being lower to the ground it's more aerodynamic than a boxier truck, which also increases range.  If you were really imaginative with the engineering there might be room for a frunk, and who doesn't like a frunk? I would totally buy one.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
El Monte is Spanish for The Monte
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Banditos?

They put sugar in the tank of sugar of the sheriff's car and slashed the deputy's tires, eh?

"Banditos" The Refreshments
Youtube IfZbFh7qlCQ
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The second time he stops right in front of the vehicles, gets out and with a large knife, slashes six tires altogether," he added.

You know what to do.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
El Camino, El, El Camino...
The front is like a car, the back is like a truck,
The front is where you drive the back is where you...
El Camino, El, El Camino (chorus)

You can drive to the brothel,
You can drive it to the store,
The front you fill with groceries,
The back you fill with... (chorus)

The back rides high,
And the front rides low,
I'll give you a free ride,
If you give me a... (chorus)

You can pay with weed,
Or you can pay with gas,
If you don't have either,
Then you can pay with... (chorus)

You can take out classy ladies,
You can take out dirty sluts,
In the front you kiss them softly,
In the back you do their... (chorus)

You can drive an automatic,
Or you can drive a stick,
Doesn't matter how you drive it,
Cause you'll still suck my... (chorus)
 
phishrace
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I was more of a Mopar guy.

o.aolcdn.comView Full Size
 
