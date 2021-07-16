 Skip to content
 
(National Audubon Society)   Here are the winners of the 2021 Audubon Society Photography Awards   (audubon.org) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Though obviously there's more luck than skill (not to say the winning photographers don't have any skill--they've undeniably do), the video of the hawk and the photo of the cardinal are fantastic!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"My butt. Look at it. Worship it. Adore it. My butt"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are some amazing shots there. I particularly love the cardinal in the snow.

Side note, every time I hear Audubon Society I can't help but think of Audubon himself who annihilated bird populations through hunting. Dude loved stuffed bird way more than living ones.
 
