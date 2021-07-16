 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1999, JFK Jr. faked his own death in a plane crash so he could show up at Trump rallies anonymously. Teach the controversy   (history.com) divider line
Pextor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was sticking it to the libs back in 99.

MAGA!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You know some farker believes that.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah subby him Helen Keller and Anne Frank.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Pilot Log washed ashore at the Kennedy Compound.

You know that had to be haunting.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Yeah subby him Helen Keller and Anne Frank.


And

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Trump"

This never gets old!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
7/16/2021 - Drew Curtis jumped the Fark
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just tell his horse to stop bothering me!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: AbuHashish: Yeah subby him Helen Keller and Anne Frank.

And

[i.kym-cdn.com image 550x380]


Could a camera even catch that?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think they're trying to find out how crazy they can get with these conspiracies and still get the Trumpers to believe it. Why would a famous Democrat help Trump?
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Damn my money was on it being an overly  elaborate suicide.


Wait...   What if JFK was Epstein's guard?
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I think they're trying to find out how crazy they can get with these conspiracies and still get the Trumpers to believe it. Why would a famous Democrat help Trump?


Because, at the time JFK Jr. "died", Trump was a famous Democrat.
 
