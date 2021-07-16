 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   If you're a school bus driver, make sure not to drag the student down the road. (w/ video)   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am a school bus driver. Without dismissing this incident, it's important to note that accidents and injuries to students associated with school buses are extraordinarily rare. A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

That said, this driver had to make a whole lot of very basic mistakes for this incident to happen. This was more than just a simple moment of distraction or oversight.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I am a school bus driver. Without dismissing this incident, it's important to note that accidents and injuries to students associated with school buses are extraordinarily rare. A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

That said, this driver had to make a whole lot of very basic mistakes for this incident to happen. This was more than just a simple moment of distraction or oversight.


Her peripheral vision is gone.  She needs to be tested ASAP
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Cyclometh: I am a school bus driver. Without dismissing this incident, it's important to note that accidents and injuries to students associated with school buses are extraordinarily rare. A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

That said, this driver had to make a whole lot of very basic mistakes for this incident to happen. This was more than just a simple moment of distraction or oversight.

Her peripheral vision is gone.  She needs to be tested ASAP


She was fired in 2015. She's now a crane operator at the Toxic Waste Transport Loading Dock.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.


Counterpoint:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was in the 8th grade, riding home on the bus from school when I suddenly realized I knew the meaning of life, the universe and everything. We were right here...

Fark user imageView Full Size


when the bus hit a pot hole and I jumped from my seat forgetting what I was just thinking.

I've hate school buses ever since.

Pot holes even more.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But that's half the fun!
 
August11
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The lower your job is on the socio-economic strata, the better chance you have of totally screwing up, on video, and having your life suck even more.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?


School buses have seatbelts.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Theaetetus: Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?

School buses have seatbelts.


Counterpoint:
forgifs.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image 850x566]

/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?


Because the little pricks wouldn't wear them.  Drove a school bus back in the 80's to earn some extra college money.  Little b-stards will narc on you for every cuss word you mutter.  People ignore the stop sign even when they see kids crossing in front of the bus on a residential street.  Some how, that's your fault and not the neighbor down the street that just tried to wipe out your brood.  I let the cops know.  They followed, caught her.  Next day, she flew past me again.  You wanna know what her hurry was?  She was taking her kid to school.
 
inner ted
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?


And my kiddo hasn't had to participate in an "active shooter drill" for a while and that's nice
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1. She did not watch the child to make sure she was clear of the doors before closing the doors.

2. She allowed a child to stand in the aisle, near the front window he will be propelled through in the event of a wreck, to talk to her while driving.

3. She is not even looking at the road. She is using a mirror to watch children behind her.

4. She demonstrated a level of negligence that is arguably a threat to society.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Russ1642: Theaetetus: Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?

School buses have seatbelts.

Counterpoint:
[forgifs.com image 316x238]


A twenty year old video proves what exactly?
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I am a school bus driver. Without dismissing this incident, it's important to note that accidents and injuries to students associated with school buses are extraordinarily rare. A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.


Nope, sorry. If the past 4 years has taught us anything, it's that you can judge an entire job title by the actions of just one of the people who has it. We should defund bus drivers.
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was that a "student" there next to the driver or some sort of assistant? He looked pretty big. Last I knew they have some sort of assistant these days to keep the kids in line and watch for this sort of thing. And no one should be standing.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why is news from 2015 being brought up by the daily fail today?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: People ignore the stop sign even when they see kids crossing in front of the bus on a residential street.


I've felt that we need some sort of those extensive, deployable stop strips that police use to puncture tires of people fleeing in a car. The school bus could stop and then a set of spike strips ratches out of the side of the bus to completely extend across the street, or close to it. That would get drivers to stop passing stopped school buses, and if they don't ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Walker: Russ1642: Theaetetus: Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?

School buses have seatbelts.

Counterpoint:
[forgifs.com image 316x238]

A twenty year old video proves what exactly?


I knew that was coming.
Here's the first result I got when I googled "why don't school busses have seatbelts ". It's from 2018. Is that recent enough:

The Virginia DMV states that "School buses don't have seat belts in them because they have a built-in occupant protection system known as "compartmentalization," which is a system of seat height, seat length and padding, among other requirements. Compartmentalization is like an egg carton protecting a child."

Basically school systems are cheap and don't want to pay for seatbelts, so they squish as many seats in the bus as possible (also helps them not have to buy more busses) and say "The kids are squished in and there's high seatbacks so they're fine." Of course they're not fine in a side-impact or rollover crash.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Russ1642: Walker: Russ1642: Theaetetus: Cyclometh: A school bus is the safest way for students to get to and from school in the US, by orders of magnitude.

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image image 850x566]

/also, if school buses are so safe, how come they don't have seatbelts?

School buses have seatbelts.

Counterpoint:
[forgifs.com image 316x238]

A twenty year old video proves what exactly?


From May 6, 2021. Recent enough?

School Bus Seat Belts

Eight states - Arkansas, California, Florida, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas - have laws requiring the installation of seat belts on school buses. May 6, 2021
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ less than a minute ago  
side note: fark the daily mail
 
