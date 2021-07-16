 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Why are China's billionaires suddenly giving away huge amounts of money? Maybe they looked around, saw something scary, and said "Oh, Pooh"   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Qing Dynasty, History of China, Communist Party of China, Economic inequality, Capitalism, Xi Jinping, Entrepreneurship, Hu Jintao  
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government said "create good publicity or we will do it for you"?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, Pooh"?

/Narrows eyes at subby.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last I checked none of them went to space so they are pretty much losers.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?


THIS.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were made an offer they couldn't refuse.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh, those evil, evil, nasty billionaires giving away money.   Self-serving hoarders!
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad news for China. Trickle down was just about to hit and allow China to enter a state of eternal paradise never before seen on Earth,
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?


How about curtailing the purchases of non-domestic products, hmmm?

I know, crazy talk.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you pressure the rich people to donate money, that's less money that the government has to earmark to give away to give the appearance that they give a lump...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Ooooh, those evil, evil, nasty billionaires giving away money.   Self-serving hoarders!


I'm sure you'll be a billionaire any day now, you gun-humping bootlicker.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't think the elites actually care about people," Cliff told Al Jazeera. "I think that they care about what massive income disparity could produce for the entire structure that keeps them as elites."

That's something US billionaires would do well to care about too.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?

How about curtailing the purchases of non-domestic products, hmmm?

I know, crazy talk.


I do wonder how many people realize they can make billionaires poor by just, not buying the shiat they sell. Like, you don't *have* to purchase anything from a F500 company if you don't want to.

You just may have to live like these guys.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?


what are you a commie?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: "Oh, Pooh"?

/Narrows eyes at subby.


That's racist.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How about someone giving me a couple million dollars so I can buy up an old golf course in my old hometown and convert it into a disc golf course? Because that would be awesome.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone check out these organizations to which they're donating? Unofficial non-profits are perfect money laundering covers. This isn't exclusive to China.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: StoPPeRmobile: DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?

How about curtailing the purchases of non-domestic products, hmmm?

I know, crazy talk.

I do wonder how many people realize they can make billionaires poor by just, not buying the shiat they sell. Like, you don't *have* to purchase anything from a F500 company if you don't want to.

You just may have to live like these guys.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x600]

Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.


The USA was at its best when the richest people shared more of their wealth with their workers.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Last seen working at a Laimen shop sweeping floors.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They are doing this voluntoldingly.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
UltimaCS:

Bloody communists
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Dr Jack Badofsky: Ooooh, those evil, evil, nasty billionaires giving away money.   Self-serving hoarders!

I'm sure you'll be a billionaire any day now, you gun-humping bootlicker.


Absorutery.
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.


Reducing it to individual choices is a cop out and worse. It's like blaming climate change on people choosing to drive cars. The giant corporations and super wealthy farking love it when we do that. It's absolutely fantastic for them. No blame. No responsibility. No higher taxes. No changes to the system that created the problem in the first place. Just make all the little people feel guilty about their choices.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

patrick767: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.

Reducing it to individual choices is a cop out and worse. It's like blaming climate change on people choosing to drive cars. The giant corporations and super wealthy farking love it when we do that. It's absolutely fantastic for them. No blame. No responsibility. No higher taxes. No changes to the system that created the problem in the first place. Just make all the little people feel guilty about their choices.


What billionaires have the Amish produced? Honestly. Go. Which ones?

None? Yeah, that's what I thought.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: StoPPeRmobile: DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?

How about curtailing the purchases of non-domestic products, hmmm?

I know, crazy talk.

I do wonder how many people realize they can make billionaires poor by just, not buying the shiat they sell. Like, you don't *have* to purchase anything from a F500 company if you don't want to.

You just may have to live like these guys.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x600]

Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.


On paper, it's occasionally tempting.
 
patrick767
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: patrick767: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.

Reducing it to individual choices is a cop out and worse. It's like blaming climate change on people choosing to drive cars. The giant corporations and super wealthy farking love it when we do that. It's absolutely fantastic for them. No blame. No responsibility. No higher taxes. No changes to the system that created the problem in the first place. Just make all the little people feel guilty about their choices.

What billionaires have the Amish produced? Honestly. Go. Which ones?

None? Yeah, that's what I thought.


Not sure if trolling or you actually believe this is a legitimate point. It's so hard to tell these days. Oh well, it's ridiculous either way.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?


The best idea I've heard is no billionaires. Anything over 1 billion in personal wealth is taxed away and you get a trophy that says "You won capitalism."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?


Civil forfeiture is so much simpler
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: How about someone giving me a couple million dollars so I can buy up an old golf course in my old hometown and convert it into a disc golf course? Because that would be awesome.


Golf courses are a curse upon this country.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

patrick767: 137 Is An Excellent Time: patrick767: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.

Reducing it to individual choices is a cop out and worse. It's like blaming climate change on people choosing to drive cars. The giant corporations and super wealthy farking love it when we do that. It's absolutely fantastic for them. No blame. No responsibility. No higher taxes. No changes to the system that created the problem in the first place. Just make all the little people feel guilty about their choices.

What billionaires have the Amish produced? Honestly. Go. Which ones?

None? Yeah, that's what I thought.

Not sure if trolling or you actually believe this is a legitimate point. It's so hard to tell these days. Oh well, it's ridiculous either way.


I think living in small communities where the food is locally grown, produced, consumed and the community self-insures themselves without the need for multi-national healthcare conglomerates, don't consume foreign or domestic energy, and in general, care about each other makes a lot of sense.

I suppose signing your life away for a few months to buy that iPhone13 Pro or whatever sounds nice in theory, but the modern rat race is just making you miserable in the end.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: patrick767: 137 Is An Excellent Time: patrick767: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.

Reducing it to individual choices is a cop out and worse. It's like blaming climate change on people choosing to drive cars. The giant corporations and super wealthy farking love it when we do that. It's absolutely fantastic for them. No blame. No responsibility. No higher taxes. No changes to the system that created the problem in the first place. Just make all the little people feel guilty about their choices.

What billionaires have the Amish produced? Honestly. Go. Which ones?

None? Yeah, that's what I thought.

Not sure if trolling or you actually believe this is a legitimate point. It's so hard to tell these days. Oh well, it's ridiculous either way.

I think living in small communities where the food is locally grown, produced, consumed and the community self-insures themselves without the need for multi-national healthcare conglomerates, don't consume foreign or domestic energy, and in general, care about each other makes a lot of sense.

I suppose signing your life away for a few months to buy that iPhone13 Pro or whatever sounds nice in theory, but the modern rat race is just making you miserable in the end.


Perhaps there's a middle ground where scientists and engineers exist. Regressives can continue living in compounds and we eat people once they've made a billion dollars.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Proscription.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: "Oh, Pooh"?

/Narrows eyes at subby.


Why? It's a perfectly cromulent Fark call-back joke.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?


How about no on the charity.  Many or most charities are just vehicles for the almost rich to try and get rich.  Just abolish all charities and have the government admister the money.  Or, just give the money to people.  no middle man.  Also, rich people use charities as tax deductions.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: StoPPeRmobile: DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?

How about curtailing the purchases of non-domestic products, hmmm?

I know, crazy talk.

I do wonder how many people realize they can make billionaires poor by just, not buying the shiat they sell. Like, you don't *have* to purchase anything from a F500 company if you don't want to.

You just may have to live like these guys.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x600]

Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.


Well, you don't have to live like that, you can buy products, you just have to boycott stocks. That is where most of the rich actually get rich. I mean, Ford the company does not make enough profit to give their each of their owners (shareholders) a billion in cash. People buying Ford stock are the ones that "create" the wealth that the rich can utilize.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: StoPPeRmobile: DarkSoulNoHope: Though the horrible things that the Chinese government does we shouldn't emulate, can we have the US government pressure our country's billionaires to give to charity (and pay more taxes)?

How about curtailing the purchases of non-domestic products, hmmm?

I know, crazy talk.

I do wonder how many people realize they can make billionaires poor by just, not buying the shiat they sell. Like, you don't *have* to purchase anything from a F500 company if you don't want to.

You just may have to live like these guys.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 800x600]

Support billionaires or not. The choice is yours. Just don't complain when your specific choices make billionaires possible in the first place.


There is a lot to recommend about the Amish lifestyle.  No cellphone-induced ADHD, no desk job obesity, no consumeristic hedonic treadmill, almost complete self-reliance in the event of a manmade or natural disaster, etc.  It would be really tough to put up with the social and religious aspect of it, but they're definitely onto something.
 
