(The Daily Beast)   Witness in tax fraud case: "Donald Trump personally guaranteed he would cover school costs for the family members of two employees in lieu of a raise"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ain'tnothinggonnahappen.gif
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"But don't worry, he didn't pay a dime.  I mean, you thought he would actually spend money?  Trump?!"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
 The next set of indictments come out July 28? Guessing next set is for the kids. Fatboy will be a few months after.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only our law enforcement institutions gave a shiat.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Even if he didn't pay it is at least a conspiracy to commit tax fraud at that point.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chariset: "But don't worry, he didn't pay a dime.  I mean, you thought he would actually spend money?  Trump?!"


Huh. That actually may be a good point. Is a verbal promise to commit a crime illegal, especially if you don't follow through? And are known for not following through?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But her emails.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is crooked? I can't believe it.
There must be some kind of mistake.
Or at least some "whatabout" we can make to defend him!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But everyone knows Donald Trump never pays for anything so check and mate.  That's a chute and no ladder for you.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This also tells you why he was signing the tuition checks personally, to remind them to be grateful to him personally.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So... He gets to claim the children of his employees as dependents on his income tax?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*


Look, we can't prove intent. It was all an accident, they're just learning. They're new. We need to let them loose so they learn a valuable lesson and they'll never do it again.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*


apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

40 degree day: This also tells you why he was signing the tuition checks personally, to remind them to be grateful to him personally.


He is such a narcissist that way.

LOCK THAT FAT ORANGE FARKER UP ALREADY!!!
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump said something he didn't do? Yawn, there's four years of him saying things he didn't do, with no consequences for either not doing something, or saying he was going to do something illegal.

Let's see some sort of paper trail.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good news, kids. You're going to Harvard!

/ The third rate jumped up normal school that calls itself a "college" was way more expensive.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eyewitness testimony and company records as corroborating evidence and Trump's signature on the checks. Now you know why they started the indictments with this particular scheme.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.


A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Opacity: Trump said something he didn't do? Yawn, there's four years of him saying things he didn't do, with no consequences for either not doing something, or saying he was going to do something illegal.

Let's see some sort of paper trail.


You mean like the checks he signed for the kids' private school?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.


In a past life were you a bird that would take a crap on freshly washed cars?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

40 degree day: AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.

In a past life were you a bird that would take a crap on freshly washed cars?


Don't kink shame, dude.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 40 degree day: AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.

In a past life were you a bird that would take a crap on freshly washed cars?

Don't kink shame, dude.


But seriously I think you know the difference between trying to indict a sitting president and what we have in TFA and the recent indictments.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 40 degree day: AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.

In a past life were you a bird that would take a crap on freshly washed cars?

Don't kink shame, dude.


I do find myself wondering: Did John Macafee pay Guatamalan women to poop in his mouth.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 40 degree day: AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.

In a past life were you a bird that would take a crap on freshly washed cars?

Don't kink shame, dude.


The car or the bird?
 
munko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A witness.  Like someone saw him use some white-out and a sharpie to move a decimal point?  I hope he didn't send someone to school for free and not pay taxes on that educational endeavor.  that is why we can't have him be our POTUS again. this kind of authoritarian move will not go unpunished. this is a Jim Crow move.  it is so un democratic and shows the rest of the world how weak and pathetic we are in this country.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Then you think: He must have had a preferred "consistancy" but how do you control for that? And if not.......*uncontrolled audible shuddering*
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bookmarking this thread when it turns out the two anonymous sources also provided prosecutors with the Steele Dossier.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

//
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Donald Trump is crooked? I can't believe it.
There must be some kind of mistake.
Or at least some "whatabout" we can make to defend him!


Haven't heard about Whitewater in a minute
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

40 degree day: AdmirableSnackbar: 40 degree day: AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.

In a past life were you a bird that would take a crap on freshly washed cars?

Don't kink shame, dude.

But seriously I think you know the difference between trying to indict a sitting president and what we have in TFA and the recent indictments.


They could charge Trump as soon as he left office for the campaign finance violations. Instead they're letting everything - farking everything - from his administration go completely unpunished.

Ultimately I'm expecting these violations to go the same way the Mueller "investigation" went, as have previous investigations. Low level people will face some minor accountability (like Cohen, Manafort, Libby, North, etc. in previous instances) and the big fish will be let loose. I'd be happy to be proven wrong, but my expectations is that long-standing patterns of behavior by our law enforcement will be repeated because it's the same farking people with the same loyalties leading those institutions.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.


You may be right, but there are a few relevant differences.  When that information came out, Trump was a sitting president.  There is neither a state or federal policy against indicting an ex-president, and the politcal stakes are much lower.  This is a state-level prosecution over which he has no influence or control, and which will be immune from the kinds of "what sort of precedent does this create" considerations that seem to be chilling Merrick Garland from agressively investigating and prosecuting Trump.

Intent can always be proved by circumstantial evidence, but the witnesses' testimony as reported would be direct evidence.

I can't argue with any conviction that Trump will ever see the inside of a prison cell.  But he's a goddamned crook and he certainly deserves to be held accountable.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: AdmirableSnackbar: 40 degree day: AdmirableSnackbar: labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.

A signed check to Stormy Daniels isn't enough to charge Trump with campaign finance violations. Because, again, it was an accident and we can't prove intent. This is likely to be no different.

In a past life were you a bird that would take a crap on freshly washed cars?

Don't kink shame, dude.

The car or the bird?


Don't need to be a bird to enjoy pooping on freshly washed cars.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Free ride:

Trump Daycare, Inc - kids get a cellphone and are monitored remotely by Algerians
Trump Elementary School, Inc - kids get a tablet with a list of YouTube videos
Trump High School, LLC - Intensive learning about property leverage and getting money from dad before he dies
Trump University - All that money you got from your dad before he died?  Give it to me and borrow some more and give that to me also.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can one of Fark's tax attorneys or GEDs in Law explain why this is illegal? Why can't a business pay tuition (or whatever) as a perk or bonus for the employee? How is it different than the company I work for giving the president a country club membership, for example. No snark, actual question. Thanks!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

labman: emersonbiggins: Another they said/he said... who ya gonna believe?  *shrugs*

apparently he personally signed the checks to the school, so that lends credibility to the testimony.  That, and anyone with half a brain knows Trump is a crook.


I believe the Ex-DiL claims she has copies of the checks? Or something along those lines?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Can one of Fark's tax attorneys or GEDs in Law explain why this is illegal? Why can't a business pay tuition (or whatever) as a perk or bonus for the employee? How is it different than the company I work for giving the president a country club membership, for example. No snark, actual question. Thanks!


It's 100% fine, legal, and super cool if you have that great I'd a boss. It is, however, income. And must be reported as such by the organization providing it, so the proper amount of tax can be collected, and must be reported by the employee and tax paid as well. Any other way is, technically, a felony.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Can one of Fark's tax attorneys or GEDs in Law explain why this is illegal? Why can't a business pay tuition (or whatever) as a perk or bonus for the employee? How is it different than the company I work for giving the president a country club membership, for example. No snark, actual question. Thanks!


It's a way of avoiding taxes, among other things. Any compensation has to be declared to the IRS, and that includes "fringe benefits" and other non-payroll stuff like a country club membership.

This sounds like they were promising to give compensation via another channel, which is illegal.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why is Trump responsible for people not paying income taxes on perks?
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Can one of Fark's tax attorneys or GEDs in Law explain why this is illegal? Why can't a business pay tuition (or whatever) as a perk or bonus for the employee? How is it different than the company I work for giving the president a country club membership, for example. No snark, actual question. Thanks!


They can do exactly that, however it has to be disclosed as part of the employees compensation and taxes have to be paid on that compensation.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At what point are the prosecutors considered to be co-conspirators?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Can one of Fark's tax attorneys or GEDs in Law explain why this is illegal? Why can't a business pay tuition (or whatever) as a perk or bonus for the employee? How is it different than the company I work for giving the president a country club membership, for example. No snark, actual question. Thanks!


That country club membership is a taxable perk. If you didn't pay the taxes on it, you'd be in the same boat Allen is now (although a smaller amount).
 
Rancho Apocalypto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But everyone knows Donald Trump never pays for anything so check and mate.  That's a chute and no ladder for you.


Not entirely true. We've already seen his SharpieSignature (tm) on hush-money checks made out to Stormy Daniels and other non-wife women he's, ahem, "encountered." Seems when it comes certain kinds of payoffs, The Former Guy likes to be hands-on. Tiny hands on, that is.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: CFitzsimmons: Can one of Fark's tax attorneys or GEDs in Law explain why this is illegal? Why can't a business pay tuition (or whatever) as a perk or bonus for the employee? How is it different than the company I work for giving the president a country club membership, for example. No snark, actual question. Thanks!

It's a way of avoiding taxes, among other things. Any compensation has to be declared to the IRS, and that includes "fringe benefits" and other non-payroll stuff like a country club membership.

This sounds like they were promising to give compensation via another channel, which is illegal.


And let's not forget the fact that if we are talking about a top-rated, private, New York prep school, we are talking tuition of like $50-60k per kid per year. This is a gigantic benefit that they knew was supposed to be taxable.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Why is Trump responsible for people not paying income taxes on perks?


Taxes have to be paid, and withheld, for any compensation offered. Giving someone perks off the books to avoid paying taxes is a crime.
 
ricochet4
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: CFitzsimmons: Can one of Fark's tax attorneys or GEDs in Law explain why this is illegal? Why can't a business pay tuition (or whatever) as a perk or bonus for the employee? How is it different than the company I work for giving the president a country club membership, for example. No snark, actual question. Thanks!

It's a way of avoiding taxes, among other things. Any compensation has to be declared to the IRS, and that includes "fringe benefits" and other non-payroll stuff like a country club membership.

This sounds like they were promising to give compensation via another channel, which is illegal.


As por que pointed out, compensation via another channel is fine, but not paying taxes on that compensation is not. Here, the school tuition, rent, etc. were classified as a regular business expense by the Trump org, and not as employee compensation; no employer tax was paid and no employee taxes were withheld. Other reporting has disclosed that the Trump org kept two sets of books, one official one for tax purposes and another secret one to keep track of employee compensation...this is the definition of tax fraud
 
