 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Fark ready headline: Court overturns FDA ban on electric shock treatment at Massachusetts school   (usatoday.com) divider line
44
    More: Awkward, Shock, Education, Judge Rotenberg Education Center, Aggression, aggressive behavior, Michael Flammia, shock therapy, significant change  
•       •       •

371 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 11:35 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now give us a detailed understanding of how it works and why you are shiatting your pants.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and if your understanding comes from watching "One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest" stop right there....
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Now give us a detailed understanding of how it works and why you are shiatting your pants.


If you replace the word "school" with the word "hospital" than I'd be inclined to think there are legitimate medical reasons

/and electroschock can have amazingly successful outcomes for some things
//as can MDMA and ketamine
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/3276148​ is one of my favorite threads ever about a school set up so you just call a number to have someone shocked and a former patient just started calling in electric shocks for various other patients.  I am in tears right now re-reading some of the comments.  (Even worse, it was a mental health facility for developmentally disabled people.)
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

labman: https://www.fark.com/comments/3276148 is one of my favorite threads ever about a school set up so you just call a number to have someone shocked and a former patient just started calling in electric shocks for various other patients.  I am in tears right now re-reading some of the comments.  (Even worse, it was a mental health facility for developmentally disabled people.)


So in other words they had no challenge-response protocol of any kind to ensure that they were receiving legitimate medical orders?
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: cretinbob: Now give us a detailed understanding of how it works and why you are shiatting your pants.

If you replace the word "school" with the word "hospital" than I'd be inclined to think there are legitimate medical reasons

/and electroschock can have amazingly successful outcomes for some things
//as can MDMA and ketamine


In this case we're not talking about electroshock therapy, but devices used for behavioral control for disabled people similar to a shock collar for a dog. Is it working? Yeah, according to the doctors and parents. But there's a long list of "procedures" that worked as well, but aren't done any more because goddamn.
 
OldJames
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We used to make a chain of kids to shock someone using the vandegraff generator (sp?)
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it my imagination or have the number of repeats gone up lately?
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See America hates the mentality disabled, but America loves forcing parents to have them.

/shrug emoji
 
Shryke
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is it my imagination or have the number of repeats gone up lately?


Sorry - don't understand. Can you say this again?
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.mayoclinic.org/tests-proc​e​dures/transcranial-magnetic-stimulatio​n/about/pac-20384625
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The device, which attaches to an arm or leg of a student and is connected to a backpack, can send jolts of electricity to the skin with a staff member's remote-control device.

Right.  Sounds....therapeutic?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is it my imagination or have the number of repeats gone up lately?


It's a glitch in The Matrix. Always happens right before a reboot. This time around, I want to be Scarlett Johansson's personal butt massager
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
yeah that needs to be banned.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't worry kids, you can channel your demons to become a best selling author...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/looking good in a metallic bikini might help too
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: labman: https://www.fark.com/comments/3276148 is one of my favorite threads ever about a school set up so you just call a number to have someone shocked and a former patient just started calling in electric shocks for various other patients.  I am in tears right now re-reading some of the comments.  (Even worse, it was a mental health facility for developmentally disabled people.)

So in other words they had no challenge-response protocol of any kind to ensure that they were receiving legitimate medical orders?


Pretty much.  If you knew the system, you could call and ask that people get shocked.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stop resisting! *BZZZZZZZT*

/I'm shocked! SHOCKED! Well, not that shocked. *BZZZZZZZT*
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This isn't about ECT, this is about training severely autistic kids not to self harm via shock pain, described by a parent in the article as "roughly equivalent to a bee sting".

Is it effective? I don't know. Punishment isn't normally a great behavioral technique, but when a kid is trying to blind himself you are in a desperate situation.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Studying the effects of negative reinforcement on ESP abilities?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Simpsons | Electric Shock Therapy
Youtube 7hOOGWLshtE
 
altmulder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Paging Dr. Funkenstien...Paging Dr. Funkenstien...please pick up line 6
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pie lovers of the world unite!

/RAWR'
//*zap*
///not obscure for old farkers.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is it my imagination or have the number of repeats gone up lately?


Sounds like you've had enough shocks this week.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

serfdood: Studying the effects of negative reinforcement on ESP abilities?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x250]


That isn't negative reinforcement. That's punishment.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can we get this for members of Congress?

Tie it to a 900 number and we can pay off the national debt.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Is it my imagination or have the number of repeats gone up lately?


This isn't a repeat, as far as I can tell.  A followup to a story from 2007, maybe, but not a repeat.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shawk him WICKED hahd! Like Tawmmy Brady shawking the Falcons in the Supah Bowl! HAHDAH!

/That was hahsh
//and admittedly awful
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"the FDA lacks the statutory authority to ban a medical device for a particular use."

It's not a medical device...it's a remote-control shock collar.  Clearly something that is ethically questionable when training dogs is A-OK for human beings in medical facilities though...
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: This isn't about ECT, this is about training severely autistic kids not to self harm via shock pain, described by a parent in the article as "roughly equivalent to a bee sting".

Is it effective? I don't know. Punishment isn't normally a great behavioral technique, but when a kid is trying to blind himself you are in a desperate situation.


There is no science supporting that it works.  It's barbaric.  There are ways to help these patients, but they involve time, patience and the willingness to put oneself in harms way to help them.   In other words NOT sending your kid off to a "school" to get shocked into submission like it's a doggie daycare.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We did this thread a few days ago.

The same  school in the article was mentioned.

Too lazy to find the previous thread.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: UNC_Samurai: Is it my imagination or have the number of repeats gone up lately?

This isn't a repeat, as far as I can tell.  A followup to a story from 2007, maybe, but not a repeat.


I thought this was the same story
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this a different school than the last time we did this thread last week when the same court made the same ruling?
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: yeah that needs to be banned.


No, it doesn't. Read the article for a powerful example of why.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ACE FREHLEY available for comment?
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: serfdood: Studying the effects of negative reinforcement on ESP abilities?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 455x250]

That isn't negative reinforcement. That's punishment.


Correct.  Positive punishment I believe is the term; giving something bad/undesired to decrease a behavior you don't like.  Other examples being spanking (non kinky), yelling at someone, giving extra work/chores, etc.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His son has since gone blind due to self-harm, he told the Times.

I THOUGHT THAT WAS A MYTH
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shryke: grimlock1972: yeah that needs to be banned.

No, it doesn't. Read the article for a powerful example of why.


Yes, it really does.

Apparently they are the only institution in the US using this method...which would imply that there are plenty of other ways to manage individuals with these behavioral challenges.  I'm sure it's convenient for the staff, and it might even have positive results in some cases...but "ends justify the means" isn't a super great defense of medical practices these days, particularly when it comes to people who can't express or defend themselves.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Smackledorfer: This isn't about ECT, this is about training severely autistic kids not to self harm via shock pain, described by a parent in the article as "roughly equivalent to a bee sting".

Is it effective? I don't know. Punishment isn't normally a great behavioral technique, but when a kid is trying to blind himself you are in a desperate situation.

There is no science supporting that it works.  It's barbaric.  There are ways to help these patients, but they involve time, patience and the willingness to put oneself in harms way to help them.   In other words NOT sending your kid off to a "school" to get shocked into submission like it's a doggie daycare.


There is actually quite a bit of research showing positive results from it.

That doesn't mean it is the best option, nor the first option. And it doesn't mean it is justified, whether it works or not.

But claiming punishment has no science behind it ignores an awful lot of science.

The difficulty here is a real life setting is different from an experiment setting, and punishment is a very finicky form of behavioral treatment. Unlike reinforcement, for punishment to be effective it requires very consistent application. That is tough to achieve in a school setting, I expect. Thus I said I don't know if it is effective there. But there are absolutely studies that demonstrate efficacy, both on punishment in general and shock treatment for autism specifically.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: His son has since gone blind due to self-harm, he told the Times.

I THOUGHT THAT WAS A MYTH


Self harm, or the ability of self harm go cause permanent damage?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: DoBeDoBeDo: Smackledorfer: This isn't about ECT, this is about training severely autistic kids not to self harm via shock pain, described by a parent in the article as "roughly equivalent to a bee sting".

Is it effective? I don't know. Punishment isn't normally a great behavioral technique, but when a kid is trying to blind himself you are in a desperate situation.

There is no science supporting that it works.  It's barbaric.  There are ways to help these patients, but they involve time, patience and the willingness to put oneself in harms way to help them.   In other words NOT sending your kid off to a "school" to get shocked into submission like it's a doggie daycare.

There is actually quite a bit of research showing positive results from it.

That doesn't mean it is the best option, nor the first option. And it doesn't mean it is justified, whether it works or not.

But claiming punishment has no science behind it ignores an awful lot of science.

The difficulty here is a real life setting is different from an experiment setting, and punishment is a very finicky form of behavioral treatment. Unlike reinforcement, for punishment to be effective it requires very consistent application. That is tough to achieve in a school setting, I expect. Thus I said I don't know if it is effective there. But there are absolutely studies that demonstrate efficacy, both on punishment in general and shock treatment for autism specifically.


Pick one.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smackledorfer: Madman drummers bummers: His son has since gone blind due to self-harm, he told the Times.

I THOUGHT THAT WAS A MYTH

Self harm, or the ability of self harm go cause permanent damage?


Psst: Euphemism 'self-abuse'
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.