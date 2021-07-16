 Skip to content
(US News)   How can the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Canada, Chile, Singapore, the UK, Netherlands, Israel, Belgium, Denmark, Qatar, Mongolia, Bahrain, Finland, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Germany, Norway, and Hungary have more per capita vaccinations than the US?   (usnews.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have more useless, violent, cruel, ignorant, seditous WHITE TRASH.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've invested for decades in social services, universal healthcare, universal k-college education, and that might just make a teeny-tiny difference...
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RE: UAE, Bahrain, Mongolia, Qatar, and Singapore, China has been doing a better diplomatic outreach than the US.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
educated populace.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less Fox News
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the answer already subby
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, since nobody has actually said the answer. It's Republicans.

Republicans are the problem.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US is spraying their chemtrails too high.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We called no Trumps.

Hee, hee, hee. Arenn't I the Dickens?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: We have more useless, violent, cruel, ignorant, seditous WHITE TRASH.


Smile when you say that, Pard-nah. ; )
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the Deplorables got their feefee's hurt and now they need to not get the vaccine just to own the libs.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Oh, since nobody has actually said the answer. It's Republicans.

Republicans are the problem.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Less Fox News


Führer
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots aside, they are all a lot smaller than the US as well, just sayin
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We don't have an answer to that Q.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: educated populace.


Lol. Vaccines are tapering off here just like on the US.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half their country isn't in the Trump cult.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: Idiots aside, they are all a lot smaller than the US as well, just sayin


"per Capita"
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: We have more useless, violent, cruel, ignorant, seditous WHITE TRASH.


I'd like to think we have a multicultural rainbow of ignorance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discotaco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure that most unvaccinated people are running their own clinical trials to make sure the vaccines are safe.  When those millions of studies are complete, I'm pretty sure we'll have a near-100% vaccination rate.

We should be praising these unvaccinated patriots for their dedication to science.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the chart, the US is  ahead of quite a few of those countries if you use fully vaccinated as your standard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: Idiots aside, they are all a lot smaller than the US as well, just sayin


per capita.

It's right in the headline
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: We have more useless, violent, cruel, ignorant, seditous WHITE TRASH.

I'd like to think we have a multicultural rainbow of ignorance.

[Fark user image image 850x743]


Yeah, there are so many real racial issues to worry about there isn't any need to make things up.

White people are vaccinated against COVID at higher rates, by far.  What we should wonder is, why?

Is it a historical mistrust of the medical community? Totally valid, they've been treated like shiat.

Are they seeing more disinformation online?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Idiots aside, they are all a lot smaller than the US as well, just sayin


And? How does that work on a per capita basis
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fewer people being contrarian for either the sake of being contrarian or thinking that makes them the smartest person in the room
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: According to the chart, the US is  ahead of quite a few of those countries if you use fully vaccinated as your standard.


And falling behind daily
 
spottymax
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

genner: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: We have more useless, violent, cruel, ignorant, seditous WHITE TRASH.

I'd like to think we have a multicultural rainbow of ignorance.

[Fark user image 850x743]


Not necessarily ignorance... read up on the "Tuskegee effect" for African Americans.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheYeti: genner: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: We have more useless, violent, cruel, ignorant, seditous WHITE TRASH.

I'd like to think we have a multicultural rainbow of ignorance.

[Fark user image image 850x743]

Yeah, there are so many real racial issues to worry about there isn't any need to make things up.

White people are vaccinated against COVID at higher rates, by far.  What we should wonder is, why?

Is it a historical mistrust of the medical community? Totally valid, they've been treated like shiat.

Are they seeing more disinformation online?


There's also an element of black people just being unable to get the vaccination because of the historical and long lived systemic inequalities in the health care system.

/I also don't believe that graph
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

oldernell: educated populace.



Some of those countries have significant segments of the population who may not have received a great education. But they are smart enough to defer to doctors and other professionals. They know what they don't know.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: Half their country isn't in the Trump cult.



Half? I don't think it's half, maybe 30%
 
patrick767
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They have a lower per capita rate of willfully ignorant farkwits?

They don't have one of their major political parties actively feeding doubts about the vaccines because the party doesn't give a flying fark how many people they kill?

We have a far greater supply of vaccines per capita than almost every other country and the wealth to make sure they're widely available to our population. We should be leading in vaccinations, but we're too stupid.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Oh, since nobody has actually said the answer. It's Republicans.

Republicans are the problem.


Israel has a lot of Republicans. And the UAE has plenty of religious fanatics.

Actually, I wonder if the numbers for the UAE include "guest workers"?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wonder why ....
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Their populations don't suffer from the high levels of Stigginititus Dipshiaticusthat the U.S. does. It's a tragedy really.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Im gonna go with way smaller populations and governments for the most part that say fark what you want here's what you are gonna do!
What do i win?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you take into account fully vaccinated; we are a bit higher in the charts.
Still pretty dumb for a "First World" nation.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: They've invested for decades in social services, universal healthcare, universal k-college education, and that might just make a teeny-tiny difference...


Yeah, not all of them.

oldernell: educated populace.


Not really.

west.la.lawyer: Less Fox News


Ah, there it is.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah but how free are those countries.  Not a single one of them celebrates the 4th of July.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Note to slow-pokes:   If you don't get your vaccination, you can't complain.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stupidity, passively disengaged from societal efforts, or active refusal to participate in society.  We need to cull.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Gubbo: Oh, since nobody has actually said the answer. It's Republicans.

Republicans are the problem.

Israel has a lot of Republicans. And the UAE has plenty of religious fanatics.

Actually, I wonder if the numbers for the UAE include "guest workers"?


I didn't say conservative parties. I said republicans.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I want to know more about the vaccination campaign in Mongolia.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
America is a backwards shiathole
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Eightballjacket: According to the chart, the US is  ahead of quite a few of those countries if you use fully vaccinated as your standard.

And falling behind daily


Canada is passing the US as I type this.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Because of theses assholes?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gubbo: ArkPanda: Gubbo: Oh, since nobody has actually said the answer. It's Republicans.

Republicans are the problem.

Israel has a lot of Republicans. And the UAE has plenty of religious fanatics.

Actually, I wonder if the numbers for the UAE include "guest workers"?

I didn't say conservative parties. I said republicans.


Right, that's why I called out Israel specifically. Lots of countries have conservative parties but Likud et al seems to be using the GOP as a template. Although they don't seem to have the anti-intellectual element in Israel.

Somewhere we lost our sense of responsibility to each other. Even the rugged frontiersman would help his neighbor if they were in trouble. Not anymore.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Because morons.

Proudly ignorant morons who celebrate stupidity as a virtue.

We have failed as a nation.
 
Juc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Yeah but how free are those countries.  Not a single one of them celebrates the 4th of July.


doesn't stop a few of my neighbours trying to blow up the sky every year on that day though.

to be fair a ton of other neighbours do the same on diwali ... or when it's a weekend.

they really like fireworks in my area I guess is what I'm trying to say.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Gubbo: ArkPanda: Gubbo: Oh, since nobody has actually said the answer. It's Republicans.

Republicans are the problem.

Israel has a lot of Republicans. And the UAE has plenty of religious fanatics.

Actually, I wonder if the numbers for the UAE include "guest workers"?

I didn't say conservative parties. I said republicans.

Right, that's why I called out Israel specifically. Lots of countries have conservative parties but Likud et al seems to be using the GOP as a template. Although they don't seem to have the anti-intellectual element in Israel.

Somewhere we lost our sense of responsibility to each other. Even the rugged frontiersman would help his neighbor if they were in trouble. Not anymore.


Exactly those other parties don't want to kill their supporters by telling them not to get vaccinated.

Only republicans will do that. The problem is republicans
 
