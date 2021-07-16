 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's starting to look like half of Canada may qualify as "being built over an Indian graveyard"   (cnn.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The whole thing, subby.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But survivors of the school say they didn't need forensic proof to know that hundreds of children went missing in Kamloops. And this week, new scientific evidence supported what indigenous elders in the Canadian province of British Columbia call the "Knowing."

This is one of the farking creepiest things I've ever read.

/ Because it's real, see
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somaticasual
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That awkward moment where it's horrible that the quote marks aren't needed...
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do we really need to get into the weeds on this?

Basically, if white people live there now then at some point way before there were brown people living there who are all now most likely dead.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Starting to...?

Seems like white people are always surprised when they find out what they did.
 
Juc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well that is the same school they were originally talking about a while back.
My wife went to daycare in that building when it was repurposed, sorta ... weird.

the thing I'm hearing recently from folks is "why didn't they say anything if this was happening?"
well, they did, but no one believed 'em. it was the word of the churches and govt over the drunk savage indians. and those in power were covering it up to boot.

my family was a bit lucky, my mom ended up going to a regular catholic school that beat her for not crossing her t's properly, not because she was metis.

nuns could be very cruel.
 
