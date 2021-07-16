 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   Teenager misidentified by a skating rink's facial recognition technology and booted out. I guess they think ISIS will show up to skate if they don't have it   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
69
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1063 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Facial recognition does not accurately recognize darker skin tones," Petty said. "So, I don't want to go to Walmart and be tackled by an officer or security guard, because they misidentified me for something I didn't do."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Do they really need facial recognition software to do that, though?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allah loop bar!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skating rink lock in?

Probably saved her from getting fingered.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are skating rinks big enough earners that they can afford to alienate any potential skaters?

When your only draw is smelly rental skates and a flat surface, you'd think that they'd be begging people to come in so they can keep the lights on.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This just in. AI is racist because humans, who encode the tech, are racist.
https://www.theguardian.com/inequalit​y​/2017/aug/08/rise-of-the-racist-robots​-how-ai-is-learning-all-our-worst-impu​lses
https://www.technologyreview.com/2020​/​12/10/1013617/racism-data-science-arti​ficial-intelligence-ai-opinion/
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue.  For millions.  The algorithm never would have misidentified her as the banned entity if she were White.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, Subby is pretending not to understand the problem.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
actually soon it wont be a problem just need higher resolution some zoom so it can look at the iris, iris pattern is going to be 100% acurate imo.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mask up and facial rec isn't a problem ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What goes on at roller rinks that such high security is needed?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PirateKing: Are skating rinks big enough earners that they can afford to alienate any potential skaters?

When your only draw is smelly rental skates and a flat surface, you'd think that they'd be begging people to come in so they can keep the lights on.


I'm shocked too.  I just assumed they couldn't afford to replace the carpet from the 1980s or update the wall murals to reflect more modern drug reactions.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like facial profiling that racial profiling.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: What goes on at roller rinks that such high security is needed?


TFA literally explains it
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PanicAttack: This just in. AI is racist because humans, who encode the tech, are racist.


This just in, photons are racist because they won't bounce off minorities skin at the same rate as white people.
-
If you think shadow/contrast detection not working as well on darker/lower contrast images, or photon detection not being as accurate from smaller sample sizes, go take it up with physics.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoplifter surveillance.  Wait until they come to your house to deliver something.  You can get them on your camera, and let the imagination run wild.
 
Warriors Warriors Warriors
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was totally the same girl they kicked out for fighting last March. She lyin to her momma!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely sue. Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. If they want to blame technology for their laziness and racism then make it a liability for them. They run systems like this to save money, so you have to make that benefit go away.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
archnem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: "Facial recognition does not accurately recognize darker skin tones," Petty said. "So, I don't want to go to Walmart and be tackled by an officer or security guard, because they misidentified me for something I didn't do."

[Fark user image image 480x360]

Do they really need facial recognition software to do that, though?


They do for plausible deniability.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

archnem: Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.


I mean, you could not go there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Sue.  For millions.  The algorithm never would have misidentified her as the banned entity if she were White.


Im sure that skating rink in Detroit is a gold mine.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
From looking at pictures of inside the place, it seems to have a nice racial mix of kids. This could be just a stupid mistake made by AI. It's not like the cops were called out, and anyone was arrested.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: From looking at pictures of inside the place, it seems to have a nice racial mix of kids. This could be just a stupid mistake made by AI. It's not like the cops were called out, and anyone was arrested.


It's not a stupid mistake by AI. It's a stupid mistake by people.
 
archnem
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: archnem: Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.

I mean, you could not go there.


Yes, I'm sure this is the one and only place doing this.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

archnem: Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.


That's the slippery slope that started when people became compliant as Walmart stops and frisks everyone as they leave.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bluewave69: actually soon it wont be a problem just need higher resolution some zoom so it can look at the iris, iris pattern is going to be 100% acurate imo.


I can hardly wait for people to start making withdrawls from a fashion model's bank's ATM using a cut out from Vogue magazine

/they still have a dead tree edition, don't they?
 
ThoughtSpy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The skating rink stated:

"The software had her daughter at a 97 percent match. This is what we looked at, not the thumbnail photos Ms. Robinson took a picture of, if there was a mistake, we apologize for that."

So they don't look at the pictures to compare. As far as they're concerned, the machine says it's a match, then it's a match and bummer for you.

That's putting an awful lot of trust in a technology that has proven to be, at best, unreliable.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: This just in. AI is racist because humans, who encode the tech, are racist.
https://www.theguardian.com/inequality​/2017/aug/08/rise-of-the-racist-robots​-how-ai-is-learning-all-our-worst-impu​lses
https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/​12/10/1013617/racism-data-science-arti​ficial-intelligence-ai-opinion/


This is really good information.  I was just getting ready to order a KlanBot5000 to scan tickets at the movie theatre that I manage but you can bet I'm going to look into it a little more closely now.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

archnem: BigNumber12: archnem: Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.

I mean, you could not go there.

Yes, I'm sure this is the one and only place doing this.


This is a surprising application of the tech to feel "paranoid" about.

You'd better just stay safely within your house, then. Can't be too careful.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Are skating rinks big enough earners that they can afford to alienate any potential skaters?

When your only draw is smelly rental skates and a flat surface, you'd think that they'd be begging people to come in so they can keep the lights on.


Maybe they get kickbacks for surreptitiously calling the cops to tip them off that a dude with warrants is chilling over by the vending machine making drug deals.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: What goes on at roller rinks that such high security is needed?


Brawls, apparently.
 
Dryad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The algorithm never would have misidentified her as the banned entity if she were White.


Even the NSA doesn't have the tech to near 100%.
Not sure I trust something a roller rink downloaded from Google Play not to misidentify a farking parrot as the culprit.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

archnem: Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.


You know those dreams of working for the TSA die hard!
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Are skating rinks big enough earners that they can afford to alienate any potential skaters?

When your only draw is smelly rental skates and a flat surface, you'd think that they'd be begging people to come in so they can keep the lights on.


Tell me you're old without telling me you're old... seriously, skating has never actually gone away. It just got less popular with some demographics. The core community has been rolling strong. There are some great videos on Youtube... https://www.youtube.com/ch​annel/UCDyI0​RbcrE2DXuK7gvhnFQg
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

archnem: Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.


I'm more paranoid about the government doing it, though it's possible (probable) the data is being shared.

/I know I have at least two doppelgangers just in my state.
//hope they're law abiding
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dryad: PanicAttack: This just in. AI is racist because humans, who encode the tech, are racist.

This just in, photons are racist because they won't bounce off minorities skin at the same rate as white people.
-
If you think shadow/contrast detection not working as well on darker/lower contrast images, or photon detection not being as accurate from smaller sample sizes, go take it up with physics.


This just in, physics didn't design the software and approve it for use in the real world.   Human beings did that, and humans beings are responsible for allowing a product with racial bias issues to be sold and human beings are responsible for relying on that biased software to make decisions.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dryad: PanicAttack: This just in. AI is racist because humans, who encode the tech, are racist.

This just in, photons are racist because they won't bounce off minorities skin at the same rate as white people.
-
If you think shadow/contrast detection not working as well on darker/lower contrast images, or photon detection not being as accurate from smaller sample sizes, go take it up with physics.


Research says otherwise.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/facial-r​e​cognition-systems-racism-protests-poli​ce-bias/
https://news.utdallas.edu/science-tec​h​nology/racial-bias-facial-recognition-​2020/
https://sitn.hms.harvard.edu/flash/20​2​0/racial-discrimination-in-face-recogn​ition-technology/
 
Dryad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

archnem: Nobody else is paranoid about a farking roller skating rink employing facial recognition tech?  Just me?  Ok then.


I am paranoid about the quality of any tech that anyone with the budget and technical savvy of a roller rink can operate
 
Watubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: backhand.slap.of.reason: Sue.  For millions.  The algorithm never would have misidentified her as the banned entity if she were White.

Im sure that skating rink in Detroit is a gold mine.


The tech company behind the software certainly is.
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: backhand.slap.of.reason: Sue.  For millions.  The algorithm never would have misidentified her as the banned entity if she were White.

Im sure that skating rink in Detroit is a gold mine.


It's not in Detroit, it's in Livonia which is a lily-white lower middle-class suburb. Growing up in Ann Arbor all the trash from Livonia would come into town to party because Livonia has basically no culture of its own. It's also a spot of red in a sea of blue; it's where the guy with the Trump bridge trailer is from. It's also where disgraced former Congressman McCotter had his district office.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of something someone said quite a time ago, something about not Big Brother but many Little Brothers.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who goes to skating rinks anymore? This is literally a 1980s business model using 2020s technology. Hilarity was bound to ensue.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isis was the best skater on our hockey team and is really nice.

Any rink would be lucky to have her frequent their establishment.
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Watubi: dothemath: backhand.slap.of.reason: Sue.  For millions.  The algorithm never would have misidentified her as the banned entity if she were White.

Im sure that skating rink in Detroit is a gold mine.

The tech company behind the software certainly is.


Yeah, good luck with that.

If theres one thing the USA is known for its poor black children beating massive tech companies in court.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Porous Horace: What goes on at roller rinks that such high security is needed?

Brawls, apparently.


I don't have time to Google, but I wonder if the rink has a long history of fights bad enough to have the Authorities think about pulling their license?
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: big pig peaches: Porous Horace: What goes on at roller rinks that such high security is needed?

Brawls, apparently.

I don't have time to Google, but I wonder if the rink has a long history of fights bad enough to have the Authorities think about pulling their license?


Since when do you need a license to operate a roller rink?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That level of security at a skating rink seems kind of overkill. People should stop to consider that software is a good way to start an investigation, but not the definitive measure.
And, my daughter can unlock my wife's iPhone 12 with facial recognition.

Oh, and...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PanicAttack: This just in. AI is racist because humans, who encode the tech, are racist.
https://www.theguardian.com/inequality​/2017/aug/08/rise-of-the-racist-robots​-how-ai-is-learning-all-our-worst-impu​lses
https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/​12/10/1013617/racism-data-science-arti​ficial-intelligence-ai-opinion/


A cOmPuTeR cAnT Be RaCiSt

Damn crt antifa lib gay athiests!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: big pig peaches: Porous Horace: What goes on at roller rinks that such high security is needed?

Brawls, apparently.

I don't have time to Google, but I wonder if the rink has a long history of fights bad enough to have the Authorities think about pulling their license?


Can we just get the gangs matching shirts and have them take it out on the rink... like a derby something?
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.