(KHOU Houston)   You know that it's a long car chase whenever the police have to stop to refuel their cruisers   (khou.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

These guys understand that.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would never happen in Canada.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
106 miles?
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At least he got his money's worth.

And he got to see all around beautiful Houston.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Drive it like a rental? Check
Drive it like you stole it? Check
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109402/​
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Refueling during a high-speed chase" doesn't make any sense whatsoever. By the time a single car refuels, they're out of the chase. The whole point of a police network is so that each department can pick up the chase when it enters their area.

TFA seems like a sensationalized version of "one cruiser was at a quarter-tank when it turned around to head home, so it stopped to fill up." Shocking.

Yes, blast at parties etc.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
> Police said they found drugs in the stolen vehicle.

The chase when on for hours across multiple counties and over 100 miles... and the driver didn't ditch the contraband???

This is like 50/50 of either "driver is Florida man on tour" or "cops did a frame job".
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: Drive it like a rental? Check
Drive it like you stole it? Check


Very carefully so you don't incur damages or get caught breaking the law?
 
fat boy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.


I'd also accept Thelma and Louise.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The driver must be the stupidest person alive. He's going to go to prison for a Nissan versa. And He never stop to think during the 125 mile drive, "hey these cops are eventually going to catch me. Maybe I should throw these drugs out the window". He deserves prison, if for no other reason just to protect the gene pool from passing on that level of stupidity
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109402/


I thought of that, but that's not it. I do remember them having sex while driving and thinking 'That is REALLY unsafe.' I'd just gotten my driver's license in '94.

The scene I'm thinking of is definitely older than that as well.
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kids In The Hall - The Chase
Youtube cxY0-Qr_l78


"Damn. Well, it's up the feds now..."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"oh look, the new Oldsmobile's are in..."
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I was in such a hurry to post I let a "to" get away. Damn!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.


Could it be a Police Academy movie?

/I'm no help, but I totally know what you're talking about.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

PirateKing: dothemath: PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109402/

I thought of that, but that's not it. I do remember them having sex while driving and thinking 'That is REALLY unsafe.' I'd just gotten my driver's license in '94.

The scene I'm thinking of is definitely older than that as well.


Unsafe or not, I'd be game for trying that with Kristy Swanson.
 
dryknife
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They'd have to fill up twice in  OKC.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.

Could it be a Police Academy movie?

/I'm no help, but I totally know what you're talking about.


It doesn't feel right. This was definitely tongue in cheek faux serious like the kinds of things you'd see in a Police Squad episode. It very well could be Police Squad now that I'm thinking of it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...in what police say was a stolen Nissan Versa.

...hitting speeds upwards of 100 mph.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Grumpy Cat: PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.

Could it be a Police Academy movie?

/I'm no help, but I totally know what you're talking about.

It doesn't feel right. This was definitely tongue in cheek faux serious like the kinds of things you'd see in a Police Squad episode. It very well could be Police Squad now that I'm thinking of it.


I know it's not Police Academy. Those movies aren't nearly as good/silly. It just seemed too obvious not to at least mention it 😁 It's probably from Police Squad.
 
fmcgalaxie500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109402/


Oddly enough that was primarily filmed in and around the Houston area.
 
docilej
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you think this is embarrassing... Wait until there's only electric cars.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: dothemath: PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109402/

Oddly enough that was primarily filmed in and around the Houston area.


shiat, I forgot about that.
I remember that being kind of a big deal at the time. Ive lived in Houston most of my life.

Rollins was funny in it.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cleveland is more than 126 miles from Houston.  Akron maybe.  At 100 mph it would only take a little over an hour.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm so glad that the cops put lives in 6 counties at risk over a car. So brave, so courageous to put citizens in harms' way so they could drive fast and act "brave."
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > Police said they found drugs in the stolen vehicle.

The chase when on for hours across multiple counties and over 100 miles... and the driver didn't ditch the contraband???

This is like 50/50 of either "driver is Florida man on tour" or "cops did a frame job".


It's been many years since I knew anyone that had been in a long police chase, but they typically have serious charges and then many traffic offenses on top of that. I'm thinking if it was a personal use amount of dope it's a drop in the bucket with his other charges. Might as well be getting high until the chase is over--and reducing the amount of dope he'll be found with. So in a sense, he probably was disposing of the dope.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Cleveland is more than 126 miles from Houston.  Akron maybe.  At 100 mph it would only take a little over an hour.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Cleveland is more than 126 miles from Houston.  Akron maybe.  At 100 mph it would only take a little over an hour.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Cleveland is more than 126 miles from Houston.  Akron maybe.  At 100 mph it would only take a little over an hour.


Well done
 
treesloth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When fuel-efficient cars are outlawed, only outlaws will have fuel-efficient cars.
 
treesloth
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: BitwiseShift: Cleveland is more than 126 miles from Houston.  Akron maybe.  At 100 mph it would only take a little over an hour.

[Fark user image 346x750]


HOW'D YOU DO THAT?!?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
jimjays:

It's been many years since I knew anyone that had been in a long police chase, but they typically have serious charges and then many traffic offenses on top of that. I'm thinking if it was a personal use amount of dope it's a drop in the bucket with his other charges. Might as well be getting high until the chase is over--and reducing the amount of dope he'll be found with. So in a sense, he probably was disposing of the dope.

I was thinking the same, I should have been more specific: "Florida cop on tour did a frame job"
 
fmcgalaxie500
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: fmcgalaxie500: dothemath: PirateKing: I want to say it's one of the 80's satire movies, but does anyone else remember the scene of the car chase where they stop for gas, and the crooks and the cops are both filling up their cars staring at each other, racing to fill up first so they can get back to the chase...

Just has that surreal sort of Naked Gun / Top Secret / Airplane style humor in my mind.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0109402/

Oddly enough that was primarily filmed in and around the Houston area.

shiat, I forgot about that.
I remember that being kind of a big deal at the time. Ive lived in Houston most of my life.

Rollins was funny in it.


I remember because they used the toll booths on the Hardy Toll Road as the so called crossing into Mexico. I drove it every day so I saw when they put up Mexican Flags and a 'Welcome to Mexico' sign.
 
