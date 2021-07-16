 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gothamist)   Apparently hit-and-run drivers in NYC are trying for a Death Race 2000 sequel, they are killing more NYers than ever before   (gothamist.com) divider line
27
    More: Scary, New York City, Police, Crime, first crash victims of the year, speeding Dodge Ram driver, toll of unsolved hit, City Council, city streets  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 1:05 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the pedestrians being killed on the road or path?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

colinspooky: Are the pedestrians being killed on the road or path?


Does it really matter if you're not a bookie?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ban vehicles in NYC.  Make NYC a walking only city.

Problem solved.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
in Atlanta, people with road rage, just shoot....its getting more and more of a regular thing now...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Alternative Headline: Jaywalkers discovering a lesson in material physics on the properties of steel vs. a middle finger.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban vehicles in NYC.  Make NYC a walking only city.

Problem solved.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A good start?
 
Explodo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The penalties for leaving the scene of an accident are MUCH lower than driving while impaired.  Even if they catch you later, it's still better for an unscrupulous person to leave and sober up.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm under the impression that you can pretty much run down bicycles in NYC without criminal penalty.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wish they would take themselves out like David Carradine did.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe NYers just want to die and can't find a shark to shoot them with a friggin laser.

They say shark laser death is just like going to sleep...  in a blast furnace.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought no one lived in NYC anymore, it was too crowded.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drivers have always had a little psychopathy for nearby things that annoy them- slow cars, pedestrians, school crossings, speed limits, stop signs...
It is way worse this last year though. I've seen more instances of people going 90+, swerving between lanes, road rage... Last night driving through rural Minnesota I came across a freeway racing scheme, with a set of spotter cars on either end of a 5 mile straightaway.

We're still unraveling the PTSD from 2020 and the community disintegration that accompanied it. It will be a few more years at least.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The car *is* the problem.  They need to be phased away into oblivion.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Stallone's greatest role.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ We love you, Dr Frankenstein!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
rainbow - death alley driver
Youtube Xo0M1OScHUU
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Hit-and-run investigations can be labor intensive, requiring police to speak with witnesses and gather evidence to find a missing driver. Sometimes, they require recreating a crime scene. In most cases, they're not treated as a priority by the NYPD"

Ah, the NYPD doesn't like doing any actual police work. What they DO like is hassling minorities.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So FTA, a driver left his car on foot after hitting people, left two passengers behind, and... they can't catch this person?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Hit-and-run investigations can be labor intensive, requiring police to speak with witnesses and gather evidence to find a missing driver. Sometimes, they require recreating a crime scene. In most cases, they're not treated as a priority by the NYPD"

Ah, the NYPD doesn't like doing any actual police work. What they DO like is hassling minorities.


"Why investigate murder when I can go out and create my own?"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bslim: What they DO like is hassling minorities.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't think this is going to be a just New York problem.

Right Wing legislatures are passing laws right and left that protect a driver who runs over pedestrians if they're in the road and 'scaring' the driver.
Basically the vehicular equivalent of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

colinspooky: Are the pedestrians being killed on the road or path?


Hit and run drivers, no matter where it happens, are cowardly scum and should be tried and convicted like any other killer.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: The car *is* the problem.  They need to be phased away into oblivion.


Except when you need an Uber to go out.
And except when someone delivers your dinner
and your groceries.
And your laundry, and your shiat from Amazon.
And when you want to rent a car to take a vacation.
Or a trip to Napa for the afternoon.
Or when you need to move a couch or some other giant piece of furniture.

But other than that, no one needs a car.
 
Abox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Despite repeated calls and visits to the police department, the family says they've struggled to get a single update about the investigation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban vehicles in NYC.  Make NYC a walking only city.

Problem solved.


It would have my vote if I lived there. My last partner was killed by a coward in a motor vehicle who left her on the side of the road to die.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not advocating hit and run by any means, but I sure would like to take one of these to a MAGA rally.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Right Wing legislatures are passing laws right and left that protect a driver who runs over pedestrians if they're in the road and 'scaring' the driver.


Don't block roads.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.