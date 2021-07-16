 Skip to content
Bay of Pigs 2. Coming soon
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's see... the Bay Of Pigs was an invasion of Cuba, directed and financed by the US, which failed at its mission of overthrowing the Cuban government.

Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them. Biden is trying to figure out how to restore remittances to the Cuban people without the government stealing them. Biden is trying to figure out how to supply food and medical aid to the Cuban people without the government stealing them. Biden is trying to figure out how to restore internet service to the Cuban people.

Yes, Subby, trying to provide direct aid to the Cuban people is exactly the same thing as a hostile military coup
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell no. DO NOT ever get involved in another country's political struggles. Enough of that shiat. Just lift the sanctions.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them


WTF does that mean?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd go charging up San Juan hill but I think they are still wired for micro USB and I switched to USB-C like 5 years ago.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I feel like there was a missed opportunity for an "Electric Boogaloo."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....


We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Let's see... the Bay Of Pigs was an invasion of Cuba, directed and financed by the US, which failed at its mission of overthrowing the Cuban government.


But it did give us the wonderful Coleman Francis movie "Red Zone Cuba".
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not sorority week at Destin?

Leaving disappointed.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now that we've moved the military out of Afghanistan, we've got to put them somewhere.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars


Like I said, I still don't understand why there's that Gitmo prison on Cuba.

Why couldn't we build one up in the most northern part of Alaska and NOT pay a lease?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Destructor: Now that we've moved the military out of Afghanistan, we've got to put them somewhere.


If we don't invade at least two countries per decade our military commanders and defense contractors and mercenary outfits start to cry, as does the sparkly eagle.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars

Like I said, I still don't understand why there's that Gitmo prison on Cuba.

Why couldn't we build one up in the most northern part of Alaska and NOT pay a lease?


Something to do with not being in the US, but still part of the US. I don't know. Ask some lawyer talking guy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars


It's like $5000 a year.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Notabunny: Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them

WTF does that mean?


Biden is open to providing free COVID-19 vaccines to the Cuban people as long as they're not controlled or distributed by the Cuban government. The concern is that rather than vaccinate the Cuban people,  the government would sell the vaccines
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When will the people who live there say fark it and take over?
Fighting for what you believe in can get nasty but at least put up a good fight.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars

Like I said, I still don't understand why there's that Gitmo prison on Cuba.

Why couldn't we build one up in the most northern part of Alaska and NOT pay a lease?


We are paying for the base .
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Biden on Thursday described Cuba as "a failed state" that is "repressing their citizens."

He's gonna freak when he hears about North Korea.
Funny how we only have these "interventions" with countries who are totally unable to inflict damage on us.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars

Like I said, I still don't understand why there's that Gitmo prison on Cuba.

Why couldn't we build one up in the most northern part of Alaska and NOT pay a lease?


Because if it's on U.S. soil we have to follow U.S. law there.  Duh.  Also, in Alaska it would be more obvious that we have to build them indoor housing.  While Gitmo might be a useful tactical base as a prison it's a constant violation of international law.
 
Snort
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh boy, another Spanish speaking island we can neglect!
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars

It's like $5000 a year.


And they've only cashed one of the checks since Castro took over.
 
schatzie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars

Like I said, I still don't understand why there's that Gitmo prison on Cuba.

Why couldn't we build one up in the most northern part of Alaska and NOT pay a lease?


In effect, Guantanamo is American property since the Teller Amendment.  Think of it as the payment Cuba made for American assistance in their revolution against Spain.  The one that ran 1895-1898....as they had a few.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Notabunny: AdmirableSnackbar: Notabunny: Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them

WTF does that mean?

Biden is open to providing free COVID-19 vaccines to the Cuban people as long as they're not controlled or distributed by the Cuban government. The concern is that rather than vaccinate the Cuban people,  the government would sell the vaccines


Ah, so it's baseless Red Scare. OOGA BOOGA COMMUNISTS, citizen. COMMUNISTS!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Hell no. DO NOT ever get involved in another country's political struggles. Enough of that shiat. Just lift the sanctions.


so they can buy Levis and F-150s?  they already get food and medicine.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: When will the people who live there say fark it and take over?
Fighting for what you believe in can get nasty but at least put up a good fight.


Something about history showing that mankind is disposed to suffer evils that are sufferable, rather than to right themselves by abolishing those forms to which they've become accustomed. Read that in a fortune cookie or somethin'.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars

Like I said, I still don't understand why there's that Gitmo prison on Cuba.

Why couldn't we build one up in the most northern part of Alaska and NOT pay a lease?


The base is there because we signed a lease back in 1903 to have a naval base there.

The prison was built there in 2002 because torture is a crime in the United States, and also in every other country where we have military bases and respect local law.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Let's see... the Bay Of Pigs was an invasion of Cuba, directed and financed by the US, which failed at its mission of overthrowing the Cuban government.

Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them. Biden is trying to figure out how to restore remittances to the Cuban people without the government stealing them. Biden is trying to figure out how to supply food and medical aid to the Cuban people without the government stealing them. Biden is trying to figure out how to restore internet service to the Cuban people.

Yes, Subby, trying to provide direct aid to the Cuban people is exactly the same thing as a hostile military coup


I think the implication here is that doing all the above may, in fact, require invading and overthrowing the government...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

schatzie: In effect, Guantanamo is American property since the Teller Amendment.


Ah, ok...now i understand it a bit better. I didn't know, it was American property.

thanks...
 
ifky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Notabunny: Let's see... the Bay Of Pigs was an invasion of Cuba, directed and financed by the US, which failed at its mission of overthrowing the Cuban government.

But it did give us the wonderful Coleman Francis movie "Red Zone Cuba".


Night train to mundo fine!

Night Train to Mundo Fine John Carradine with Lyrics
Youtube BRefl9FBo7g
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Notabunny: Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them

WTF does that mean?


I would assume it is short-hand for making sure that the vaccines are widely distributed as opposed to being doled out via political patronage.

Just as healthcare has been in Cuba. Fidel had his own private hospital and the generals their own, because some pigs are more equal than others.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Notabunny: Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them

WTF does that mean?


The belief is that if we ship vaccines to Cuba, the Cuban government will simply sell them to other countries for profit rather than distribute them to the population.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And just like that, aid to Cuba is going to be demonized by Fox News.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars

It's like $5000 a year.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: schatzie: In effect, Guantanamo is American property since the Teller Amendment.

Ah, ok...now i understand it a bit better. I didn't know, it was American property.

thanks...


Well, great. Now you know. There goes our nice and peaceful tropical barbecue vacations on 4Jul without steklo there to ruin it for everyone.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: AdmirableSnackbar: Notabunny: Biden is trying to figure out how to give the Cuban people vaccines without the government stealing them

WTF does that mean?

The belief is that if we ship vaccines to Cuba, the Cuban government will simply sell them to other countries for profit rather than distribute them to the population.


Which is not an unreasonable belief, given the Cuban Regime, regardless of all the wonks that are sucking Fidel's dick posthumously.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This latest adventure will be the Bay of.......Ham.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: And just like that, aid to Cuba is going to be demonized by Fox News.


Fox News: Biden refuses to denounce the communist Cuban government and offer to help the Cuban people!

Biden: Uhhh... that's what we're doing right now

Fox News: Not like that!
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: schatzie: In effect, Guantanamo is American property since the Teller Amendment.

Ah, ok...now i understand it a bit better. I didn't know, it was American property.

thanks...


Careful - he said in effect.  In the agreement it's explicitly stated the property remains Cuban... unless we decide otherwise (we have a right to buy it... or just appropriate it through eminent domain).

Oh, and the Cubans can't terminate it.  But it's totally their land.  For now.

It's called we're a big country and you are a small one and you'll do what we say and like it.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars


I thought it was from a when the USA kicked the shiat out of Spain.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheOtherPrefect42: steklo: I still don't understand why there's that  Gitmo prison on Cuba....

We signed a lease with them and they like the sweet, sweet dollars


Nah, they haven't cashed the checks in decades. We still have a base at Gitmo because it would take a war for Cuba to drive us out, and they know perfectly well they'd lose.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Free Cuba!  Curbside pickup.  When it's gone, it's gone.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cuba has a domestic vaccine industry and has already developed their own Covid vaccines that by all accounts seem to be working quite well.
 
