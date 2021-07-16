 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Pope Francis: Ixnay ethay atinlay assesmay   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
49
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Francis: Go be schematic somewhere else.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who studied latin in middle and high school, I enjoy the fact they still do latin masses for certain things.

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: As someone who studied latin in middle and high school, I enjoy the fact they still do latin masses for certain things.

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it


Semper ubi sub ubi
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry:

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it

Semper ubi sub ubi


That was the first phrase we were taught in middle school :-P
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. The conservative faction of the church, represented by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and other groups have been defying Francis's authority a lot lately. This rule reversal was definitely a shot across the bow meant for them. The Tridentine mass is very cool, but isn't important to anyone except the very conservative factions. This is a reminder of what the rule of the Catholic Church are and about putting those conservative groups back in line.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: Yes. The conservative faction of the church, represented by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and other groups have been defying Francis's authority a lot lately. This rule reversal was definitely a shot across the bow meant for them. The Tridentine mass is very cool, but isn't important to anyone except the very conservative factions. This is a reminder of what the rule of the Catholic Church are and about putting those conservative groups back in line.


I got into an argument with some Catholic over the US Bishops wanting to deny Biden Communion (I grew up Catholic but moved to Episcopalian 20 years ago).  I provided a link to a NYT article implying that Francis is displeased with the US Bishops' position. She said "The NYT isn't the Vatican".  I replied "Neither are US Bishops".  I got blocked.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: As someone who studied latin in middle and high school, I enjoy the fact they still do latin masses for certain things.

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it


I always loved the pomp and circumstance of Mass. I'd enjoy seeing one done in Latin but I wouldn't want it to be a regular thing

Granted, I don't go to mass anymore regardless
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012:

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it

I always loved the pomp and circumstance of Mass. I'd enjoy seeing one done in Latin but I wouldn't want it to be a regular thing

Granted, I don't go to mass anymore regardless


I became a Buddhist so I understand where you're coming from.

I think they only did it at the Vatican for Easter or Christmas mass. One of the major holidays.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: As someone who studied latin in middle and high school, I enjoy the fact they still do latin masses for certain things.

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it


Ugh.... I was forced to take Latin because my junior high had the antiquited notion that it would be a good segue into other foreign languages.  So it was a requirement.

I guess there is some merit to this, OTOH, it was 1 year less of me taking Spanish (or other folks taking french) which feeds into the notion that Americans are crummy at foreign languages... only because it's only started in HS for many.  Or was in the 1980's.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry:

I got into an argument with some Catholic over the US Bishops wanting to deny Biden Communion (I grew up Catholic but moved to Episcopalian 20 years ago).  I provided a link to a NYT article implying that Francis is displeased with the US Bishops' position. She said "The NYT isn't the Vatican".  I replied "Neither are US Bishops".  I got blocked.


Yes. The bishops are currently quite out of line. They got heavily smacked around for their stance in the press, plus it violates all existing precedents and is out of line with the whole cloth doctrine, since they appear to be making anti-abortion a greater stance than anti-death penalty, while the whole cloth stance is that you are supposed to be against both.

It seems to be a grave tactical mistake, putting the US Bishops Conference in the cross-hairs of the Vatican which has been wanting to cut them down to size, and turning off the faithful, who do not agree politically with the US Bishops Conference on many things.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that people are still part of this morally bankrupt cult. The worst part is they still give them money. The catholic church has committed more crimes against humanity than hitler, stalin, etc combined. Fark them.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry:

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it

Semper ubi sub ubi


Romanes eunt domum!
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: I can't believe that people are still part of this morally bankrupt cult. The worst part is they still give them money. The catholic church has committed more crimes against humanity than hitler, stalin, etc combined. Fark them.


And the stupid religious BS.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: I can't believe that people are still part of this morally bankrupt cult. The worst part is they still give them money. The catholic church has committed more crimes against humanity than hitler, stalin, etc combined. Fark them.


Mea culpa.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still follow this clown?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sure have your mass in Latin like some nouveau riche Appenine Johnny Come Lately if you want but I'll stick with the good old Aramaic with Greek loan words just like J****** himself used to dictate the 10 Commandments.
 
lefty248
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: lefty248: I can't believe that people are still part of this morally bankrupt cult. The worst part is they still give them money. The catholic church has committed more crimes against humanity than hitler, stalin, etc combined. Fark them.

Mea culpa.

Mea culpa.


I'm going to listen to the pope song.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Aar1012:

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it

I always loved the pomp and circumstance of Mass. I'd enjoy seeing one done in Latin but I wouldn't want it to be a regular thing

Granted, I don't go to mass anymore regardless


Yes. I went to a Tridentine mass once, at the one church in my diocese allowed to hold the Tridentine mass. It was interesting, but I wouldn't do it every day. I've also been to Catholic masses all over the world. One of my fond memories was arriving for an English mass too early, so I caught the Liturgy of the Eucharist in Hindi and the Liturgy of the Word in English. For non-Catholics, mass has two parts. The Liturgy of the Word is where you do the readings, homily, and prayers of the faithful and changes from mass to mass. The Liturgy of the Eucharist is where you do the blessing of the bread and wine and share communion. It almost never changes, just has slight variations depending on if they are using format A, B, or C that year. So that was quite fun.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I imagine making the mass incomprehensible to most is a great way to keep people in the faith.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg:

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it

Ugh.... I was forced to take Latin because my junior high had the antiquited notion that it would be a good segue into other foreign languages.  So it was a requirement.



Me too. It was a private school. Had to take 2 years of Latin.  NOT my finest hour. But then, most of high school wasn't. I didn't hit my stride until college, where I not only redeemed myself, but met my future wife.

Latin still baffles me. But it turns out I picked up enough French as a 3-year old in Belgium to make passing the language requirement in HS and college a cakewalk. Now, that was a surprise.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg:

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it

Ugh.... I was forced to take Latin because my junior high had the antiquited notion that it would be a good segue into other foreign languages.  So it was a requirement.

I guess there is some merit to this, OTOH, it was 1 year less of me taking Spanish (or other folks taking french) which feeds into the notion that Americans are crummy at foreign languages... only because it's only started in HS for many.  Or was in the 1980's.


Spanish is a great language to learn if you know Latin since Spain was the first colony of Rome.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Sure have your mass in Latin like some nouveau riche Appenine Johnny Come Lately if you want but I'll stick with the good old Aramaic with Greek loan words just like J****** himself used to dictate the 10 Commandments.


Two things:

It was OT Yahweh who destroyed the Tower of Babel  and confounded the tongues of man.  What an asshole.

You have not experienced the Catholic Mass until you've heard it in the original Klingon.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

somedude210: SirEattonHogg:

Latin is a cool language and great for sending coded messages 😛

/Tu habes non pilas viralis
//Yes it's juvenile
///We were 13 when we came up with it

Ugh.... I was forced to take Latin because my junior high had the antiquited notion that it would be a good segue into other foreign languages.  So it was a requirement.

I guess there is some merit to this, OTOH, it was 1 year less of me taking Spanish (or other folks taking french) which feeds into the notion that Americans are crummy at foreign languages... only because it's only started in HS for many.  Or was in the 1980's.

Spanish is a great language to learn if you know Latin since Spain was the first colony of Rome.


I understand the logic on studying Latin due to its connection to the romance languages.

Latin does come up in the legal trade, although less and less.  Many courts ruling that lawyers need to cut out the flowery or out-of-date court language in favor of the more practical in their submitted papers.  Ironically, as miserable as Latin made me in middle school, I enjoy running into latin phrases in the trade and hope it doesn't die out.
 
August11
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was raised by a flap of nuns who resisted Vatican II. You'll never meet such a craven pen of bullies.
 
oldfool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah asses may fly
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
traditionalist Catholics who immediately decried it as an attack on them and the ancient liturgy.


Everyone knows Jesus spoke fluent Latin.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

August11: I was raised by a flap of nuns


Is that like a murder of crows?
 
lefty248
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

edmo: I imagine making the mass incomprehensible to most is a great way to keep people in the faith.


They tried to keep the bible from being translated into English. Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake. They didn't want you to know the BS they were feeding you.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: lefty248: I can't believe that people are still part of this morally bankrupt cult. The worst part is they still give them money. The catholic church has committed more crimes against humanity than hitler, stalin, etc combined. Fark them.

Mea culpa.

Mea culpa.


vestra culpa

vestra culpa

vestra culpa
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: I imagine making the mass incomprehensible to most is a great way to keep people in the faith.


it's a great way to groom parishioners for compliance without having to teach them about what it means to be the loving person that christianity espouses jesus to be
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last time I was in church, they were reading the protestant lord's prayer.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Last time I was in church, they were reading the protestant lord's prayer.


I prefer the Beer prayer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lefty248: Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake.


King James I?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua, amen.
 
lefty248
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: lefty248: Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake.

King James I?

King James I?


Andrew Wycliffe
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I love how they call it a crackdown, as if he is restricting Latin mass becaue he wants it to be illegal or something.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lefty248: johnny_vegas: lefty248: Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake.

King James I?

Andrew Wycliffe

King James I?

Andrew Wycliffe


Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikebellman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the first time Francis Poped up, as a Jew, I am wishing him all the best.  He's done a great deal to heal, soothe and modernize the church and I'm looking forward to the day my Jewish grandkids aren't blamed for the crucifixion.  The statute of limitations should have expired by now.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lefty248: johnny_vegas: lefty248: Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake.

King James I?

Andrew Wycliffe

King James I?

Andrew Wycliffe


The Haitian Rapper?  That's so punk rock!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a lapsed Catholic who hasn't been to mass in ages yet still sends his kid to Catholic school I feel I am compelled and obligated to comment on this article as it is something I am knowledgeable about. After deep consideration and very little thought my informed opinion is.........meh.
 
lefty248
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: lefty248: johnny_vegas: lefty248: Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake.

King James I?

Andrew Wycliffe

The Haitian Rapper?  That's so punk rock!


Funny, but no. Thanks for the chuckle.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lefty248: johnny_vegas: lefty248: johnny_vegas: lefty248: Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake.

King James I?

Andrew Wycliffe

The Haitian Rapper?  That's so punk rock!

Funny, but no. Thanks for the chuckle.


John, Andrew whatever

;-)
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: traditionalist Catholics who immediately decried it as an attack on them and the ancient liturgy.


Everyone knows Jesus spoke fluent Latin.


Everyone knows Jesus spoke fluent Latin.


That's something that I just don't get about people who claim to believe. If you truly are convinced the Bible was the word of god, then why haven't you learned Hebrew, Aramaic, and Koine Greek? This is the ultimate message to mankind from your Deity, and yet you can be bothered to read it as it was originally intended? You're putting less effort into your eternal soul than anime fans do when they learn Japanese to avoid subtitles.
 
lefty248
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: traditionalist Catholics who immediately decried it as an attack on them and the ancient liturgy.


Everyone knows Jesus spoke fluent Latin.

That's something that I just don't get about people who claim to believe. If you truly are convinced the Bible was the word of god, then why haven't you learned Hebrew, Aramaic, and Koine Greek? This is the ultimate message to mankind from your Deity, and yet you can be bothered to read it as it was originally intended? You're putting less effort into your eternal soul than anime fans do when they learn Japanese to avoid subtitles.


BS is BS, regardless of the language.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

greentea1985: Yes. The conservative faction of the church, represented by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and other groups have been defying Francis's authority a lot lately. This rule reversal was definitely a shot across the bow meant for them. The Tridentine mass is very cool, but isn't important to anyone except the very conservative factions. This is a reminder of what the rule of the Catholic Church are and about putting those conservative groups back in line.


If say it's more a torpedo than a shot across the bow.

Honestly, I find this amusing.  It's just another manifestation of the other hard-right reactionary bullshiat we see world-wide right now. The more he tries to stop it the worse it will get - hell, even Pope Michael might have a chance.

Let them fight.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: lefty248: Can't remember his name but the church dug him up 10 years after he died and burned him at the stake.

King James I?

King James I?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Pope Formosus.  One of the more bizarre moments in Catholic history (and that's really saying something!).
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I stopped going to Catholic masses, much less church at all ever again, when they stopped paying me to be an altar boy in 1968. Looking back it's amazing that my first paying gig was being an altar boy. Who knew playing the part at weddings could be so "lucrative".

Here's a picture of me with my "henchboys" from that time period "explaining" to the Arch-Bishop of the Dioceses that the income from the altar boy gigs were "ours to keep" and that he would not be getting a cut of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
