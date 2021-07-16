 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Hey, comptroller did you pay that $500,000 invoice for maintaining our entire fleet of police, fire and garbage vehicles? No, mayor, I thought you did. Uh oh   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What how is that possible - no town could possibly really be that incompetent!?!
*clicks link and sees Mount Vernon*
Checks out
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just arrest the mechanics for not fixing your vehicles for free. Problem solved.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time do go and do some crimes.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The real question is whether the $500k is still in the city's coffers.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well people were screaming to defund them...
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: The real question is whether the $500k is still in the city's coffers.


Of course it is, right there in the Teacher's pension account.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: The real question is whether the $500k is still in the city's coffers.


They would ask that from the Comptroller, but the Comptroller seems to be avoiding the media too. (I bet we find out the Comptroller stole that money, since general maintenance is generally looked over until the last minute with government vehicles)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Look at the top of that crap-pile that they call Albany...Cuomo?  yeah start with him and work your way down.

Oh wait?

its' New York...."lets raise the taxes on everyone again"

there we go. everything's fixed.


bastards...the whole farking lot of them. best thing they did was legalize pot.....70 years too late.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Just arrest the mechanics for not fixing your vehicles for free. Problem solved.


I can speak with certainty when I say that city garage workers are incompetent stump-toothed neanderthals.  Better to pay the arm and leg for third-party contractors on it.  Found that out the hard way at two different municipal jobs.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Incompetence: Waiting a year and a half to do something about someone not doing their job. Why are they still employed? She may be guilty of gross negligence but so are the superiors and oversight committee. Check those books for the money.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Well people were screaming to defund them...


Defund the Mount Vernon municipal fleet? Whatever it is you're smoking, keep it away from me.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like the comptroller was also responsible for paying the editor that proofread the article.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I believe every state in the Union has a town named Mt. Vernon. It's like "Springfield".
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds like a libertarian paradise to me. Town is still thriving despite a lack of government bureaucracy. Somebody notify Ayn Rand Paul so he can visit.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ImpendingCynic: The real question is whether the $500k is still in the city's coffers.

They would ask that from the Comptroller, but the Comptroller seems to be avoiding the media too. (I bet we find out the Comptroller stole that money, since general maintenance is generally looked over until the last minute with government vehicles)


He'll get back to you right after his extended vacation from the Maldives.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: DarkSoulNoHope: ImpendingCynic: The real question is whether the $500k is still in the city's coffers.

They would ask that from the Comptroller, but the Comptroller seems to be avoiding the media too. (I bet we find out the Comptroller stole that money, since general maintenance is generally looked over until the last minute with government vehicles)

He'll get back to you right after his extended permanentvacation from the Maldives.


Fixed.
 
