Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bales Of Cocaine
Youtube oLttGfxGoSY
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up in the sky like a big pizza pie, that's cocaine.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't a kilo of coke somewhere around $10k? Good to see they use cop math in Europe.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You saw her snorting on the roof
surrounded by her bales of toot
Her beauty and balloon dust overthrew you.

She tied you to a kitchen chair
with crazy eyes she shaved your hair
and from her lips she blew a kazoo at you.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
defunkd.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say, I'd keep a kilo, I still know a couple guys who could move it.  Pay for a nice vacation.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling something like 15 million Euro actually fell on the home

/Sardinia and Corsica are beautiful, somewhat out the way, vacation spots
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have nothing to add other than sardinia is pretty farking awesome.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come these people are always so fast to call the cops? I'd get a full assessment of the situation and maybe not call the cops for hours.
Dead body--are you sure it wouldn't be easier to just bury it in the woods?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You lost a suitcase full of coke and they let you live?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
americandrugrehabs.comView Full Size
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: You lost a suitcase full of coke and they let you live?


The day's not over yet
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're a lot alike, you and I... the difference is... if a suitcase full of coke landed on *my* rooftop...

...you wouldn't be reading about it in the f*cking newspaper.

/ capiche?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: We're a lot alike, you and I... the difference is... if a suitcase full of coke landed on *my* rooftop...

...you wouldn't be reading about it in the f*cking newspaper.

/ capiche?


You might be when the people whos drugs it is come to get it back. Just in a different section
 
kobrakai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You're already lucky enough to live in Sardinia and then cocaine falls from the sky? Lucky bastards.
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oLttGfxG​oSY]


Came for the Rev, leaving satisfied.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gerald Tarrant: BenSaw2: We're a lot alike, you and I... the difference is... if a suitcase full of coke landed on *my* rooftop...

...you wouldn't be reading about it in the f*cking newspaper.

/ capiche?

You might be when the people whos drugs it is come to get it back. Just in a different section


Actually, w/ a low flying plane, yeah - you'd probably have to handle things very delicately in order to live.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Better than a dog.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: How come these people are always so fast to call the cops? I'd get a full assessment of the situation and maybe not call the cops for hours.
Dead body--are you sure it wouldn't be easier to just bury it in the woods?


This is Sardinia. You're thinking of Sicily.
 
