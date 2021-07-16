 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Here are some signs you have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol and need to cut back. Since you clicked this, you probably have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we all know, the solution to unhealthy relationships is Butt Stuff.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know whether psychologist Tara Hurster, who specializes in alcohol, was the one who came up with the idea for this very socially important and extremely detailed article, or whether the crack journalistic team at the Sun first decided that this topic simply needed to be dragged out of the darkness and went looking for the person best qualified to inform. Which, naturally, led them to psychologist Tara Hurster, who specializes in alcohol.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's easy for me...all booze tastes like gasoline to me and I hate the effects the day afterwards, so, I don't drink.

But man, I smoke like a chimney...


we all have our crutches....just try to do it in moderation....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's still a relationship, mom.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Running naked on a football pitch with a flare stuck up your ass?
Reading Rupert Murdoch's "news"papers?
Trying to forget 2016-2020 for U.S. peeps?
Or, that one time at band camp with Drew Curtis?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WE'RE all guilty of pouring indulging in the occasional cheeky rose after work - but when is your chosen tipple becoming dangerous?

First sign: you write this sentence and believe it makes sense.
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you claim you dont drink to get fu*ked up then youre the one with the problem.

What other reason is there?
At least im honest with myself.
Sometimes life blows and booze helps me forget that for a night.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: It's easy for me...all booze tastes like gasoline to me and I hate the effects the day afterwards, so, I don't drink.

But man, I smoke like a chimney...


we all have our crutches....just try to do it in moderation....


Same, cutting out the two-four beers a day (usually heavier beers, too) had been a net positive, and when I occasionally have a beer (usually whatever is on hand) with a friend or whatever, it tastes even better but I like it even less now.

That said I could chain smoke myself into lung cancer at 40 no question. Don't know why we like what we like but smoking gets me. Everything in moderation though.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the 21st amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
