 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCVB Boston)   If a hot air balloon crashes on the Vermont-New Hampshire state line, where do they bury the survivors?   (wcvb.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, Hot air balloon, pilot of a hot air balloon, balloon's basket, state lines.Four passengers, hot air balloon, United States, Death, New England  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 9:22 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I went for a hot air balloon ride once.

Once.

The landing process was a controlled crash, at best.  The basket bounced twice, then tipped over while the balloon dragged us through the dirt of a hay field. There were six of us in the basket, and the other five were dogpiled on top of me while I tried to avoid having my face plow a furrow through the field.

Would not recommend.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sounds very memorable.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like a tree falling across multiple yards: You are responsible for any part of the tree that falls into your yard.

Grab a chainsaw and get to work.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: the other five were dogpiled on top of me


Some would pay extra for that.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wounded Knee?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dagestan
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'd not be pleasant.
"Well, the pilot just fell to his death and now we're ascending in a balloon none of know how to use."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should that not be "Pilot landedto death" instead of "fell to death"?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: Should that not be "Pilot landedto death" instead of "fell to death"?


Well he fell to the ground which caused his death
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I went for a hot air balloon ride once.

Once.

The landing process was a controlled crash, at best.  The basket bounced twice, then tipped over while the balloon dragged us through the dirt of a hay field. There were six of us in the basket, and the other five were dogpiled on top of me while I tried to avoid having my face plow a furrow through the field.

Would not recommend.


That was basically my experience, except that I'd do it again. What can I say, I'm a masochist. The quietness up there was amazing...when the burner wasn't blasting.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: cowgirl toffee: Should that not be "Pilot landedto death" instead of "fell to death"?

Well he fell to the ground which caused his death


You, sir, are no fun whatsoever.

:P
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity:  Nature's invisible, silent killer.
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: I went for a hot air balloon ride once.

Once.

The landing process was a controlled crash, at best.  The basket bounced twice, then tipped over while the balloon dragged us through the dirt of a hay field. There were six of us in the basket, and the other five were dogpiled on top of me while I tried to avoid having my face plow a furrow through the field.

Would not recommend.


That's rough (pun intended)...

I paid for a hot air balloon ride for myself and my mom about 2 years ago now.  It happened in Charlottesville in the morning and it was a great/awesome experience.

Everything was smooth, landing and all...I was still petrified overall (especially the very beginning/lift-off stages), but got some nice pictures w/my camera.  It was really scenic that morning, sun rising over the mountains, etc...

The pilot had been doing it for 20-30 years and her dad was a pilot as well (and one of the leaders of the field teaching others how to be a pilot).  If I ever wanted to do a balloon ride again, I'd only ride again with her (or her hubby) as the pilots...
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the Connecticut River.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never go for a ride on anything where you can't control what direction you're going.
Sounds like a recipe for disaster.
Would you get into a car with no steering wheel?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know VT and NH well and I have never heard of these towns.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Gravity:  Nature's invisible, silent killer.


Gravity's such a downer.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is New Hampshire right of Vermont, or vice versa?

Which state does Time Chasers take place in?  I know its one of those small states back east up there.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swahnhennessy: That'd not be pleasant.



c-fa.cdn.smule.comView Full Size


♫ Up up and away in my beautiful balloon
Well, the pilot just fell to his death and now
we're ascending in a balloon none of us know how to use♫
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sky burial, of course.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a horrible way to die.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said the pilot then "became entangled in gear" and ended up trapped under the basket, as the balloon was climbing back into the air.

What a slapstick way to go.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Many years ago (1986 or so), my brother and I were building a house in Orange Park, Fl. Back then, the town was not built up like it is today. Much of the outlying area was swamp. The house was the first one on that street. My brother starts yelling to come quick and watch. A hot air balloon was coming down like a rock, apparently to avoid landing in the woods/swamp. All you could here was the pilot hitting the burner trying to slow down the descent. He was too late and when that basket hit the ground it bounced what looked like 4 feet in the air and then bounced again. We ran over to see if they were alright. Fortunately, there weren't any serious injuries. A few minutes later, their chase car came and picked the passengers and balloon up.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

smd31: Warthog: I went for a hot air balloon ride once.

Once.

The landing process was a controlled crash, at best.  The basket bounced twice, then tipped over while the balloon dragged us through the dirt of a hay field. There were six of us in the basket, and the other five were dogpiled on top of me while I tried to avoid having my face plow a furrow through the field.

Would not recommend.

That's rough (pun intended)...

I paid for a hot air balloon ride for myself and my mom about 2 years ago now.  It happened in Charlottesville in the morning and it was a great/awesome experience.

Everything was smooth, landing and all...I was still petrified overall (especially the very beginning/lift-off stages), but got some nice pictures w/my camera.  It was really scenic that morning, sun rising over the mountains, etc...

The pilot had been doing it for 20-30 years and her dad was a pilot as well (and one of the leaders of the field teaching others how to be a pilot).  If I ever wanted to do a balloon ride again, I'd only ride again with her (or her hubby) as the pilots...


Did you fly over the Rivanna Reservoir, up near the airport?  I used to row up that way, and on calm mornings it was a favorite of the hot air balloon excursion the Boar's Head Inn would run.  Sometimes they'd come across really low.  Mindful that when rowing you're facing backwards, we'd be rowing along in the dead quiet and then hear the roar of the burners before we saw anything.  One time, the pilot actually touched the water with the basket.  I'm not sure if they meant to do that or not.  It always looked like fun, and very peaceful.  Unfortunately that wasn't my experience when I finally did it (elsewhere).
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: cameroncrazy1984: cowgirl toffee: Should that not be "Pilot landedto death" instead of "fell to death"?

Well he fell to the ground which caused his death

You, sir, are no fun whatsoever.

:P


Dollar for every time I heard that...
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Depends...do you think they'd prefer a granite coffin, or cheese coffin?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Is New Hampshire right of Vermont, or vice versa?

Which state does Time Chasers take place in?  I know its one of those small states back east up there.


Vermont is on the left, and it's where Time Chasers takes place!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: cowgirl toffee: cameroncrazy1984: cowgirl toffee: Should that not be "Pilot landedto death" instead of "fell to death"?

Well he fell to the ground which caused his death

You, sir, are no fun whatsoever.

:P

Dollar for every time I heard that...


images.wondershare.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Pilot" is applied loosely.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: cameroncrazy1984: cowgirl toffee: Should that not be "Pilot landedto death" instead of "fell to death"?

Well he fell to the ground which caused his death

You, sir, are no fun whatsoever.

:P


I mean, if you think about it, "his death" was basically waiting for him on the ground, so he did, indeed "fall to it".
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: SirEattonHogg: Is New Hampshire right of Vermont, or vice versa?

Which state does Time Chasers take place in?  I know its one of those small states back east up there.

Vermont is on the left, and it's where Time Chasers takes place!


As a person who split his life between the west coast and the midwest, I thank you.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: cameroncrazy1984: SirEattonHogg: Is New Hampshire right of Vermont, or vice versa?

Which state does Time Chasers take place in?  I know its one of those small states back east up there.

Vermont is on the left, and it's where Time Chasers takes place!

As a person who split his life between the west coast and the midwest, I thank you.


I have spent many summers in VT; in fact I was just there this week. Gorgeous state if you love mountains.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Motel Hell?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snort: "Pilot" is applied loosely.


Apparently to the ground.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: That'd not be pleasant.
"Well, the pilot just fell to his death and now we're ascending in a balloon none of know how to use."


I mean... don't hot air balloons pretty much have a binary control system?

Which is also why calling them "pilots" is silly. They're basically elevator operators with far less control over their vehicle.

(yeah yeah, they've studied wind currents. whatever)
 
eswan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: cowgirl toffee: Should that not be "Pilot landedto death" instead of "fell to death"?

Well he fell to the ground which caused his death


So, he was ground to death?
 
smd31
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Warthog: smd31: Warthog: I went for a hot air balloon ride once.

Once.

The landing process was a controlled crash, at best.  The basket bounced twice, then tipped over while the balloon dragged us through the dirt of a hay field. There were six of us in the basket, and the other five were dogpiled on top of me while I tried to avoid having my face plow a furrow through the field.

Would not recommend.

That's rough (pun intended)...

I paid for a hot air balloon ride for myself and my mom about 2 years ago now.  It happened in Charlottesville in the morning and it was a great/awesome experience.

Everything was smooth, landing and all...I was still petrified overall (especially the very beginning/lift-off stages), but got some nice pictures w/my camera.  It was really scenic that morning, sun rising over the mountains, etc...

The pilot had been doing it for 20-30 years and her dad was a pilot as well (and one of the leaders of the field teaching others how to be a pilot).  If I ever wanted to do a balloon ride again, I'd only ride again with her (or her hubby) as the pilots...

Did you fly over the Rivanna Reservoir, up near the airport?  I used to row up that way, and on calm mornings it was a favorite of the hot air balloon excursion the Boar's Head Inn would run.  Sometimes they'd come across really low.  Mindful that when rowing you're facing backwards, we'd be rowing along in the dead quiet and then hear the roar of the burners before we saw anything.  One time, the pilot actually touched the water with the basket.  I'm not sure if they meant to do that or not.  It always looked like fun, and very peaceful.  Unfortunately that wasn't my experience when I finally did it (elsewhere).


Honestly, I'm not sure but I don't think so.  Only little ponds that I remember going across, mostly farms/residential areas.

I tried looking back over my texts and emails but can't find where we lifted off from unfortunately. :(

Blue Ridge Ballooning is the company name in case anyone wants to check 'em out. :)
 
phyrkrakr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Everybody in this thread who had a comment about where to bury the SURVIVORS is a moron.

guestguy: Depends...do you think they'd prefer a granite coffin, or cheese coffin?


starsrift: Sky burial, of course.


ZAZ: In the Connecticut River.


Driedsponge: Like a tree falling across multiple yards: You are responsible for any part of the tree that falls into your yard.

Grab a chainsaw and get to work.


IamTomJoad: Wounded Knee?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A porn story for Mr. Auto Erotic Defenestration?   Or is he picky and it has to be falling out a window? And/or thrown?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phyrkrakr: Everybody in this thread who had a comment about where to bury the SURVIVORS is a moron.

guestguy: Depends...do you think they'd prefer a granite coffin, or cheese coffin?

starsrift: Sky burial, of course.

ZAZ: In the Connecticut River.

Driedsponge: Like a tree falling across multiple yards: You are responsible for any part of the tree that falls into your yard.

Grab a chainsaw and get to work.

IamTomJoad: Wounded Knee?


My suggestion still works.

And that's Mr. Moran to you
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phyrkrakr: Everybody in this thread who had a comment about where to bury the SURVIVORS is a moron.

guestguy: Depends...do you think they'd prefer a granite coffin, or cheese coffin?

starsrift: Sky burial, of course.

ZAZ: In the Connecticut River.

Driedsponge: Like a tree falling across multiple yards: You are responsible for any part of the tree that falls into your yard.

Grab a chainsaw and get to work.

IamTomJoad: Wounded Knee?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*Thurstown Howel voice*

Only in New Hampshire would the bury the survivors.  Vermont would tax them to death before burying them.
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phyrkrakr: Everybody in this thread who had a comment about where to bury the SURVIVORS is a moron.

guestguy: Depends...do you think they'd prefer a granite coffin, or cheese coffin?

starsrift: Sky burial, of course.

ZAZ: In the Connecticut River.

Driedsponge: Like a tree falling across multiple yards: You are responsible for any part of the tree that falls into your yard.

Grab a chainsaw and get to work.

IamTomJoad: Wounded Knee?


You don't want to get on the cart? Listen, you'll be stone dead in a minute.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.