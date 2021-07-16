 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Irish Post US)   Funeral, or more likely wake procession of man killed in high-speed police chase is being investigated by the police for high-speed erratic driving. Why yes, the hearse carrying his coffin was involved   (irishpost.com) divider line
17
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, high speed, Garda Sochna, series of vehicles, social media, managed containment operation, coffin of Dean Maguire, Internal combustion engine  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hearse is understood to have been carrying the coffin of Dean Maguire, one of three men killed during a high-speed chase involving Gardaí on the N7 last week.

What's a Gardai? A type of car?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they drank for breakfast?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a busy day at the funeral home  ..
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would probably be pretty tasteless at this point to bring up the joke about the difference between an Irish wedding and an Irish funeral.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, man, the Ghanian coffin dancers are gonna be so disappointed.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: The hearse is understood to have been carrying the coffin of Dean Maguire, one of three men killed during a high-speed chase involving Gardaí on the N7 last week.

What's a Gardai? A type of car?


Gardaí are Irish cops.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ireland isn't just another country. It's like another planet.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aremmes: WelldeadLink: The hearse is understood to have been carrying the coffin of Dean Maguire, one of three men killed during a high-speed chase involving Gardaí on the N7 last week.

What's a Gardai? A type of car?

Gardaí are Irish cops.


I thought that New Jersey was the Gardai state.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People were calling the pharmacist about the hearse.
They wanted to know if they had anything to stop the coffin.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aremmes: Oh, man, the Ghanian coffin dancers are gonna be so disappointed.


The coffin dancers were lucky, they arranged for alternate transportation.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SmithHiller: People were calling the pharmacist about the hearse.
They wanted to know if they had anything to stop the coffin.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Irish Travelers no doubt
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why the erratic driving? Did noises start coming from the coffin?

WelldeadLink: aremmes: WelldeadLink: The hearse is understood to have been carrying the coffin of Dean Maguire, one of three men killed during a high-speed chase involving Gardaí on the N7 last week.

What's a Gardai? A type of car?

Gardaí are Irish cops.

I thought that New Jersey was the Gardai state.


Newcastle is filled with Gardais
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Gardaí Loo!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.