(AP News)   Not to be outdone by their southern neighbor, Oregon is now on fire as well   (apnews.com) divider line
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it's only mid-July...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That might explain why I can't see the mountains, the sun or anything other else aside from this apocalyptic haze.  And my thumb hurts.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to buy another portable AC unit before I have to close up all the windows to keep the inevitable wildfire smoke out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jimi Hendrix - Fire - Live
Youtube YCfyhgwFqJg
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bootleg fire is larger than NYC, and more then twice the size of Portland. They expect it will be late November before it's contained.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a bummer, man.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now?

Parts have been on fire for the last two weeks at least
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: I need to buy another portable AC unit before I have to close up all the windows to keep the inevitable wildfire smoke out.


I woke up this morning to a smoky haze in my house from the wildfires down south.  So gross.  Everything indoors has a fine layer of ash on it.  My farts smell like BBQ.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YCfyhgwF​qJg]


Let me stand next to your Fi.... HOLY shiat! RUN AWAY!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fire will be blazin' a trail.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately nobody lives in southeast Oregon.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: fragMasterFlash: I need to buy another portable AC unit before I have to close up all the windows to keep the inevitable wildfire smoke out.

I woke up this morning to a smoky haze in my house from the wildfires down south.  So gross.  Everything indoors has a fine layer of ash on it.  My farts smell like BBQ.


You need to seriously mask up indoors, or go somewhere till it clears.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agalloch - She Painted Fire Across The Skyline (Part I, II & III)
Youtube yPtY6XupvSc

They're Ore-goners.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, that's gonna happen.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll learn them to make sure the leaves are raked.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I need to buy another portable AC unit before I have to close up all the windows to keep the inevitable wildfire smoke out.


Portable Air Conditioners - Why you shouldn't like them
Youtube _-mBeYC2KGc
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Fortunately nobody lives in southeast Oregon.


This. I mean, I definitely feel bad for all this fire negatively affects, but that corner of the state is quite sparsely populated, at least.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: And it's only mid-July...


So, about normal for Oregon then.  It's a big-ass desert state, and what isn't desert is probably covered in the state tree.  Said state is sexually attracted to fire and is dependent on fire for competition and reproduction.
 
chucknasty [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I need to buy another portable AC unit before I have to close up all the windows to keep the inevitable wildfire smoke out.


last summer was miserable. wind is currently blowing east which is nice.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

austerity101: Herb Utsmelz: Fortunately nobody lives in southeast Oregon.

This. I mean, I definitely feel bad for all this fire negatively affects, but that corner of the state is quite sparsely populated, at least.


Save for a few Branch Dildonian sympathisers.  So...actually cheering on the fire a bit on this one.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: fragMasterFlash: I need to buy another portable AC unit before I have to close up all the windows to keep the inevitable wildfire smoke out.

[YouTube video: Portable Air Conditioners - Why you shouldn't like them]


I don't know a single person who owns a portable AC over a window unit by choice. Are there seriously people out there who are buying them because they like them and not simply because a window unit isn't an option for them?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Southeastern Oregon - nobody there but Branch Dildonians and wannabe Idahoans. That's an area about the size of Indiana with about the population of White Plains, New York.

I spent my high school years in Oregon (Portland area) and that whole quadrant was a mystery to me. There sure weren't any AAA high school sports teams coming from over there. It still feels kind of odd to think that the state borders Nevada.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: fragMasterFlash: I need to buy another portable AC unit before I have to close up all the windows to keep the inevitable wildfire smoke out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/_-mBeYC2​KGc]


The windows in the area of my home that need to be cooled won't accommodate an old-school window-shaker style AC unit. Getting a dual-hose unit does sound like a good idea even if its only going be used a couple hours a day (4:00 PM till dusk I get direct sunlight that heats everything up). One thing that guy didn't touch on in his video is that eventually every AC unit will fail, and a common failure mode is a leak of the refrigerant, and with a portable unit those chemical will leak into the air you are breathing, and can cause serious health issues like asthma.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Southeastern Oregon - nobody there but Branch Dildonians and wannabe Idahoans. That's an area about the size of Indiana with about the population of White Plains, New York.

I spent my high school years in Oregon (Portland area) and that whole quadrant was a mystery to me. There sure weren't any AAA high school sports teams coming from over there. It still feels kind of odd to think that the state borders Nevada.


I did a school outreach program here for a couple of years. We went to a lot of remote areas. One of those was Fields, Oregon. It's an unincorporated community of about 120. The school was so small that they bussed in more students from Nevada to participate.

I also grew up in an extremely small community, so I feel for those people and I get that life. It was still just surreal to see so much nothing.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: [pbs.twimg.com image 768x894]


Delete your account.
 
