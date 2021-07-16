 Skip to content
 
(DeadState)   People are leaving the church faster than it takes TFG to walk down a ramp   (deadstate.org) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I rarely see a healthy congregation anymore. The ones I do find tend to be liberals. Funny that. And they're warm and inviting.

The conservative ones won't even have someone walk up to us to say hello.

offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear that a couple of them in my town are about to go under.  One of them needs a lot of repair that doesn't seem to be getting done.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conversely, I saw a study yesterday that said that after decades of decline*, church membership has now flattened out - particularly among the Evangelical wingnuts, who seem to be the one flavor of American Christianity that is hanging. What this study suggests is that we are now down to the hard core of "lifers" among Evangelicals (in much the same way that regardless of what he did or said, 40% of Americans still said they "approved" of TFG).

However, the demographic outlook is very bad for all churches, especially Evangelicals: young people are uninterested in organized religion in very large numbers. So while the numbers will plateau for a while, they're going to take another dive as the membership enters its peak Dying Off years.


*It's unclear to what extent belief / church membership is actually declining versus people feeling less social pressure to pretend to belief / attend church for appearance's sake and feeling free to admit their true position. Young people in particular no longer feel as obliged as they once did to pretend to follow their parents' practices.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW, in before the "all religion is evil" crowd, who perhaps should pause to take a look at the historical role that, for example, Black churches have played (and continue to play) in the US civil rights movement; or British non-conformists, including Methodists and Quakers, in such things as abolishing the slave trade and reforming prisons*.


*OK, prisons today are not exactly holiday camps, but you should have seen what they were like before the reform movement...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
what is tfg?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Agreed.
In our downtown we have a liberal church where they will stand outside with pride flags and welcome everyone. They are constantly busy.

The fundie churches? (Holy) Ghost town, Batman!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

"The ramp was very slippery"
static.politico.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ah have been sendin' mah church 10 percent of mah earnings for the last ten years cause Jesus says he'll send me 100% o' that.  After nearly ten years o' doing this, I'm 10 per cent poorer and zero percent Jesus richer.  Pastor says I need to pray more about it.  I prayed and I prayed and I prayed.  That's at least four prayers right there.

Also, mah pastor's Bentley takes up two parking spots at church.  I'm pretty sure Jesus said "If'n ya can't park it, don't drive it."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The one church that is near me that seems the busiest is the most liberal one, they fly rainbow and BLM flags and always seem to draw a crowd on Sundays. They always seem very friendly when I walk by.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ticket to Heaven
Youtube bwLem__MduM
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It me. Proud atheist
 
Oneiros
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did they actually leave, or are they part of the 610k who have died from Covid?

(Or whatever today's number is)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Who coulda thunk it that just being nice and accepting of everyone would be more appealing than selling hatred and fear?

\mind blown
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They've lost an entire generation of kids and young adults - the median age of evangelical congregations has gone up significantly.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, hopefully Donnie will start a church so there can go there and worship him and f*ck off.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I suspect good religious people would remain good in the absence of religion.
 
starsrift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"A religious man is a person who holds God and man in one thought at one time, at all times, who suffers harm done to others, whose greatest passion is compassion, whose greatest strength is love and defiance of despair."

"It is customary to blame secular science and anti-religious philosophy for the eclipse of religion in modern society. It would be more honest to blame religion for its own defeats. Religion declined not because it was refuted, but because it became irrelevant, dull, oppressive, insipid. When faith is completely replaced by creed, worship by discipline, love by habit; when the crisis of today is ignored because of the splendor of the past; when faith becomes an heirloom rather than a living fountain; when religion speaks only in the name of authority rather than with the voice of compassion--its message becomes meaningless."

- both by Rabbi Abraham Heschel, a personal hero of mine.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The realization that the whole god thing is a gigantic fairy tale designed to fleece the masses is taking hold.

God didn't create man. Men created god as a means of control and scare tactics.

God is essentially  the monster under the bed ploy used by your parents magnified. Be good or else! You eventually realize there was never a monster.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I agree what is TFG?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some of my elderly neighbors have become estranged from their churches because they realized in the past year that their religion has assholes who want to force her to sit next to them all unmasked and the clergy dgaf to stand up for the infirm in their flock.

If your supposed ethical and caring organization won't do the smallest thing to help protect its own members during a giant global emergency ... welp!

Good riddance.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The
Former
Guy
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some of the worst people I know go to church every week.

*shrug*
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Get a load of these two! LOL.

Oh man, tfg is so amazing. You've gotta try it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I put it all together in 2nd grade when someone said "there is no Santa"

then I realized...Oh, grown ups, lie too...

want the meaning of life?  here ya go...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess that is true with smaller congregations regionally in the US, has been for years. Turns out years of touching kids wasn't a good business plan for them or the boy scouts. But there are some mega churches that are still increasing. Turn the closing churches into restaurants, breweries, bars, weed stores, tattoo shops, coffee joints... things Americans want.

The religion now that opiates the masses is the Church of Fox News/Q. With zero upside, as I don't see them running any shelters or food pantries.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

That
Fulminating
Grotesquerie

/I like mine better.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Former Guy.

It was mentioned in a thread (from a tweet) a couple of days ago. Don't remember which one though.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
All other developed countries have seen through the religious swindle; there may be hope for America yet.
 
