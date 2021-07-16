 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Today's racist one-man militia prevented from executing a MAGA terror attack comes from California   (cnn.com) divider line
72
    More: Scary, Police, Wesley Charles Martines, Domestic violence, Campbell Police officers, Santa Clara County, California, Rifle, San Jose, California, law enforcement  
•       •       •

1395 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 9:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA terrorist.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Campbell? Really? I'd thought that place had been thoroughly colonized into a Silicon Valley bedroom community years ago. Thought they exiled these assholes down to OC or out into the central valley.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size

Master race?
Master of ceremonies at a hot dog eating contest maybe.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: [cdn.cnn.com image 307x173]
Master race?
Master of ceremonies at a hot dog eating contest maybe.


QOmnom?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]


Have you noticed those that claim master race look like they are scraped off of the bottom of the barrel?

Wow.  They really let themselves go since the 40's.   :/
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"It's Martin-Ess.  It's French!"
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]


A lot of these guys seem to get radicalized because the only thing going for them is their skin color.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't forget that BLM supporters the real terrorists though.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thread jack: TFA uses the word cache, which in this case is appropriate.  But do you remember during Gulf War One when reporters suddenly all started pronouncing it "cash-AY"?  All my life I'd heard it as "cash" but suddenly every reporter changed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why does he have five knives, does he think he's gonna be throwing them with the precision of Black Widow while doing a sweet back flip off a car?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm always grateful so many of these racist chucklef*cks haven't the brains to plan a birthday party for a three year old, much less a mass murder.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.


It's your flag. Fly it, don't hand it over to the shiathooks.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm always grateful so many of these racist chucklef*cks haven't the brains to plan a birthday party for a three year old, much less a mass murder.


That's why Chuck E Cheese is so popular
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Thread jack: TFA uses the word cache, which in this case is appropriate.  But do you remember during Gulf War One when reporters suddenly all started pronouncing it "cash-AY"?  All my life I'd heard it as "cash" but suddenly every reporter changed.


Frenchifying the pronunciation had a certain cachet
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some of the bullets were personally inscribed with phrases that included "To a widow from the Grim Reaper," "Cop Killer," and "A Good Start," according to the DA's office statement.

I thought Blue Lives Mattered?
I wish these guys would make up their minds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dang it.  I had Michigan at 2:1.  Thought it was a safe bet.

Tomorrow - Nevada 4:1 or Arkansas 7:1.  Get yer bets in before noon.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Why does he have five knives, does he think he's gonna be throwing them with the precision of Black Widow while doing a sweet back flip off a car?


He likes a different knife for cutting each flavor of Slim Jim. Original, Spicy, Teryaki, Extra Spicy, and Monster Energy flavored. If you don't have multiple Slim Jim knives, then you aren't Kyle-ing hard enough.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: xxBirdMadGirlxx: I'm always grateful so many of these racist chucklef*cks haven't the brains to plan a birthday party for a three year old, much less a mass murder.

That's why Chuck E Cheese is so popular


There is a remarkable and unsettling amount of overlap between the Rat's house and multiple shootings.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But but....the border invasion....Chicago..and..SMOLLETT! SMOLLETT!
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: johnny_vegas: You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]

A lot of these guys seem to get radicalized because the only thing going for them is their skin color.


It's because they feel insignificant and someone with bad intentions gives them a way to feel significant.  Same reason a lot of people join cults.  It makes them feel like they are a part of/doing something important.
 
illegal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yawn.... They still have a long ways to go to catch up with antifa
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.


I still fly it at the mizzen topping lift, but mostly out of habit now.

I'm shopping for new colors with a matching passport.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Martines' interactions with police at the scene were calm and cooperative, White said.

"He tried to rationalize everything, insisting there was no ill-intent," White said, adding that Martines did not resist in any way.

He figured the police would agree with his mission, and maybe even help him out. He was wrong.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We have a Nazi problem.

I wish the feds would take it seriously and start legislating in response to it. BAN the Swastika and Nazi symbols in the United States as they are banned in Germany. Treat any crime committed with white supremacist, Nazi, white nationalist, or "America First" as the motive as a hate crime.

Designate any groups who stand under the banner of a white supremacist, Nazi, white nationalist, Aryan nationalist, or any other variation of Nazi ideology as Domestic Terrorist Organizations. And hunt them down.

We need to stop laughing at Nazis and get to the part where we stop them before they manage a repeat of the 1940s.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Thread jack: TFA uses the word cache, which in this case is appropriate.  But do you remember during Gulf War One when reporters suddenly all started pronouncing it "cash-AY"?  All my life I'd heard it as "cash" but suddenly every reporter changed.


Mispronunciation is their fortay.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.


A few weeks ago, I was in Trump Country aka Central Illinois.  There was a guy next to the highway selling Trump 2024 flags, flags with the AR-15 and one thatwas half Confederate and half United Estatesian.

He and his wife weren't getting a lot of traffic so I honked and gave them a thumbs up.  I think it was the thumb.

Damn.  I'm gonna Betsy Ross me a flag with the thumbs up and the middle finger extended with an AR-15 wrapped with a snake saying "We never use our forward assist anyways"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.

It's your flag. Fly it, don't hand it over to the shiathooks.


You know, I have an American flag on my house. However, asshats keep throwing trash in my yard and yelling f your flag and the like.  My grandfather was in WWII, my other grandfather was in Korea, my uncles and father were in during Vietnam. I signed up for the AF in '91.  That flag has been on this house since I bought the home years ago.  But you know, this is the first year I have had any issue out of people with it.  I also live up from a high school.  I think that might also play into this.  :/
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My unpopular post for the day: Thank you random police officer
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: AcneVulgaris: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.

It's your flag. Fly it, don't hand it over to the shiathooks.

You know, I have an American flag on my house. However, asshats keep throwing trash in my yard and yelling f your flag and the like.  My grandfather was in WWII, my other grandfather was in Korea, my uncles and father were in during Vietnam. I signed up for the AF in '91.  That flag has been on this house since I bought the home years ago.  But you know, this is the first year I have had any issue out of people with it.  I also live up from a high school.  I think that might also play into this.  :/


Really?  I've never heard of anyone having a problem with an American flag being displayed on or near a house...mounted to a pickup truck bed with a Trump or Gadsen flag, sure.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Campbell? Really? I'd thought that place had been thoroughly colonized into a Silicon Valley bedroom community years ago. Thought they exiled these assholes down to OC or out into the central valley.


Most of them move to the Central Valley or OC after they realize they'll probably never get laid again. A small percentage, like this guy, are stubborn and stay and eventually work themselves into an incel white supremacist rage.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: johnny_vegas: You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]

Have you noticed those that claim master race look like they are scraped off of the bottom of the barrel?

Wow.  They really let themselves go since the 40's.   :/


hey now, those of us who are bottom of the barrel looks-wise are insulted by that! It's not our fault that we're ugly as fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size


sharing my hedgehog final form since I don't want to break anyone's screens.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: AcneVulgaris: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.

It's your flag. Fly it, don't hand it over to the shiathooks.

You know, I have an American flag on my house. However, asshats keep throwing trash in my yard and yelling f your flag and the like.  My grandfather was in WWII, my other grandfather was in Korea, my uncles and father were in during Vietnam. I signed up for the AF in '91.  That flag has been on this house since I bought the home years ago.  But you know, this is the first year I have had any issue out of people with it.  I also live up from a high school.  I think that might also play into this.  :/


Maybe the fact that your Canadian has something to do with it

JK

I'm old and I can remember when desecrating the American flag was something that riled up people who would have been considered MAGAt back then.  I remember there was a whole episode of "Courtship of Eddie's Father"  where some hippie chick was desecrating the flag and Eddie's dad got mad about it, counselled Eddie on the importance of patriotism and respect for national icons.  He then went to the chick, turned green, ripped off her head and shiat down her neck.  I remember this well because it happened during my acid experimentation years/decade.

Blue stripes on my flag?  Aw hell no!
Words on my flag?  Aw hell no!
Wearing my flag as anything but a tiny bikini on a girl what God intended to wear a bikini?  Aw hell no!
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Campbell? Really? I'd thought that place had been thoroughly colonized into a Silicon Valley bedroom community years ago. Thought they exiled these assholes down to OC or out into the central valley.


South of Modesto is the village of Keyes, a place filled with racists and anti-government orgs: KKK, 3%s, etc... Terrible place, but it's nice to know they seek each other out and it's easier to kill cockroaches in a nest.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: AcneVulgaris: Abe Vigoda's Ghost:...

Really?  I've never heard of anyone having a problem with an American flag being displayed on or near a house...mounted to a pickup truck bed with a Trump or Gadsen flag, sure.


I live off of a semi-busy road.  All sorts of asshats come by here.  To give you an example, in 2020, there was a 10 mile "Trump train" that drove by.  You should have seen all the pickup trucks.  O_O

2020 was the train, 2021 is for the flag haters... I guess.   :/
 
snowshovel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
racist writings in his vehicle saying he wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic and Jewish populations, officials said Thursday.

Wesley Charles Martines

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: cowgirl toffee: johnny_vegas: You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]

Have you noticed those that claim master race look like they are scraped off of the bottom of the barrel?

Wow.  They really let themselves go since the 40's.   :/

hey now, those of us who are bottom of the barrel looks-wise are insulted by that! It's not our fault that we're ugly as fark.

[Fark user image 750x750]

sharing my hedgehog final form since I don't want to break anyone's screens.


Hedgies can never be anything but cuties.   <3
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: guestguy: cowgirl toffee: AcneVulgaris: Abe Vigoda's Ghost:...

Really?  I've never heard of anyone having a problem with an American flag being displayed on or near a house...mounted to a pickup truck bed with a Trump or Gadsen flag, sure.

I live off of a semi-busy road.  All sorts of asshats come by here.  To give you an example, in 2020, there was a 10 mile "Trump train" that drove by.  You should have seen all the pickup trucks.  O_O

2020 was the train, 2021 is for the flag haters... I guess.   :/


10 mile "Trump train"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]


At least he has a chin.

Several, in fact.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: We have a Nazi problem.

I wish the feds would take it seriously and start legislating in response to it. BAN the Swastika and Nazi symbols in the United States as they are banned in Germany. Treat any crime committed with white supremacist, Nazi, white nationalist, or "America First" as the motive as a hate crime.

Designate any groups who stand under the banner of a white supremacist, Nazi, white nationalist, Aryan nationalist, or any other variation of Nazi ideology as Domestic Terrorist Organizations. And hunt them down.

We need to stop laughing at Nazis and get to the part where we stop them before they manage a repeat of the 1940s.


We can't get Republicans to agree that we should spend money to fix roads, I don't think they're gonna agree to outlaw stuff their base loves.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Thread jack: TFA uses the word cache, which in this case is appropriate.  But do you remember during Gulf War One when reporters suddenly all started pronouncing it "cash-AY"?  All my life I'd heard it as "cash" but suddenly every reporter changed.


"Cash-AY" is spelled "cachet"  French for seal or stamp, the pronunciation rule being that if the word ends in "et" it's pronounced "ay"  which confused the hell out of a friend of mine who concluded that the "et"  in "roulette" meant it was pronounced "Russian Roulay"  That's pretty much all I learned in French class.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: cowgirl toffee: AcneVulgaris: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.

It's your flag. Fly it, don't hand it over to the shiathooks.

You know, I have an American flag on my house. However, asshats keep throwing trash in my yard and yelling f your flag and the like.  My grandfather was in WWII, my other grandfather was in Korea, my uncles and father were in during Vietnam. I signed up for the AF in '91.  That flag has been on this house since I bought the home years ago.  But you know, this is the first year I have had any issue out of people with it.  I also live up from a high school.  I think that might also play into this.  :/

Really?  I've never heard of anyone having a problem with an American flag being displayed on or near a house...mounted to a pickup truck bed with a Trump or Gadsen flag, sure.


yea that would be my first question.  what OTHER flags do you also have on your house?
b/c i know exactly zero people in america who would react like that to a US flag.  they might not fly one of their own - but they arent going to lose their shiat and throw stuff and start a screaming rant over it in the yard.

a US flag is one statement.

a US flag and a trump 2020 flag and a thin blue line flag all together is a completely different statement.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Hedgies can never be anything but cuties.   <3


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snort: "It's Martin-Ess.  It's French!"


It could be "mar-teens," French or Portuguese "mar-teensh" or Hispanic "mar-teen-ess." If the journalist doesn't help, ...

My late Sister-in-Law's surname was simple, plain English Martin, yet half of the calls she'd get from students gave it an Hispanic pronunciation, even in her native Chicagoland.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: johnny_vegas: You would think members of the Master Race would be better looking

[cdn.cnn.com image 460x259]

At least he has a chin.

Several, in fact.


It's always either too many or too few.
 
Strangeart [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Does anyone else look at the American flag now, and feel differently about it?

I get the same feeling as seeing a Confederate or Nazi flag.


Sucks.


My husband and I always wanted a small guest bedroom decorated with vintage Americana. We finally moved into a place with the appropriate space and as I started to assemble the decor, I realized it all reminded me of MAGAts. Quickly noped out of that decision.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: DRTFA: Thread jack: TFA uses the word cache, which in this case is appropriate.  But do you remember during Gulf War One when reporters suddenly all started pronouncing it "cash-AY"?  All my life I'd heard it as "cash" but suddenly every reporter changed.

"Cash-AY" is spelled "cachet"  French for seal or stamp, the pronunciation rule being that if the word ends in "et" it's pronounced "ay"  which confused the hell out of a friend of mine who concluded that the "et"  in "roulette" meant it was pronounced "Russian Roulay"  That's pretty much all I learned in French class.


You mean it's not Laissez les bons temps roulette?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: DRTFA: Thread jack: TFA uses the word cache, which in this case is appropriate.  But do you remember during Gulf War One when reporters suddenly all started pronouncing it "cash-AY"?  All my life I'd heard it as "cash" but suddenly every reporter changed.

"Cash-AY" is spelled "cachet"  French for seal or stamp, the pronunciation rule being that if the word ends in "et" it's pronounced "ay"  which confused the hell out of a friend of mine who concluded that the "et"  in "roulette" meant it was pronounced "Russian Roulay"  That's pretty much all I learned in French class.


Perhaps they derived it from caché, ("hidden").
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.