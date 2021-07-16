 Skip to content
Covid vaccine for children under 12 may be approved by mid-winter
43
    More: News, Food and Drug Administration, Pharmaceutical industry, Vaccination, COVID-19 vaccines, Clinical trial, International Conference on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use, Vaccine, ClinicalTrials.gov  
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Humans: Moving slow
Virus: Moving fast

The FDA needs to fully approve the vaccine, as people are waiting for that to happen before they'll get vaccinated, and it can also then be made mandatory for the military, schools, etc. if it's fully approved.

It needs to be made available to children under 12 now. School is starting next month in some places. We can't have plague rats bringing the virus home and making the infection rate go thru the roof.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also subby, mid-winter is not "before winter".

Emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines in children below 12 years may come by mid-winter, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official reportedly said Thursday.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Go fark yourselves.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's way too long.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Midwinter seems awfully late the way things are going.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: Also subby, mid-winter is not "before winter".

Emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines in children below 12 years may come by mid-winter, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official reportedly said Thursday.


Guessing a mod cleaned the headline up, because that's exactly what it says now.

So, thank you for your service, and now your post looks dumb.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We really need it by Labor Day. With the variants and kids returning to school it's going to be worrying.
 
flood222
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still under emergency use immunity from liability? Or with the normal rules in place?
 
mikebellman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Who's delaying children's vaccines? PedoBear?  Is it too soon?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Also subby, mid-winter is not "before winter".

Emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines in children below 12 years may come by mid-winter, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official reportedly said Thursday.


When will the first "Got him to vaccinate my 2nd grader at gunpoint" story appear.  Mid summer, Mid autumn?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: It needs to be made available to children under 12 now.


The safety of vaccinating kids that young needs to be tested. Should that testing have started a long time ago? Hells yes.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We have to wait for mid winter? Fark!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Also subby, mid-winter is not "before winter".



This year's mid-winter is before the winter of the next year so, technically, it's correct.
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Humans: Moving slow
Virus: Moving fast

The FDA needs to fully approve the vaccine, as people are waiting for that to happen before they'll get vaccinated, and it can also then be made mandatory for the military, schools, etc. if it's fully approved.

It needs to be made available to children under 12 now. School is starting next month in some places. We can't have plague rats bringing the virus home and making the infection rate go thru the roof.


But thats just it, they don't have to approve it now. As far as they are concerned what they NEED to do is their jobs and make sure uts safe. Because they don't want to realize it has unexpected non obvious side effects in a decent proportion kids after they have given out a few million.

I feel your pain. I was hoping by spring, latest. I am not sure I can cope with another session of school at home.

But the FDA et al are only gonna cut corners so much, and for good reason. Doesn't matter how much we want the work to be done, it takes the time.it takes.

So here we are. But hopefully here.does not end up as school at home or lockdown because... just can't.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Walker: Also subby, mid-winter is not "before winter".

Emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines in children below 12 years may come by mid-winter, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official reportedly said Thursday.

When will the first "Got him to vaccinate my 2nd grader at gunpoint" story appear.  Mid summer, Mid autumn?


Google search "how to make a 10 year old look 12."
 
Headso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: We can't have plague rats bringing the virus home and making the infection rate go thru the roof.


children under 12 not able to get a vaccine = plague rats, fark off.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Walker: It needs to be made available to children under 12 now.

The safety of vaccinating kids that young needs to be tested. Should that testing have started a long time ago? Hells yes.


According to our pediatrician, the concern is dosage, not safety-whether they can get away with half-doses for under-twelves.
 
lithven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So what happened? A month or so ago it was reported they were targeting September / school start now it's mid winter (which would be February if I'm reading the calendar right)? Why is it taking more than a year after adults were approved to get approval for kids?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What's the difference between adult Covid vaccine and the children's version?

Do they come in different colors?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: The FDA needs to fully approve the vaccine, as people are waiting for that to happen before they'll get vaccinated


Those people will just come up with a new excuse to be idiots.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Humans: Moving slow
Virus: Moving fast


Counterpoint: Humans who sent their kids to school and daycare, moving so fast they ended their isolation months ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Walker: Also subby, mid-winter is not "before winter".

Emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines in children below 12 years may come by mid-winter, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official reportedly said Thursday.

Guessing a mod cleaned the headline up, because that's exactly what it says now.

So, thank you for your service, and now your post looks dumb.


Yep, that's what happened, and I'm used to looking dumb.
 
oldfool
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Omega variant incoming TaTa 4 now
 
Joxette
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just in time for my kid's 12th birthday! I will be so relieved, whenever he gets it. He'll be starting Middle School this fall, and I imagine it will be the big "coming of age" moment for the 6th graders when they finally get their shots like the "big kids".
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sure we can wait until mid-winter, what's the worst that could happen?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

The variants get worse each time. By mid-winter even people fully vaccinated will probably be ending up in the hospital. But don't worry, 6 months after that the FDA will approve a booster shot.....that's not effective against the variants that came out after the booster shot was developed. As per my original post, humans are moving too slow, the virus isn't. This is how the world ends, not with a bang, but with bureaucracy.
 
thejmz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's already approved if you're brave enough.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why hasn't the FDA approved what we have now?
 
inner ted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Humans: Moving slow
Virus: Moving fast

The FDA needs to fully approve the vaccine, as people are waiting for that to happen before they'll get vaccinated, and it can also then be made mandatory for the military, schools, etc. if it's fully approved.

It needs to be made available to children under 12 now. School is starting next month in some places. We can't have plague rats bringing the virus home and making the infection rate go thru the roof.


Hi asshole
Unless you mean plague rats are dumb fark teachers not getting vaccinated
but just in case
GFY
 
wild9
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Godscrack: What's the difference between adult Covid vaccine and the children's version?

Do they come in different colors?


The kids version is bubblegum flavor.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm sure we can wait until mid-winter, what's the worst that could happen?[pbs.twimg.com image 850x477]
The variants get worse each time. By mid-winter even people fully vaccinated will probably be ending up in the hospital. But don't worry, 6 months after that the FDA will approve a booster shot.....that's not effective against the variants that came out after the booster shot was developed. As per my original post, humans are moving too slow, the virus isn't. This is how the world ends, not with a bang, but with bureaucracy.


Thank you for the totally rational information Dr. Walker.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: fragMasterFlash: Walker: It needs to be made available to children under 12 now.

The safety of vaccinating kids that young needs to be tested. Should that testing have started a long time ago? Hells yes.

According to our pediatrician, the concern is dosage, not safety-whether they can get away with half-doses for under-twelves.


This.  And a few additional considerations, like whether administering it to kids may trigger WORSE symptoms for those who are then exposed to COVID.  This article from yesterday provides a surprisingly good write-up of the realities of kids not just being little adults: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/1​5/health/​covid-19-vaccine-young-children-wellne​ss/index.html
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But in the same article:

Pfizer told CNN that results for the clinical trials among children aged 5 to 11 years will likely be available in September. The company said it is possible to request emergency authorization from the FDA within the same month.
The company added that trial data for kids ages 2-5 could come shortly after, with the timeline set at October or November.

So...?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

flood222: Still under emergency use immunity from liability? Or with the normal rules in place?


Normal rules for vaccines are that vaccine makers are immune from liability. Instead, there is a national fund which pays for any complications that arise from vaccines. This is how it's always worked in the US.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

solokumba: Why hasn't the FDA approved what we have now?


They haven't finished trials for safety, effectiveness, and dosage.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: I'm sure we can wait until mid-winter, what's the worst that could happen?[pbs.twimg.com image 850x477]
The variants get worse each time. By mid-winter even people fully vaccinated will probably be ending up in the hospital. But don't worry, 6 months after that the FDA will approve a booster shot.....that's not effective against the variants that came out after the booster shot was developed. As per my original post, humans are moving too slow, the virus isn't. This is how the world ends, not with a bang, but with bureaucracy.


I hate the percentage maps they keep putting out lately.  Here in PA we were recording ~200/day on average.  So 240 confirmed is a 20% increase, in a state of 12 million people.

I'm feeling good enough about those odds to continue going maskless and just avoiding mosh pits.

/2nd shot 3 months ago.
 
schubie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: What's the difference between adult Covid vaccine and the children's version?

Do they come in different colors?


Yes and the needle is the Flinstone's pterodactyl.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: What's the difference between adult Covid vaccine and the children's version?

Do they come in different colors?


Age restrictions on the 5G.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lithven: So what happened? A month or so ago it was reported they were targeting September / school start now it's mid winter (which would be February if I'm reading the calendar right)? Why is it taking more than a year after adults were approved to get approval for kids?


The article says the FDA plans to wait for 6 months to see if there are any long-term effects showing up in kids.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: Godscrack: What's the difference between adult Covid vaccine and the children's version?

Do they come in different colors?

Age restrictions on the 5G.


Good, I don't feel like reconfiguring Google FamilyLink again.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Walker: I'm sure we can wait until mid-winter, what's the worst that could happen?[pbs.twimg.com image 850x477]
The variants get worse each time. By mid-winter even people fully vaccinated will probably be ending up in the hospital. But don't worry, 6 months after that the FDA will approve a booster shot.....that's not effective against the variants that came out after the booster shot was developed. As per my original post, humans are moving too slow, the virus isn't. This is how the world ends, not with a bang, but with bureaucracy.

I hate the percentage maps they keep putting out lately.  Here in PA we were recording ~200/day on average.  So 240 confirmed is a 20% increase, in a state of 12 million people.

I'm feeling good enough about those odds to continue going maskless and just avoiding mosh pits.

/2nd shot 3 months ago.


Hmmm... hate those maps you say....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

meanmutton: The article says the FDA plans to wait for 6 months to see if there are any long-term effects


6 months?

that would suck if kids turned into lizards at the 7th month mark...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Walker: It needs to be made available to children under 12 now.

The safety of vaccinating kids that young needs to be tested. Should that testing have started a long time ago? Hells yes.


That testing started a long time ago. They are not just starting today and wrapping up the whole testing regime in 100 days.

Vaccine testing moves at the speed of human biology and infectious disease rates in the real world.

Even for emergency authorization you have to give it to people and just wait and monitor.

Sadly, this will be another "emergency authorization" which is poorly understood by the public and will be used by antivaxxers as another reason to keep the pandemic going. Emergency authorization means that the vaccine has been proven safe and effective within the time constraints of the initial testing, but full authorization can take years as they wait to see if there are any long-term side effects. Spoiler: there won't be any long-term side effects, all the technologies and viral biology involved in all the vaccine types are well documented and used in lots of other scenarios. The uninformed treat full FDA approval like some sort of mandate from god (as if the antivaxxers give their kids fully approved vaccines either if they can avoid it) but it just means we waited one or more years to make absolutely sure we've documented potential side-effects. Good practice outside emergency medicine, not great at stopping pandemics.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Humans: Moving slow
Virus: Moving fast

The FDA needs to fully approve the vaccine, as people are waiting for that to happen before they'll get vaccinated, and it can also then be made mandatory for the military, schools, etc. if it's fully approved.

It needs to be made available to children under 12 now. School is starting next month in some places. We can't have plague rats bringing the virus home and making the infection rate go thru the roof.


Saying that people are waiting for the vaccine to get fully approved before they'll take it is nothing but an excuse on their part. Billions, that's billions, of vaccines have been administered worldwide. If you don't think it's safe by now, you never will. I work in Missouri. We've had a huge uptick lately. All these people that were screaming 'my freedoms' are now suddenly asking for any kind of medical miracle cure. They do not care if the cure is experimental. All they know is they can't breathe. And they are afraid. They would take absolutely anything I offered them if they thought it had even a remote chance of curing them. It's the same thing with cigarette smokers. They always think it won't affect them because uncle Bob smoked for 45 years and he never got cancer. People are simply willfully ignorant. And in the end, all of their bluster goes to nothing. They beg for miracles because they know they're about to die. And it sucks because it was preventable, but they were too damn busy being free.
 
