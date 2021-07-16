 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Over 83% of people 18-25 have chosen to remain unvaccinated due to FOMO or whatever the hell the opposite of FOMO is. If these people are the future, we might as well close up shop now   (kcra.com) divider line
61
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 8:33 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey dumbassmitter...you can't shove random acronyms out there and expect us to know what they mean.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

toddalmighty: Hey dumbassmitter...you can't shove random acronyms out there and expect us to know what they mean.


Google is your friend.

OK, it's not, but it is useful.

fear of missing out - FOMO
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow who knew that many young people were stupid?

I did.  Now get your corpse off my lawn.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Two of my nephews and one niece (all 18-25) are refusing to get the vaccine.

/you can't fix stupid
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Morons, Subby. They're morons and they're everywhere.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Someone I work with, who has had a nasty case of Covid already, refuses to get vaccinated because he "doesn't believe in it"

Whether or not you believe in it doesn't matter. Science doesn't give a f**k about your beliefs, and neither does Covid
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Its the same reason we learn to drive when we are young. You feel as if you will live forever and nothing will happen to you.
 
lennavan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sure, 600,000 people have died from COVID but I'm still waiting to see if the vaccine is going to be worse.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FOMO is Chuegy, but since the YOLO people are already dead...
 
flood222
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many of them already had the virus, recovered and have the antibodies?
 
MindStalker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This survey is from March. Its not remotely valid as far as % vaccinated.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My sister in her late 30s has not gotten hers or her kids, both over 12, so my folks told them they can't visit until they are vaccinated. And they are the only people in my family that got covid last year.

At work it does seem like the younger folks too, with a smattering of older ones. Most of the younger ones already got covid cause they had to live their lives and some have used the "Well in 5-10 years everyone that had the vaccines will die" BS. I just avoid them and stay in my office and avoid them if I can.
 
scanman61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Two of my nephews and one niece (all 18-25) are refusing to get the vaccine.

/you can't fix stupid


My 19 year old son got it as soon as he could.

He's still a idiot (because he's 19) but he's not a complete moron.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The young don't care about vaccines because they have no memory of life before vaccines.  They've not seen many or any of their peers who have had mumps, measles, or worse, polio so they figure why get vaccinated against something that does not happen.  They have no recollection of quarantines against many diseases nor of massive outbreaks and deaths.  They don't understand that the reason for this is the vaccinations people get.  In short, the reason is stupidity.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Hey dumbassmitter...you can't shove random acronyms out there and expect us to know what they mean.


It's called Ford Motor Company, it's been around for over a hundred years and has presence on six continents. You should really pay more attention.

/I don't understand why that would make anyone avoid vaccines though - my Ranger insisted I get one as soon as I was eligible
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My partner didn't want to get it because he couldn't be bothered. It wasn't even that he thought it was a hoax or didn't think it would work. He just didn't feel like going. The local vaccination center was taking people without appointments this week, so I made him go. We're both waiting for our second appointments now.
 
neongoats
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shouldn't FOMO drive one to get vaccinated, so you can do all the things without killing all of your friends?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Someone I work with, who has had a nasty case of Covid already, refuses to get vaccinated because he "doesn't believe in it"

Whether or not you believe in it doesn't matter. Science doesn't give a f**k about your beliefs, and neither does Covid


I am working on a project where we are using developers in India.  As fate would have it (HA!), we've had to endure developers contracting Covid and being out of action for several weeks.  The worst was that the best three developers contracted it, and we have been fortunate all recovered.  What irks me the most of the idiots who say, "Big deal.  You get it and get over it." have obviously not clued in on the long-term effects.  Every one of those people I know who've contracted it all sound different than before.  One still sounds like his breathing is labored and the other two sound like they're at 80% energy.

Meanwhile, I went shopping yesterday (Oklahoma) and was the only person wearing a mask.  I am fully vaccinated; however, this is a Red State full of idiots (yes, that's redundant) in a county where the vaccination rate is barely at 40%.  I will not be surprised if the Delta variant rips through this area and/or masks are ordered in the fall.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I REPEAT. This survey is from MARCH 2021.
Its not valid in terms of "percent vaccinated".
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, these people aren't being smart, but this is an amazing failure of leadership at every level of our country. From the Feds, to state to local, even down to teachers and parents. That the disinformation about vaccine safety has become one of the main reasons people aren't vaccinating is ridiculous. Just because the vaccines happened quickly doesn't mean they weren't created with the same rigor as all other vaccines. They still had to go through phased trials, they still had to prove their safety and effectiveness.

And with millions of people getting vaccinated, if there were serious side effects we would know them by now. It's very frustrating to see people not getting vaccinated for this reason.

If the other reason is culture war crap, that's fine, don't get vaccinated if you think there's a tracker in there or some other garbage.
 
Abox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Those seem pretty reasonable.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tfresh: Wow who knew that many young people were stupid?

I did.  Now get your corpse off my lawn.


Hey now if you have them let their corpse in your flower bed that could be good fertilizer. Cops might not be happy about it though or anyone down wind after things ripen a bit.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Hey dumbassmitter...you can't shove random acronyms out there and expect us to know what they mean.


FOMO -- "Anyhing's a dildo if you're brave enough."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

runwiz: In short, the reason is stupidity. Ignorance.
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: FOMO is Chuegy, but since the YOLO people are already dead...


You are one hep cat.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guns N' Roses - Live And Let Die (Live)
Youtube 6D9vAItORgE
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FOMO is a slur for people who have sex with nerf products.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abox: Those seem pretty reasonable.


Why do you choose to be stupid on purpose?
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Hey dumbassmitter...you can't shove random acronyms out there and expect us to know what they mean.


OMG, WTF??? DMY, YOLO!
 
dryknife
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Get a vaccination, morans!
 
havocmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neongoats: Shouldn't FOMO drive one to get vaccinated, so you can do all the things without killing all of your friends?


That's what I was thinking, this story makes no sense.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Mostly just for safety concerns," he said. " I just want it to be held to the same standard as all the other vaccines that are out there, just been waiting for that to happen."

These people with so much concern about safety, are the first to buy some ecstasy at a rave, from some sketchy looking guy lurking in the shadows of the room.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MindStalker: This survey is from March. Its not remotely valid as far as % vaccinated.


This needs to be repeated.  I got mine in March, and the only reason I was able to is because of my asthma since governments were still doing age-tiered entries.  The floodgates weren't opened until April or May-ish.
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

runwiz: The young don't care about vaccines because they have no memory of life before vaccines.  They've not seen many or any of their peers who have had mumps, measles, or worse, polio so they figure why get vaccinated against something that does not happen.  They have no recollection of quarantines against many diseases nor of massive outbreaks and deaths.  They don't understand that the reason for this is the vaccinations people get.  In short, the reason is stupidity.


To be fair I'm almost 40 and I have no memory of any of that. The worst we had was lice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abox: FOMO is a slur for people who have sex with nerf products.


Stay out of my web browser history.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: My partner didn't want to get it because he couldn't be bothered. It wasn't even that he thought it was a hoax or didn't think it would work. He just didn't feel like going. The local vaccination center was taking people without appointments this week, so I made him go. We're both waiting for our second appointments now.



What a farking slacker.  I am reminded of the Gurney Halleck line from the beginning of Dune about "not in the mood".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "Mostly just for safety concerns," he said. " I just want it to be held to the same standard as all the other vaccines that are out there, just been waiting for that to happen."

These people with so much concern about safety, are the first to buy some ecstasy at a rave, from some sketchy looking guy lurking in the shadows of the room.


But the drug dealer seemed like a real straight shooter
 
farkingnotworking [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Yes, these people aren't being smart, but this is an amazing failure of leadership at every level of our country. From the Feds, to state to local, even down to teachers and parents. That the disinformation about vaccine safety has become one of the main reasons people aren't vaccinating is ridiculous. Just because the vaccines happened quickly doesn't mean they weren't created with the same rigor as all other vaccines. They still had to go through phased trials, they still had to prove their safety and effectiveness.

And with millions of people getting vaccinated, if there were serious side effects we would know them by now. It's very frustrating to see people not getting vaccinated for this reason.

If the other reason is culture war crap, that's fine, don't get vaccinated if you think there's a tracker in there or some other garbage.


Right! Like subby's disinformation that gen-z folks aren't getting vaccinated. As Mindstalker has now said-twice-the study generating that story was from March. Young people COULDNT get vaccines then. But over 90% said they wanted to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What we really need is a vaccine for Herpes.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Who knew so many young people were republican?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you are living the hedonistic party rocknroll lifestyle you don't have time to slow down to deal with the side effects of a vaccine.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fear of Mountain Otters

They're not real. I don't know why people are afraid of them. Might be from the same myths as Bigfoot, are people afraid of Bigfoot?
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Hey dumbassmitter...you can't shove random acronyms out there and expect us to know what they mean.


Ok, Boomer.

/not Subby
//didn't sleep at a Holiday Inn last night
///neither did your mother, if you get my drift
 
gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scanman61: Walker: Two of my nephews and one niece (all 18-25) are refusing to get the vaccine.

/you can't fix stupid

My 19 year old son got it as soon as he could.

He's still a idiot (because he's 19) but he's not a complete moron.


Apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: What we really need is a vaccine for Herpes. stupidity.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why things like lockdowns, etc are no longer justified. People who get the virus are choosing to get the virus for the most part.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

morg: Hallows_Eve: FOMO is Chuegy, but since the YOLO people are already dead...

You are one hep cat.


I'm finna like the cut of your jib, cause you got moxie and no sponcon.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Hey dumbassmitter...you can't shove random acronyms out there and expect us to know what they mean.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


It must suck to be too dumb to use google.
 
flood222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Yes, these people aren't being smart, but this is an amazing failure of leadership at every level of our country. From the Feds, to state to local, even down to teachers and parents. That the disinformation about vaccine safety has become one of the main reasons people aren't vaccinating is ridiculous. Just because the vaccines happened quickly doesn't mean they weren't created with the same rigor as all other vaccines. They still had to go through phased trials, they still had to prove their safety and effectiveness.

And with millions of people getting vaccinated, if there were serious side effects we would know them by now. It's very frustrating to see people not getting vaccinated for this reason.

If the other reason is culture war crap, that's fine, don't get vaccinated if you think there's a tracker in there or some other garbage.


that isn't really true.  They were approved for emergency use and the companies were given immunity from liability.

That alone is enough reason to be skeptical.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.