(Brisbane Times) Weeners Men with highly complementary fetishes are now a happy couple ... of balls short   (brisbanetimes.com.au) divider line
    More: Weeners, Bodily harm, Victim, Puberty, Ryan Andrew King, Criminal law, Scrotum, Sex organ, The Victim  
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That whole story is just not nuts.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they didn't want their balls, why didn't they just get married?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: If they didn't want their balls, why didn't they just get married?


Some guys are just selfish. They have this attitude of, "I don't want them, but that doesn't mean you get to have them, either."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really should listen to my instincts when making the choice of whether to click or not to click. I chose poorly
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: If they didn't want their balls, why didn't they just get married?


It's way cheaper and less painful to just cut them off instead.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: "and they arranged to remove one of his testicles and penis, which was done in Victoria. The man again contacted King later in the year and asked to remove his remaining testicle, which occurred in Queensland."
==

Here comes Johnny with no pecker in his hand,

He's a one-ball man and he's off to the rodeo.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a ball hog.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Normally, I wouldn't figure it'd be easy to top articles about cutting dicks and balls off.  I gotta say though, adding the phrase, 'backyard surgery' does the job nicely though

HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Electrician? You're supposed to hire a Plumber for that kind of work!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hey, anyone seen the squirrel lately? I think he's hiding again.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trifecta in play? Fark just had a link about a backyard filled with old balls.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1155753​5​/
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
if these men felt they could not have gone to real doctors, i mean, was that because of cost, or would a real dr. refuse the procedure?  how much license do we have with our bodies?  who regulates the hoops that a would-be body modifier has to jump through; meaning the owner of the body, and setting aside for now the helpful electrician/ tally-whacker.  from the draft and drug use to abortion to DNRs and suicide we land all over the map on what we feel is right, without our answers necessarily having internal consistency.  all i can really say by way of conclusion is: i can't believe this story isn't German.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DAFUQ!
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
O_O

*adjusts self subconsciously*

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Netrngr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: if these men felt they could not have gone to real doctors, i mean, was that because of cost, or would a real dr. refuse the procedure?  how much license do we have with our bodies?  who regulates the hoops that a would-be body modifier has to jump through; meaning the owner of the body, and setting aside for now the helpful electrician/ tally-whacker.  from the draft and drug use to abortion to DNRs and suicide we land all over the map on what we feel is right, without our answers necessarily having internal consistency.  all i can really say by way of conclusion is: i can't believe this story isn't German.


That would be the article about  the German man "cooking with" people.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
yer gonna need a bigger tool pilgrim

/it clunges
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I'll have sausage and eggs for breakfast today...


Mr_Vimes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Electrician? So, Live, Earth, and Neuter. Sorry, Neutral.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From Judge Richard Jones' "I can't believe I even have to say this." file: You were clearly not authorised or indeed qualified to perform what you did. You are an electrician by trade.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A man who cut off the testicles of two men in a "backyard surgery" designed to make them eunuchs has been released from custody.

That's two strikes and no balls.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well I see the link I just submitted has been covered.

I guess there would be no crime if you do it to yourself, maybe to psych ward time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Highly Complementary Fetishes" is the name of my Bone Thugs-N-Harmony inspired reggae band.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I read the headline.  That was enough for me, and I got the hell outta there.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Electrician? You're supposed to hire a Plumber for that kind of work!


Maybe the Chinese all have cyborg junk now?
 
