Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bob & Doug McKenzie with Geddy Lee - Take Off
Youtube 8Jm4LoOaAWI
 
RonRon893
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just because the border is opened, doesn't mean all you Yankee plague rats can come surging to the border looking for freedom, a new way of life and endless poutine... Besides - we only want your money. Can't you just mail it to us?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RonRon893: Just because the border is opened, doesn't mean all you Yankee plague rats can come surging to the border looking for freedom, a new way of life and endless poutine... Besides - we only want your money. Can't you just mail it to us?


They will probably ask that you mail them back some poutine.  As a compromise, Canada could dispatch a large number of poutine trucks to regularly park at the border.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: RonRon893: Just because the border is opened, doesn't mean all you Yankee plague rats can come surging to the border looking for freedom, a new way of life and endless poutine... Besides - we only want your money. Can't you just mail it to us?

They will probably ask that you mail them back some poutine.  As a compromise, Canada could dispatch a large number of poutine trucks to regularly park at the border.


Hell no, man-Montreal, here I come.

#teammoderna
 
Clenched Bisque [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Romados is closed permanently, what's even the point of going to Canada any more? I guess there's still the strip clubs and the Lacolle curling club. But going to a strip club just won't hit the same without one's hands and face being covered in chicken grease.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does this mean that kids who can't get vaccinated can't come but their parents and older siblings can?  Article seems a bit thin on details and there are a lot of USians who have cottages where I grew up.
 
Mattbastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They better be careful with this selective opening or Gov. DeSepsis is going to try suing them.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All joking aside, despite the high vaccination rates up here, the children under 12 and those with certain medical issues are vulnerable. I'm all in favour of reopening to the fully vaccinated, but how the hell do we know who those are? We can't take people at their word, and I haven't seen any American "proof of vaccine" yet.

The only real hope I have is that most of the people visiting my part of Canada are likely from the northeastern states, which seem to be doing pretty well - I think Vermont is doing particularly well.

How do we know who is fully vaccinated?

I have my Quebec government issued proof of vaccine (its a QR code that brings someone who wants to check to a site that shows Name, DOB, Which vaccines, Dates, and Batch numbers) but I don't think there is anything similar in the USA
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Clenched Bisque: Romados is closed permanently, what's even the point of going to Canada any more? I guess there's still the strip clubs and the Lacolle curling club. But going to a strip club just won't hit the same without one's hands and face being covered in chicken grease.


Is anything even open in Canada?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
angrycrank
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Does this mean that kids who can't get vaccinated can't come but their parents and older siblings can?  Article seems a bit thin on details and there are a lot of USians who have cottages where I grew up.


Well, right now when Canadians are coming in from elsewhere, unvaccinated children do have to quarantine still. But their vaccinated family members don't. Things might change by mid-August.
 
eKonk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: RonRon893: Just because the border is opened, doesn't mean all you Yankee plague rats can come surging to the border looking for freedom, a new way of life and endless poutine... Besides - we only want your money. Can't you just mail it to us?

They will probably ask that you mail them back some poutine.  As a compromise, Canada could dispatch a large number of poutine trucks to regularly park at the border.


Let the poutine trucks cross the border!  They can park next to the taco trucks on every corner that I was promised.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Clenched Bisque: Romados is closed permanently, what's even the point of going to Canada any more? I guess there's still the strip clubs and the Lacolle curling club. But going to a strip club just won't hit the same without one's hands and face being covered in chicken grease.

Is anything even open in Canada?


Yes. Quebec is mostly open again, but they have said that they will be using those proof of vaccine QR codes for just about everything if the numbers start creeping back up
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: I have my Quebec government issued proof of vaccine (its a QR code that brings someone who wants to check to a site that shows Name, DOB, Which vaccines, Dates, and Batch numbers) but I don't think there is anything similar in the USA


I wish I had even that.  We have an app that holds all of our health records, so number 1: I don't want that kind of a data on a phone and 2. to show it to anyone I'd have to load up the site and keep it all handy.

I may see about getting it done online this weekend and seeing if I can screenshot it for sufficient proof, but a QR code would be so much easier.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
1st of August: Sike!!
 
