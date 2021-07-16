 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   The trees left alone, the trees left alone, hi-ho the derry-o, the trees left alone   (cbsnews.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Tongass National Forest, Alaska, largest national forest, United States Forest Service, Biden administration, Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, final months, President Biden's action  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"LEAVE THE TREES ALONE!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the Governor Dunleavy is worried about Alaskans being out of work, he's free to put them on a building crew to finish that bridge to nowhere
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But but but, what about the potential profit to be made?  Won't somebody think about rich peoples' feelings?
 
