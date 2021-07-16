 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   20k people attend "COVID-free" festival. 1050 develop COVID. Turns out that liars, a loose COVID testing period, and loose vaccination standards sank ships   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North europe? I was expecting texas honestly
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They messed up the wording.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attendees were permitted to test for COVID-19 up to 40 hours before the event, leaving a potential opening for festival-goers to contract the virus while visiting friends and going to bars and clubs before the event had started, van Trigt said.

"We've found out now that this period is too long," he added.

Recently vaccinated people, who may still have been susceptible to the virus, were also allowed into the festival-even though it takes weeks after a jab to reach full immunity.

"We were a bit too trigger happy," van Trigt said.

No kidding, genius. And that's not counting the people who faked the proof of their vaccination.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: North europe? I was expecting texas honestly


Covid isn't real in  Texas.

At least Europe has some education
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Covid free"? guess the promotor was dyslexic
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a miscommunication - it's not "Covid free" it's "Covid, free!"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this a day or two ago where they mentioned that people were able to get in using other people's test results

But what this article had that was new is kinda shocking:

"Roughly 52,000 cases were reported in the Netherlands last week-a steep jump from the 8,500 positive tests recorded in the week prior."

I don't think I've seen anywhere with that crazy of a doubling rate since the first round of lockdowns in 2020.

And I have some friends who live in Utrecht (the province, not the city.  I think they're in Huis ter Heide)
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 vaccine smugness is your four wheel drive laughing at snow and ice.  Some will take an advantage and risk everything on it.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Just a miscommunication - it's not "Covid free" it's "Covid, free!"


Approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: lifeslammer: North europe? I was expecting texas honestly

Covid isn't real in  Texas.

At least Europe has some education


PLEASE REMEMBER TO NEVER VISIT!

We are full.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggitysmith: They messed up the wording.


COVID? Free!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've finally started relaxing again after getting worked up over the delta, epsilon, and lambda variants, so that probably means we'll hear about the next variant that may be an issue on Monday.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: leeksfromchichis: lifeslammer: North europe? I was expecting texas honestly

Covid isn't real in  Texas.

At least Europe has some education

PLEASE REMEMBER TO NEVER VISIT!

We are full.


Full of something.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Organizers of the two-day Verknipt festival..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Name of the festival checks out.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Verknipt, now Verfukt.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Just a miscommunication - it's not "Covid free" it's "Covid, free!"


Maybe the Netherlands outlawed commas in 1987 or something?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't think I'm going to do many crowds this year. I might do a gaggle or perhaps a small gathering but definitely no crowds.

Throngs are right out.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I don't think I'm going to do many crowds this year. I might do a gaggle or perhaps a small gathering but definitely no crowds.

Throngs are right out.


Heck, I'm even staying masked for smatterings.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, the Netherlands...

... what is Max Verstappen's take on this?

/ current F1 championship leader
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: North europe? I was expecting texas honestly


Especially after reading "We were a bit too trigger happy."
 
comrade
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hissatsu: Attendees were permitted to test for COVID-19 up to 40 hours before the event, leaving a potential opening for festival-goers to contract the virus while visiting friends and going to bars and clubs before the event had started, van Trigt said.

"We've found out now that this period is too long," he added.

Recently vaccinated people, who may still have been susceptible to the virus, were also allowed into the festival-even though it takes weeks after a jab to reach full immunity.

"We were a bit too trigger happy," van Trigt said.

No kidding, genius. And that's not counting the people who faked the proof of their vaccination.


It's not easy to fake that in Europe. The QR code has identity info embedded that's supposed to be verified against an id. You get the QR code from the government after you've been fully vaccinated.
 
