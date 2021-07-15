 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Toronto house sells for $420k over asking price. This is all perfectly normal, right?   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Real estate, Real estate pricing, Semi-detached, Single-family detached home, true costs of the high prices, CTV Television Network, Toronto townhouse, low interest rates  
•       •       •

356 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 2:20 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
damn that's high.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, but if the same thing came my way I wouldn't question anything AT ALL until after the money was in escrow and I signed over the title to the buyer.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I know a guy (real estate agent) that just closed a deal on a single family home for 200,000 over list price.

I can't wait until our government bails out the farking pensioners that decided to buy eight percent of the inventory at the peak of the market.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good for them for being able to do it.

Not only do they need to provide the down payment, they need to put up the $420k they paid to get the deal, and if the appraisal comes in short, cash to cover that difference too.

Mortgages are not like car loans, where they'll tack the balance of that upside down car loan you're trading in, and the added dealer markup because you need the HelloKitty Limited Edition Ford Ranger.  Which you probably don't.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Good for them for being able to do it.
Not only do they need to provide the down payment,


You are assuming this wasn't a cash deal.

A lot of the current market craziness is being driven by corporate buyers paying in cash and using computer models to supposedly figure out what a property is worth.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Some folks have more Money than brains.......
 
Jz4p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a common practice to list a home below value to attract attention and spur a bidding war.  I've seen homes listed in the low 500s sell for 620.

This is just slightly more impressive.

/Also, remember that it's in Canadian dollars.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: I know a guy (real estate agent) that just closed a deal on a single family home for 200,000 over list price.

I can't wait until our government bails out the farking pensioners that decided to buy eight percent of the inventory at the peak of the market.


There are so many better ways to invest money when you are in the last decade or so of your life, than taking out thirty year mortgages on lots of investment homes that you paid way over market value to obtain.  Hell if you are pensioner, you should be slowly cashing in your investments, not tying up more of your resources into new ones.  Even if you "win" the only thing you are doing is dying with a big pile of hoarded wealth that you never got to actually enjoy.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In California it is.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.