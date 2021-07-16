 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Mama Bear, Papa Bear, Baby Bear too
    Dumbass, CHP-Truckee Officer Carlos Perez, unusual occurrence, officers, bears, own vehicle, man, controlled substance, brushy hillsides  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Listen, we have bears in the area," Perez said. "But there were no bears nearby."

Seems like the fire worked.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are always appreciative of additional fire extinguisher training," CHP said on Facebook, "but in case anyone was wondering, no you cant light a fire on the hood of your vehicle to 'keep the bears away.'"

Huh. You learn something new every day.
 
pheed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pheed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The Simpsons know all...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonsense - that's a complete fallacy.  You totally can do that, as this guy has proven.  It's not gonna help with the bears, and you'll end up with a torched car - it's substantially worse than useless - but you can

/'Murica!
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are terrified...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The fire has to be on the roof of the car.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an interesting way to make an insurance claim.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I can't argue with you. The evidence is presented right in the story.

This is what happens when I rtfa. All sorts of confusion.

(looks out window at truck hood)
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

We are Farmers, da da da da da da da
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is that why Boo Boo is dead?????
He was BBQ-in him for dinner????
For a Bear as big as Boo Boo you'd need a fire like a Car Fire to use as a Smoker.......???
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
the expression and whole body language of the officer is just so "i weep for the future stupid drugged up no account yoots get a job and take some gotdanged responsibility i was a grown man at your age swear my little girls gonna meet a boy in CHURCH or stay the hell at home i am so sick of the bullshiat you people pull think i got nothin better to do than come out here clean up after you coulda kilt yourself what a shame that would be what a loss to society you braindead hooligan pain in my ass... 521 days til retirement...521 days that's... divide by 7...
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How far away was the nearest leather bar.... Maybe he ran out on his tab and some bears were chasing him...
 
