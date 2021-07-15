 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Lost in woods for 17 days, Oregon man ate bugs, drank urine to survive to see wife again. I'm sure she made him brush his teeth before that reunion kiss. Otherwise, she's reading this headline and booting him back outside   (wjactv.com) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ryan Adams still has him beat by one day.

/Also... dude, it's Oregon. Just keeping walking downhill/downstream for a few days and you're bound to run into someone, especially on the west side of the Cascades.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe she's into that Subby, you don't know.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"YOUR DINNER IS COLD!!!! I MADE SEVENTEEN OF THEM!!!"
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BretMavrik: /Also... dude, it's Oregon. Just keeping walking downhill/downstream for a few days and you're bound to run into someone, especially on the west side of the Cascades


Lol

Yeah that's what killed James Kim from CNet.

/I knew exactly what wrong turn he made
 
