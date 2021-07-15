 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Woman breaks into dentist's office to steal thousands of dollars, unnecessarily pull 13 of patient's teeth. Dentist: "Hey, that's MY grift"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
7
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Security camera footage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The dude must have been following her from the future, and she needed to get rid of the tracker.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


is it safe?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Dentist from The Carol Burnett Show (full sketch)
Youtube 9IUSM4EKcRI
 
casenickles
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's Fark!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"What she did with the teeth afterwards was unclear."

I'll take: She hid them in her stool for $500 please

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
