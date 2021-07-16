 Skip to content
 
(Phys Org2)   Not news: something is killing Australian Lorikeets. News: the main suspect is a plant. FARK: You can help identify the plant   (phys.org) divider line
    Rainbow Lorikeet, Trichoglossus, Lories and lorikeets, New South Wales, manifestation of lorikeet paralysis syndrome, wellbeing of wild rainbow lorikeets, C Lacasse et al, northern New South Wales  
posted to Main » on 16 Jul 2021 at 3:45 AM



lifeslammer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So during spring when plants are blooming something makes birds easier to eat

And its been happening for fark knows how long, but because we are farking morons we must save the pretty birdies from a natural part of the ecocycle?


fark off. They clearly have not been put in danger by it and we have no idea what would happen to the ecosystem if we mess with this
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not spring in Australia.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So during spring when plants are blooming something makes birds easier to eat

And its been happening for fark knows how long, but because we are farking morons we must save the pretty birdies from a natural part of the ecocycle?


fark off. They clearly have not been put in danger by it and we have no idea what would happen to the ecosystem if we mess with this


Username checks out.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Altruistic Farkers should volunteer to smoke some plants to ... save birds.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And its been happening for fark knows how long, but because we are farking morons we must save the pretty birdies from a natural part of the ecocycle?


Let's infer this paralysis is new. Otherwise, species as well-known as lorikeets would have this kind of toxic plant identified. That it makes them prone to cat predation is enough to infer it is new, or else cats would've been known to bring home gimpy lorikeets all the time.

I don't think it is natural. Based on the article, the timing makes it sound like agricultural runoff, or some spray that gets into their food sources. Maybe a new recipe for a popular lawn pesticide?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Could be an invasive species. Plant or possibly an insect that contaminates the regular food source.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: lifeslammer: And its been happening for fark knows how long, but because we are farking morons we must save the pretty birdies from a natural part of the ecocycle?

Let's infer this paralysis is new. Otherwise, species as well-known as lorikeets would have this kind of toxic plant identified. That it makes them prone to cat predation is enough to infer it is new, or else cats would've been known to bring home gimpy lorikeets all the time.

I don't think it is natural. Based on the article, the timing makes it sound like agricultural runoff, or some spray that gets into their food sources. Maybe a new recipe for a popular lawn pesticide?


FTA: They settled on a toxin as the most likely cause-yet excluded known toxins that can cause neurological symptoms in wild birds, including pesticides, botulinum toxins and alcohol.

They, of course, could be wrong.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

itsaback: FTA: They settled on a toxin as the most likely cause-yet excluded known toxins that can cause neurological symptoms in wild birds, including pesticides, botulinum toxins and alcohol.

They, of course, could be wrong.


I mean, what I gathered from the article is that the timing of the contamination has a lot to do with that determination. A new additive or recipe might be doing it, since they are working with known pesticides. Maybe something imported is not what the label says...?
 
