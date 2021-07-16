 Skip to content
 
(Vancouver Is Awesome)   Free heroin, cocaine and meth handed out outside of the Vancouver Police Department. Can anyone give sub a ride?   (vancouverisawesome.com) divider line
10
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet all the junkies living in Los Angeles feel really dumb about moving there for the weather now!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They don't have Uber/Lyft in Canada?

I mean, yeah, the tires might be square, but you're gonna save money on the hard drugs, so it all kinda evens out, eh?

Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What is "clean" meth?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's been many years since I've done any coke. But hey, if it's free...
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: What is "clean" meth?


Meth that's so clear you can almost call it crystal.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why does Canada get the Dr. Kevorkian cocktail?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shamrock1: What is "clean" meth?


Stuff you used to get in the 80's.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The drugs that were handed out were tested via FTIR spectrometry and immunoassay, and are free of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, benzodiazepines, and other harmful adulterants."

Uh, OK; but they're not free of heroine, cocaine, and meth...
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: "The drugs that were handed out were tested via FTIR spectrometry and immunoassay, and are free of fentanyl, fentanyl analogues, benzodiazepines, and other harmful adulterants."

Uh, OK; but they're not free of heroine, cocaine, and meth...


Which, if you know harm reduction and purity, are a whole lot more safe to use.
 
