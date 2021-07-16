 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Ex-Con "You can't arrest me for anything". Wanna bet   (yaktrinews.com) divider line
5
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witsac to the courtesy phone?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anyone else read that in Mrs. Pancake's voice 'You can't arrest   me'?

Over and over and over....
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's right, you can't arrest him for "anything".....just the laws he broke.

Alcohol, the cause and solution to all life's problems.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police:  Achievement Unlocked.
 
phishrace
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've done a lot of stupid shiat in my life and plenty of it was illegal, but breaking into the county jail? Was he homesick? Is there a women's wing at the jail? Missed that great main jail cooking? I can't even.
 
