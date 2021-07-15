 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Pit Viper Inc decides that whenever they see their sunglasses on racists/nazis/general assholes, they'll donate the equivalent amount to the SPLC. "Thanks for working against your cause Nick Fuentes" (also subby called it)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
$600? How dumb do you have to be to pay $600 for a pair of non prescription glasses? Apparently, white supremacist dumb
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Loonyman: $600? How dumb do you have to be to pay $600 for a pair of non prescription glasses? Apparently, white supremacist dumb


"What!?! Who gave you the quarter?"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Huge flex. I love this.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coming soon to Twitter/Parler/Gab/whatever this weeks entrant is:

The Sunglasses Stomp! Watch as True American Fakriots™ show the sunglasses makers who's boss.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Coming soon to Twitter/Parler/Gab/whatever this weeks entrant is:

The Sunglasses Stomp! Watch as True American Fakriots™ show the sunglasses makers who's boss.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One issue with recognizable designer fashion is it can be co-opted against your brand. This is a "least we can do to denounce" effort.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually the $600 must be there donation amount only, sunglasses on there site range from $50 to $170 with the majority about $100.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that guy, so generous.

And cute when he does the Elvis Stallone sneer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
badscooter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Get ya some BluBlockers!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Loonyman: $600? How dumb do you have to be to pay $600 for a pair of non prescription glasses? Apparently, white supremacist dumb


Having worked in the eyeglasses industry, you would be very surprised. The margins could make Cornelius Vanderbilt weep.
 
powhound
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TAOCHOW: Actually the $600 must be there donation amount only, sunglasses on there site range from $50 to $170 with the majority about $100.


Yeah. They are ... ummm .... throwing shade.

Cue the sunglasses meme.
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Also waiting for the fun YouTube links of the patriats burning sunglasses.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hate it when I learn of a new person who is an absolute shiatstain who deflates what little faith in humanity I had accrued since the last time it was deflated.

Why the fark is someone with the surname "Fuentes" such a farking white nationalist racist? How does that even happen?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure, but they're goddamn ugly.
I guess cyclists have an excuse to wear them, but when I see that "Oakley" style I immediately think of what douchebag cops replaced teardrop aviators with.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I hate it when I learn of a new person who is an absolute shiatstain who deflates what little faith in humanity I had accrued since the last time it was deflated.

Why the fark is someone with the surname "Fuentes" such a farking white nationalist racist? How does that even happen?


'Muerica.

Duh.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Sure, but they're goddamn ugly.
I guess cyclists have an excuse to wear them, but when I see that "Oakley" style I immediately think of what douchebag cops replaced teardrop aviators with.


I've never heard of this brand until now, but they seem to be self-aware.  Their website is dripping with irony.
https://www.pitviper.com/
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Get Your Dick Out Of My Food: swahnhennessy: Sure, but they're goddamn ugly.
I guess cyclists have an excuse to wear them, but when I see that "Oakley" style I immediately think of what douchebag cops replaced teardrop aviators with.

I've never heard of this brand until now, but they seem to be self-aware.  Their website is dripping with irony.
https://www.pitviper.com/


Started poking around and holy crap you weren't kidding

They have music videos even
Gogglés by Pit Viper
Youtube OCKqeXykwBA

Maybe it's all bullshiat marketing and performative woke-ism but if I need some polarized sport shades in the future I'll get some of these.
 
