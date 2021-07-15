 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   This is my rifle / this is my gun / this one's for fighting / and this one got caught by a zipper while I was in the bathroom   (vice.com) divider line
16
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Franks and beans!!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I was attempting to draw my sidearm from my holster," the marshal wrote about the incident, which later ended in the peaceful apprehension of the suspect. "Instead of unbuttoning the front of my shirt in advance so that I could sweep the side of my shirt and jacket back away from my holster, I attempted to raise my shirt and jacket straight up to draw my sidearm.

"I believe that when I did so, I either pinned one of the zipper pull cords between my hand and the trigger guard as I was drawing my sidearm, or I inadvertently depressed the trigger while I was attempting to activate my weapon mounted light with my trigger finger."

What a load of bullshiat
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In the ensuing moments of entering the apartment, the officer unknowingly drew their weapon and an "accidental discharge" went off.

I'm sorry, now they're claiming they don't even know when they're drawing their weapons? And we're purposefully arming these people?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: "I was attempting to draw my sidearm from my holster," the marshal wrote about the incident, which later ended in the peaceful apprehension of the suspect. "Instead of unbuttoning the front of my shirt in advance so that I could sweep the side of my shirt and jacket back away from my holster, I attempted to raise my shirt and jacket straight up to draw my sidearm.

"I believe that when I did so, I either pinned one of the zipper pull cords between my hand and the trigger guard as I was drawing my sidearm, or I inadvertently depressed the trigger while I was attempting to activate my weapon mounted light with my trigger finger."

What a load of bullshiat


Well, a cop said it, so duh.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Question.  If you're looking for a dude, and you think he's at a certain place...why the hell are you busting in with guns drawn?  Why not just pull up with as many local popos as you can muster, surround the place, and wait until you can contact him first?  It's not like you have to worry about the dude flushing evidence if he's already wanted.

Oh, yeah. The rush just ain't the same.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: In the ensuing moments of entering the apartment, the officer unknowingly drew their weapon and an "accidental discharge" went off.

I'm sorry, now they're claiming they don't even know when they're drawing their weapons? And we're purposefully arming these people?


'murican law enforcement is so highly trained and disciplined they go on natural reaction free from thought
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: "I was attempting to draw my sidearm from my holster," the marshal wrote about the incident, which later ended in the peaceful apprehension of the suspect. "Instead of unbuttoning the front of my shirt in advance so that I could sweep the side of my shirt and jacket back away from my holster, I attempted to raise my shirt and jacket straight up to draw my sidearm.

"I believe that when I did so, I either pinned one of the zipper pull cords between my hand and the trigger guard as I was drawing my sidearm, or I inadvertently depressed the trigger while I was attempting to activate my weapon mounted light with my trigger finger."

What a load of bullshiat


Yeah, but that's the best load of bullshiat in a police report I've read since we used to make them up in our downtime in the break room at The Mouse. That's like weapons-grade "use all the jargon and see if they buy it" bullshiat. As a factual report its nonsense, but as a work of fiction, that's Pulitzer material.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comes under category of "cockups"
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why Velcro is so important.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a U.S. marshal busted into the apartment of a wanted fugitive with their colleagues in plain clothes

That is such an enormously stupid farking thing to do.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beerrun: Franks and beans!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What kind of weapon was it, and why did he have the safety off and a round chambered?

Just proved he is too STUPID to own, let alone carry, a fire arm
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kkinnison: What kind of weapon was it, and why did he have the safety off and a round chambered?

Just proved he is too STUPID to own, let alone carry, a fire arm


Hey man, it was the zippers fault. He was just trying to turn on the weapon-mounted light but accidentally drew by pulling up his jacket to draw instead of unbuttoning his shirt to properly sweep across his body when suddenly a thunderstorm came out of nowhere, scared a nearby dog which barked so loud it caused a parakeet to flee it's cage which should have been closed but was inadvertently left unlocked by wayward teenagers who were probably on some sort of drugs and then the bird flew right into his zipper causing it to jam between his finger and the trigger.

Totally the bird's fault. Or the zippers. Or the dog. Maybe the thunderstorm...that's an active of God, right? It could happen to anyone!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus.

Was he "so very scared?"
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even the Gun stingers/Cowboys if they were wearing something that could have Impaired, their gun fight they always moved their coat to the side & Pew, Pew the other guy was very Dead!!!!!!

This Azzhat musta NEVER watched an old Cowboy movie in his life before.......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ya just can't fix Stupid........!!!!!
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: a U.S. marshal busted into the apartment of a wanted fugitive with their colleagues in plain clothes

That is such an enormously stupid farking thing to do.


That's how law enforcement dies, see the Mayerthorpe tragedy.Well thats the wiki name, us intelligent Albertans call it the time 4 crooked RCMP went plains clothes to rip a grow and the grower fought back not knowing they were cops, killed them, then killed himself when he realized they were.
 
