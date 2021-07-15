 Skip to content
(WESH Orlando)   When boys win championships, they get individual trophies, large team trophy. When girls win championships, they get goody bags. Parents begged to differ   (wesh.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Separate but equal.

Huh.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, but those little sweethearts deserved their pretty presents! Girls love getting presents, how could the little harpies be so ungrateful?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"THERE'S NO GIFT BAGS IN BASEBALL, WE'RE GETTING YOU TROPHIES!"
fanbuzz.comView Full Size
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we 100% certain the girls got the short end of the stick here?  I mean what if there were Reese's in the goodie bags? Or better yet Butterfingers.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I got a goody bag. You can't eat a trophy.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, boys won the women's softball tournament?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think when I was that age, they had one trophy and they put that year's winning team name on it and it went back into the trophy case at the Boys Club.  Who ran the league.  But you could go see it anytime they were open.  Team game, team name.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay Boys! Time to step up to the plate and demand your Equality.

Where's My Goody Bag?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to rip the band-aid off for what will be the standard treatment for the rest of their lives, I guess.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've dealt with various levels of youth baseball, and the Babe Ruth league is the most difficult to deal with on an organizational level.  We have a deal in place where we exhibit their trophies in a special cabinet, in exchange for regular donations.  The last few years we haven't seen much of them, and before the pandemic brought everything to a halt it had been a couple of years since they last given us a check.  The board has been way too nice to them.

/American Legion, OTOH, are great people to work with.  They let us bring our traveling exhibit to their regional tournament.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Oh, but those little sweethearts deserved their pretty presents! Girls love getting presents, how could the little harpies be so ungrateful?


Boys love getting presents too.

Instead we got $2 worth of plastic spray painted gold with our name on it. Big Whoop. If anything, the boys should be complaining here.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like crying....
I have been informed that there's no crying in baseball..
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: Okay Boys! Time to step up to the plate and demand your Equality.

Where's My Goody Bag?


Yeah, the gear in the bags seemed pretty cool actually.  The tournament gearbag tag seems like a particularly nifty thing--- it would be like bringing the trophy to every practice.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "goody bag" apparently consisted of "a commemorative softball, bag tag, and batting gloves" so it sounds like it wasn't made up of things intended to actually be used.

But yeah, if the girls were to be given practical, useful items, I'd think that would be better than the boys getting their artificial penis extensions.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: Are we 100% certain the girls got the short end of the stick here?  I mean what if there were Reese's in the goodie bags? Or better yet Butterfingers.


Rumor has it that they got candy corn.   That's why they are so pissed.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Women be shoppin'!
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup. 'Cause even when the girls win, it's not consider the same.

/see US women's soccer and their fight for equal pay
//when did the men's last win one?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's bizarre isn't just that they treated the boys' team and girls' team differently, but that they didn't even farking bother to ask. Even when the local org rubbed the state org's face in it, the state org couldn't smell the bullshiat. The whole "What? They both cost the same amount of dough...?" bit was a complete failure to understand the problem.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark trophies are you telling me in 30 40 50 years that I care about a trophy? Those goodies could help my self-esteem which intern provides a better outcome for future events. I'd rather take that over a farking trophy.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Yup. 'Cause even when the girls win, it's not consider the same.

/see US women's soccer and their fight for equal pay
//when did the men's last win one?


Aren't they complaining about the contract they demanded to be given, and then realized it was not as lucrative as the option they rejected? Or am I thinking of something else?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baseball might be the most pointlessly gender-separated sport out there, besides golf, but for some reason--even at really young ages--it is often viewed as a game specifically for males while females (and drunk middle-aged men) play softball.

/When I was younger, there was a few girls that played in out Little League
//They were often viewed with suspicion and not accepted as equal by the other kids
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fine alternative.

i5.walmartimages.caView Full Size
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Peki: Yup. 'Cause even when the girls win, it's not consider the same.

/see US women's soccer and their fight for equal pay
//when did the men's last win one?

Aren't they complaining about the contract they demanded to be given, and then realized it was not as lucrative as the option they rejected? Or am I thinking of something else?


I'm not sure how what you are describing means that the multi-championship winners should be paid less than men, but go ahead with that straw man you've set up.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: WhippingBoi: Peki: Yup. 'Cause even when the girls win, it's not consider the same.

/see US women's soccer and their fight for equal pay
//when did the men's last win one?

Aren't they complaining about the contract they demanded to be given, and then realized it was not as lucrative as the option they rejected? Or am I thinking of something else?

I'm not sure how what you are describing means that the multi-championship winners should be paid less than men, but go ahead with that straw man you've set up.


You seem to have mistaken me for a 98 year old WWII vet.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see a GoFundMe campaign started and the proceeds used to buy each girl on that team a giant, 5' tall trophy and all the rest of the money used to buy gift cards for the girls.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have the goody bag than a stupid trophy.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bag's content is pretty lame. If it included an Amazon gift card, I'd prefer that to a trophy. Trophies from that age normally get put away or tossed when kids leave home.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I would love to see a GoFundMe campaign started and the proceeds used to buy each girl on that team a giant, 5' tall trophy and all the rest of the money used to buy gift cards for the girls.


Well??? Get to it!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: WhippingBoi: Peki: Yup. 'Cause even when the girls win, it's not consider the same.

/see US women's soccer and their fight for equal pay
//when did the men's last win one?

Aren't they complaining about the contract they demanded to be given, and then realized it was not as lucrative as the option they rejected? Or am I thinking of something else?

I'm not sure how what you are describing means that the multi-championship winners should be paid less than men, but go ahead with that straw man you've set up.


Oh shiat.  Here we go.  The mens game makes billions of dollars, the womens does not, therefore they have different prize pools.  Now shut the fark up about it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Mock26: I would love to see a GoFundMe campaign started and the proceeds used to buy each girl on that team a giant, 5' tall trophy and all the rest of the money used to buy gift cards for the girls.

Well??? Get to it!


Nah, I am horrible at organizing stuff like that. I would contribute, though.
 
dave0821
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Mock26: I would love to see a GoFundMe campaign started and the proceeds used to buy each girl on that team a giant, 5' tall trophy and all the rest of the money used to buy gift cards for the girls.

Well??? Get to it!


No no that's actually work
It means more if you just say you would like to see something like that.
Same currency as thoughts and prayers
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Peki: WhippingBoi: Peki: Yup. 'Cause even when the girls win, it's not consider the same.

/see US women's soccer and their fight for equal pay
//when did the men's last win one?

Aren't they complaining about the contract they demanded to be given, and then realized it was not as lucrative as the option they rejected? Or am I thinking of something else?

I'm not sure how what you are describing means that the multi-championship winners should be paid less than men, but go ahead with that straw man you've set up.

You seem to have mistaken me for a 98 year old WWII vet.


No...

But with that I guess I can just ignore you, cause that made no sense whatsoever.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with the obsession about giving kid's trophies anyway?

Last time I played a game of pickup basketball with grade schoolers, I ran circles around them! You can just bowl them over!

They aren't any kind of champion
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a kid who played sports in the early 90s, I'd rather have had a goodie bag than a shiatty overpriced plastic trophy.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: Are we 100% certain the girls got the short end of the stick here?  I mean what if there were Reese's in the goodie bags? Or better yet Butterfingers.


That was my first thought. I'd much rather have the goodie bag, unless it's just a bunch a hot cocoa samplers. Anyone whom unironically gives those as gifts should be shot, their mouths stuffed with samplers - still in their original packaging, of course - and left conspicuously in public venues pout encourager les autres.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is a perfect example of how farked up things are.

Women claiming "oppression" because they're not getting what men get.

Men scratching their heads and wondering why the fark anyone would want that.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: SecretAgentWoman: Oh, but those little sweethearts deserved their pretty presents! Girls love getting presents, how could the little harpies be so ungrateful?

Boys love getting presents too.

Instead we got $2 worth of plastic spray painted gold with our name on it. Big Whoop. If anything, the boys should be complaining here.


Wow you sound like you were quite the clear eyed 10 year old pragmatist. When I was a kid, trophies were cool to get for winning a tourney, even if you knew it was just plastic and wood.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: This is a perfect example of how farked up things are.

Women claiming "oppression" because they're not getting what men get.

Men scratching their heads and wondering why the fark anyone would want that.


Grass is Greener syndrome. Stop trying to be the other gender and except your strengths and weaknesses. Together we are better.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They're 7. A bag tag that says "Babe Ruth League Champion" sounds a lot better than a trophy, seeing as its hanging from your bag instead of sitting on a shelf at home.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: When I was a kid, trophies were cool to get for winning a tourney, even if you knew it was just plastic and wood.


That would have been cool. When I was still doing team sports, everyone got a trophy for every sport, every year. They were meaningless. This was grade school, mind you. Even middle schoolers would have found being proud of those trophies pretty pathetic.

If anything, they were a curse on mothers who were then obligated to store these generic hunks of plastic, forever.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Oh, but those little sweethearts deserved their pretty presents! Girls love getting presents, how could the little harpies be so ungrateful?


I want a goody bag. My eyes are puffy AF.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought at this age/level it's always the parents who got together and pooled their money and bought the trophies for the kids.  And not the magical trophy fairy who magically creates trophies and hands them out for free.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wait until they tell these ladies you can just go to a trophy shop and have one made however you like
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

aperson: Are we 100% certain the girls got the short end of the stick here?  I mean what if there were Reese's in the goodie bags? Or better yet Butterfingers.


Or a new moisturizer. I jelly
 
robv83
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Peki: WhippingBoi: Peki: Yup. 'Cause even when the girls win, it's not consider the same.

/see US women's soccer and their fight for equal pay
//when did the men's last win one?

Aren't they complaining about the contract they demanded to be given, and then realized it was not as lucrative as the option they rejected? Or am I thinking of something else?

I'm not sure how what you are describing means that the multi-championship winners should be paid less than men, but go ahead with that straw man you've set up.


"The WNT [Women's National Team] rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT [Men's National Team] and ... the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for other benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players," Klausner wrote. "Accordingly, Plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA worse than the MNT CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT's pay-to-play structure when they themselves rejected such a structure."

/oops guess that doesn't fit the narrative...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fano: Wait until they tell these ladies you can just go to a trophy shop and have one made however you like


I think it's really bizarre how expensive trophies are.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fano: Wait until they tell these ladies you can just go to a trophy shop and have one made however you like

I think it's really bizarre how expensive trophies are.


$10-15 bucks?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: I wish I got a goody bag. You can't eat a trophy.


totalprosports.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The girls really wanted a real Gucci bag.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fano: waxbeans: Fano: Wait until they tell these ladies you can just go to a trophy shop and have one made however you like

I think it's really bizarre how expensive trophies are.

$10-15 bucks?


Wow. Things have changed since the last time I cared about replacing a trophy.
Trophy

Back in the day it would have been nice to only pay $89 to replace a trophy I broke.

This seems like the only thing the internet has made better
 
