Guests left unable to find their shaker of salt after Margaritaville Resort closes due to deadly industrial accident
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hoping the restaurant on cabbage key is still ok
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tagout/Lockout is there for a reason folks.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Tagout/Lockout is there for a reason folks.


Non union places they don't mean too much.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must have slipped on a pop tart.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: hubiestubert: Tagout/Lockout is there for a reason folks.

Non union places they don't mean too much.


There are plenty of non union places that do a good job at workplace safety, especially the big stuff like electrical, forklifts, and machine guarding and lockout. One problem in many places, both union and non union, is lack of consistent enforcement. Other times, they ask the safety guys *after* they did a job and say, "uh, were we required to [insert safety policy requirement]?"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: eurotrader: hubiestubert: Tagout/Lockout is there for a reason folks.

Non union places they don't mean too much.

There are plenty of non union places that do a good job at workplace safety, especially the big stuff like electrical, forklifts, and machine guarding and lockout. One problem in many places, both union and non union, is lack of consistent enforcement. Other times, they ask the safety guys *after* they did a job and say, "uh, were we required to [insert safety policy requirement]?"


The reason I mentioned non union is because of a lack of consistency. Plenty of safe and good places to work that are non union but Union shops generally have a means to say that is not safe or are you farking kidding me and not be fired.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Unobtanium: eurotrader: hubiestubert: Tagout/Lockout is there for a reason folks.

Non union places they don't mean too much.

There are plenty of non union places that do a good job at workplace safety, especially the big stuff like electrical, forklifts, and machine guarding and lockout. One problem in many places, both union and non union, is lack of consistent enforcement. Other times, they ask the safety guys *after* they did a job and say, "uh, were we required to [insert safety policy requirement]?"

The reason I mentioned non union is because of a lack of consistency. Plenty of safe and good places to work that are non union but Union shops generally have a means to say that is not safe or are you farking kidding me and not be fired.


Union shops have their own issues (I work in one). The unionized guys will fight a safety policy they don't like (because it's inconvenient). Never mind that it's an industry standard and the company is also trying to comply with OSHA.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One wonders wye this would happen
 
dave0821
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pffffffft
Safety
Lockouts
rules
It's like you guys don't even know about the bottom line.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good, I can't stand Jimmy Buffet. His fans are worse.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wasting away
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Charred worker in paradise.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Worked one place where the precision cutting machine was a fifty year old drop saw with no guards and no cut off switch and a kid who started the day after me was put straight on a huge sheet metal folder, managed to fold his hand in half backwards on the very first run. They stuck some yellow and black tape on the folding part five minutes after the ambulance left.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Tagout/Lockout is there for a reason folks.


It's Texas, they don't need your commie regulations to keep them safe, they're bootsrapBZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZT!
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
SpaceBarIsBroken,lol
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: Good, I can't stand Jimmy Buffet. His fans are worse.


You sound like the only bait in town!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mugato: Good, I can't stand Jimmy Buffet. His fans are worse.


Okay I admit, Margaritaville is a gods-awful song. I mean it's a good song for what it is but why. is. it. played. so. farking. much?!
 
Azz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Mugato: Good, I can't stand Jimmy Buffet. His fans are worse.

Okay I admit, Margaritaville is a gods-awful song. I mean it's a good song for what it is but why. is. it. played. so. farking. much?!


At least it's not Escape by Rupert Holmes.

Faaaaark
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I looked into staying at this resort last month for my anniversary since it's not far from my home. It was a 2-night minimum & about $440/night. My husband said "$440 a night?? Do you at least get breakfast with that?". Nope, just the room. We didn't book it, ha ha.
 
