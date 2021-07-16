 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Turn out the lights, the birds are nesting. (Animals causing fires trifecta in play)   (wgme.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Bird's nest sparks, Bird nest, home, York  
MetaDeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst Tesla song ever
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a lounge style restaurant that had a row of halogen up-lights on the ledge behind a long bench. They had a sign up warning the lights were hot, no doubt because there was an incident. Today they would use LEDs, but that location chews through businesses
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago closed part of a beach and canceled a music festival that was going to happen because a pair of Piping Plovers decided to nest there.

They've been back every year since. This year, they built a nest and a skunk snuck in and ate the eggs. So they built a second nest and hatched four chicks. At least two of their chicks are are nesting on the shores of Lake Erie.

We don't have to wipe out everything we see. We can let the plovers nest. They're named Rose and Monty, after the beach they chose, Montrose Beach.

\ Not as good a name as Chance the Snapper, true.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, sure, the bird did it, always blaming the bird; how sure are we that it wasn't some redneck engineering?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Furthermore, everyone knows that birds are not real
//Unless if one of the surveillance drones suffered a charging mishap, I doubt they caused this
///They ironed most of the spontaneous combustion kinks years ago
 
