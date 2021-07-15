 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Foreign food, artists, tourism, and old movies are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, June 27-July 3 Ancient Greek Gods Edition   (fark.com) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Amanda Bynes, All That, The Amanda Show, Fark Weird News Quiz, State Fair of Texas, Stanley Cup, Fair Food Finalist list, star of The Amanda Show  
•       •       •

134 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 15 Jul 2021 at 6:48 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1091
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So two weeks ago I ordered a drill bit to put a hole through the concrete wall in the basement so I could run a wire for the 240v outlet to power the air conditioner, Due to the holiday weekend, it got pushed to last week, and now the post office says they picked up the package from the seller but never checked it in.

So here's how my exchange with the seller is going so far:

ME: Hey, sorry to bother you, but it seems that the post office still hasn't checked in this item. It's still showing a "Shipment received, acceptance pending", which I understand to mean they have it, but they haven't processed it yet.

If you happen to go to the post office today, could you check on this? I need it to drill a hole through a wall to run a wire to install an air conditioner for my Mom and Dad. It's expected to be really hot here in Tennessee later this week.

SELLER: No worries. It's frustrating when items do not arrive when they are supposed to. USPS has been very inconsistent since the start of the pandemic. They got better for a while, and now they are falling behind again. USPS picks up from our shop every day so we do not visit the post office. But, I will go ahead and check back in tomorrow morning, and if it has not updated, I will put in a lost parcel request.

SELLER: We put in a mail trace request. Here is the request #: XXXXXXXXX

Usually once we put in the request, the parcel magically begins to move.

ME: Awesome, thanks. I'm fine with magic, as long as it starts moving.

Do I need to light candles or burn incense or something?

SELLER: No, but praying to Hermes may help to speed it up =)

ME (two days later):  According to ancient-greece.org, you're supposed to sacrifice things like incense, honey, and cakes to Hermes. I tossed a McDonald's syrup packet on the fire last night with half a Twinkie and threw in a Renuzit refill. It didn't create a very pleasant aroma, which is why I was not surprised to find today that Hermes did not smile upon my offerings. There has been no movement on the tracking since you opened the case.

The website also said that as Hermes was the god of Eloquence, animal tongues were often sacrificed to him. Do you think roadkill could be used for this purpose, or does it require an actual sacrifice on my part, like purchasing an animal? I think I can get beef tongue at my local supermarket, but I have no idea if I should prepare it first in a slow roast with onions and herbs to create a more pleasant aroma or just toss it on the fire raw.

Please advise.
______________________________________​___

So anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and be sure to share any tips on ritual sacrifice to ancient Greek gods.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.


The easy quiz has problems.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also, the easy quiz link above goes to the previous easy quiz, not the current one
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: ox45tallboy: Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

The easy quiz has problems.

[Fark user image 850x848]


Yep, got the same thing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: ox45tallboy: Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

The easy quiz has problems.

[Fark user image 850x848]


Myk-House of El: wearsmanyhats: ox45tallboy: Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

The easy quiz has problems.

[Fark user image 850x848]

Yep, got the same thing...

[Fark user image 850x586]


Fixed, thanks for letting me know.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: Also, the easy quiz link above goes to the previous easy quiz, not the current one


Boy, I'm slipping today.

Here's the correct link to this week's Easy Quiz:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1094
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 10/11. should have went with my gut for that last one :\
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.