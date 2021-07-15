 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Don't burn those masks just yet, especially if you are in LA county   (ktla.com) divider line
17
    More: Murica, Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles County, Los Angeles, Unincorporated area, San Bernardino County, California, new masking order, Infectious disease, coronavirus case numbers  
159 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jul 2021 at 11:45 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 596x438]


And Old
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I really don't know why everybody was in a rush to get rid of their mask Jesus Christ it's annoying
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i'm farking sick of this shiat
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 596x438]

And Old


Awesome and old, or...
...younger and have awesome parents?

Wait... what were we discussing again?
...ah yes... masks...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I figure the only people in L.A. who still wear masks are those recovering from plastic surgery. So, roughly 7% of the population.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I live near there. I just now came back from a Little Ceasers Pizza take out only place. Don't judge me. They are open til 10PM. This was at 8:30PM and I thought they would be empty. The 3 workers were well masked. There were 6 other customers. I was the only one masked. If I had not done a phone-in order, I would have skipped going in. Meh, I have lived too long to just go and die now.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So another wildfire is happening in CA?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The sad part is that all of this could have been over. Nobody else had to die from Corona.
 
dave0821
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I live near there. I just now came back from a Little Ceasers Pizza take out only place. Don't judge me. They are open til 10PM. This was at 8:30PM and I thought they would be empty. The 3 workers were well masked. There were 6 other customers. I was the only one masked. If I had not done a phone-in order, I would have skipped going in. Meh, I have lived too long to just go and die now.


You seem to think admitting you get shiatty pizza isn't a leading cause of death in some places
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the horror
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I live near there. I just now came back from a Little Ceasers Pizza take out only place. Don't judge me. They are open til 10PM. This was at 8:30PM and I thought they would be empty. The 3 workers were well masked. There were 6 other customers. I was the only one masked. If I had not done a phone-in order, I would have skipped going in. Meh, I have lived too long to just go and die now.


did you get crazy bread?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 596x438]


That movie sucked.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: FarkingChas: I live near there. I just now came back from a Little Ceasers Pizza take out only place. Don't judge me. They are open til 10PM. This was at 8:30PM and I thought they would be empty. The 3 workers were well masked. There were 6 other customers. I was the only one masked. If I had not done a phone-in order, I would have skipped going in. Meh, I have lived too long to just go and die now.

did you get crazy bread?


Asking the real questions. The pizza is horrible but the crazy bread is so farking amazing.
 
albertmdh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingChas: I live near there. I just now came back from a Little Ceasers Pizza take out only place. Don't judge me. They are open til 10PM. This was at 8:30PM and I thought they would be empty. The 3 workers were well masked. There were 6 other customers. I was the only one masked. If I had not done a phone-in order, I would have skipped going in. Meh, I have lived too long to just go and die now.


Enjoy your urgent poop later.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, good luck getting people to do it.
 
